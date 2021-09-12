Spanish La Liga
EspanyolEspanyol1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2

Espanyol 1-2 Atlético Madrid: Lemar scores 99th-minute winner for champions

Atletico Madrid celebrate Lemar's winner
Atletico Madrid remain unbeaten this season

Thomas Lemar scored a dramatic injury-time winner as La Liga champions Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat newly promoted Espanyol.

The France midfielder scored in the 99th minute to give Diego Simeone's side a third victory from their opening four games.

The hosts led from the 40th minute through a Raul de Tomas looping header.

Yannick Carrasco levelled for Atletico 11 minutes from time with a brilliant solo goal before Lemar's late winner.

The 25-year-old latched onto Carrasco's flick before unleashing a shot that the weak hand of Diego Lopez was unable to keep out.

It was an underwhelming Atletico return for striker Antoine Griezmann, who was replaced by Joao Felix in the 58th minute.

Espanyol are still searching for their first victory since returning to Spain's top flight, while unbeaten Atletico went top with 10 points from a possible 12. However, they can be overtaken by city rivals Real Madrid who face Celta Vigo at 20:00 BST.

Line-ups

Espanyol

Formation 4-5-1

  • 13López
  • 12Gil
  • 5CaleroSubstituted forRecasensat 45'minutes
  • 4Cabrera
  • 3Pedrosa
  • 22VidalSubstituted forMelamedat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14MelendoSubstituted forBareat 58'minutes
  • 10Darder
  • 6Morlanes AriñoSubstituted forMorónat 58'minutes
  • 23Embarba
  • 11de TomásSubstituted forDimataat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Llambrich
  • 7Wu
  • 8Mérida Pérez
  • 16Morón
  • 17Vilá
  • 18Dimata
  • 19Vadillo
  • 20Bare
  • 21Melamed
  • 31Recasens
  • 33García
  • 34García

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 18Felipe
  • 22HermosoBooked at 31minsSubstituted forKondogbiaat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 23TrippierSubstituted forLemarat 45'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 21CarrascoBooked at 90mins
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 45'minutes
  • 8GriezmannSubstituted forSequeiraat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 2Giménez
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5de Paul
  • 7Sequeira
  • 11Lemar
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 24Vrsaljko
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
15,321

Match Stats

Home TeamEspanyolAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Valencia431092710
2Atl Madrid431074310
3Ath Bilbao42204138
4Real Madrid32108447
5Sevilla32105147
6Barcelona32107437
7Real Sociedad42114407
8Mallorca42113307
9Osasuna412146-25
10Rayo Vallecano41125504
11Villarreal30302203
12Levante403156-13
13Cádiz403145-13
14Real Betis302123-12
15Elche302112-12
16Espanyol402213-22
17Granada302115-42
18Celta Vigo301213-21
19Getafe300314-30
20Alavés300318-70
View full Spanish La Liga table

