Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott suffered a serious injury during the Premier League game with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Elliott, 18, was hurt following a tackle by Leeds defender Pascal Struijk, who was shown a red card in the 60th minute as a result.

Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah immediately called for the medical staff and covered his eyes in distress.

Elliott was clearly in pain before he was taken off on a stretcher.

Belgian centre-back Struijk, on as a 33rd-minute substitute for the injured Diego Llorente, was consoled by Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk while Elliott received treatment.

Liverpool supporters sang "You'll Never Walk Alone" as the youngster left the pitch and Elliott applauded them while being carried off.

Elliott, who made his Liverpool debut in September 2019, has featured in every game for Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League so far this season.

The Reds were leading 2-0 when he was replaced by captain Jordan Henderson.

