Man Utd's Millie Turner carried off on stretcher in game at Leicester
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Manchester United defender Millie Turner was carried off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious knee injury during her side's Women's Super League game against Leicester City.
The England international, 25, was in tears after colliding with Foxes striker Natasha Flint after 15 minutes.
Turner was given oxygen on the pitch and had a large brace on her right knee before being stretchered off.
There were eight minutes added on following the stoppage.
More than 4,400 spectators were at the game as Leicester played their first-ever WSL match at the King Power Stadium.
