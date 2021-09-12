Italian Serie A
SampdoriaSampdoria2Inter MilanInter Milan2

Sampdoria 2-2 Inter Milan: Dimarco and Martinez score for visitors

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Federico Dimarco goal
Champions Inter dropped points for the first time this season

Italian champions Inter Milan were held to a draw as Sampdoria twice came from behind to claim a point.

Federico Dimarco thumped a free-kick into the top corner, but ex-Southampton defender Maya Yoshida equalised.

Lautaro Martinez then delightfully finished off a slick counter-attack for Inter on the stroke of half-time before Tommaso Augello smashed in a left-footed volley after the break.

Sampdoria remain winless after three games this season.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter side dropped points for the first time this campaign following back-to-back victories.

On Saturday, Napoli maintained their 100% record by beating winless Juventus, who were playing their first game since the departure of forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

Line-ups

Sampdoria

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Audero
  • 24BereszynskiBooked at 66mins
  • 22Yoshida
  • 15ColleyBooked at 82mins
  • 3AugelloSubstituted forMurruat 78'minutes
  • 87Candreva
  • 2ThorsbyBooked at 35mins
  • 5Adrien SilvaBooked at 88minsSubstituted forTorregrossaat 88'minutes
  • 38DamsgaardSubstituted forVerreat 78'minutes
  • 10Caputo
  • 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forAskildsenat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Chabot
  • 8Verre
  • 9Torregrossa
  • 11Ciervo
  • 12Depaoli
  • 16Askildsen
  • 19Dragusin
  • 20Ihattaren
  • 25Ferrari
  • 29Murru
  • 33Falcone
  • 70Trimboli

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forDumfriesat 67'minutes
  • 36Darmian
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 22minsSubstituted forVidalat 54'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forSensiat 67'minutesSubstituted forat 87'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 54'minutes
  • 9DzekoBooked at 89mins
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 19Correa
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Nicola Murru (Sampdoria).

  4. Post update

    Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicola Murru with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Omar Colley (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Booking

    Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Ernesto Torregrossa (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Omar Colley (Sampdoria) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Booking

    Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Ernesto Torregrossa (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan).

  16. Booking

    Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Ernesto Torregrossa replaces Adrien Silva.

  20. Booking

    Adrien Silva (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

