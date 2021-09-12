Last updated on .From the section European Football

Champions Inter dropped points for the first time this season

Italian champions Inter Milan were held to a draw as Sampdoria twice came from behind to claim a point.

Federico Dimarco thumped a free-kick into the top corner, but ex-Southampton defender Maya Yoshida equalised.

Lautaro Martinez then delightfully finished off a slick counter-attack for Inter on the stroke of half-time before Tommaso Augello smashed in a left-footed volley after the break.

Sampdoria remain winless after three games this season.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter side dropped points for the first time this campaign following back-to-back victories.

On Saturday, Napoli maintained their 100% record by beating winless Juventus, who were playing their first game since the departure of forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.