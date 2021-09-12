Match ends, Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 2.
Italian champions Inter Milan were held to a draw as Sampdoria twice came from behind to claim a point.
Federico Dimarco thumped a free-kick into the top corner, but ex-Southampton defender Maya Yoshida equalised.
Lautaro Martinez then delightfully finished off a slick counter-attack for Inter on the stroke of half-time before Tommaso Augello smashed in a left-footed volley after the break.
Sampdoria remain winless after three games this season.
Simone Inzaghi's Inter side dropped points for the first time this campaign following back-to-back victories.
On Saturday, Napoli maintained their 100% record by beating winless Juventus, who were playing their first game since the departure of forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.
Line-ups
Sampdoria
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Audero
- 24BereszynskiBooked at 66mins
- 22Yoshida
- 15ColleyBooked at 82mins
- 3AugelloSubstituted forMurruat 78'minutes
- 87Candreva
- 2ThorsbyBooked at 35mins
- 5Adrien SilvaBooked at 88minsSubstituted forTorregrossaat 88'minutes
- 38DamsgaardSubstituted forVerreat 78'minutes
- 10Caputo
- 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forAskildsenat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Chabot
- 8Verre
- 9Torregrossa
- 11Ciervo
- 12Depaoli
- 16Askildsen
- 19Dragusin
- 20Ihattaren
- 25Ferrari
- 29Murru
- 33Falcone
- 70Trimboli
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forDumfriesat 67'minutes
- 36Darmian
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicBooked at 22minsSubstituted forVidalat 54'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forSensiat 67'minutesSubstituted forat 87'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 54'minutes
- 9DzekoBooked at 89mins
- 10MartínezSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 19Correa
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 2.
Post update
Foul by Nicola Murru (Sampdoria).
Post update
Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicola Murru with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Omar Colley (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ernesto Torregrossa (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Omar Colley (Sampdoria) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ernesto Torregrossa (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan).
Booking
Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Ernesto Torregrossa replaces Adrien Silva.
Booking
Adrien Silva (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
