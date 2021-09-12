Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Goals from Lauren Davidson (third right) and Clare Shine (second right) had given Glasgow City a 2-0 half-time lead

Celtic fought back from two goals down to draw with Glasgow City after a second half double from Olivia Chance at the Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie.

Champions City had led at the break through goals from Clare Shine and Lauren Davidson.

But New Zealand international Chance - a half-time substitute - notched her first within eight minutes of coming off the bench.

And 10 minutes later she struck again to earn her side a point.

That opened the door for Hibernian to go top of the table after a thumping win over Motherwell.

Rachael Boyle got them underway when she scored direct from a free-kick, with Kirsty Morrison, Carla Boyce and Amy Muir also netting.

Rangers belatedly started their league campaign with a 7-0 win over Hamilton Academical.

Scotland striker Jane Ross scored four of the goals. Lizzie Arnot, Demi Vance and Zoe Ness were also on target for the Malky Thomson's side at New Douglas Park.

Their opening day match with Partick Thistle had been postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Rachel Harrison made her 200th appearance for Spartans as they fought back from behind to beat Hearts 3-1 at Ainslie Park.

Clare Delworth gave the visitors the lead, but Becky Galbraith, Kat Smart and Alana Marshall all found the net after the break.

And Aberdeen picked up their first points of the season with Eva Thomson and Mya Christie scoring in the second half in a 2-0 win away to Partick Thistle.

In SWPL 2, the top three all made it two wins from two.

Dundee United were 3-1 winners at Kilmarnock, Glasgow Women beat St Johnstone 3-2, and Boroughmuir Thistle posted a 2-1 win away to Queen's Park.