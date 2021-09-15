Last updated on .From the section Scottish

No decision had been made on who will captain Celtic in Callum McGregor's absence against Real Betis late on Wednesday. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic's 2003 Uefa Cup final defat by Porto in Seville "still rankles", says the club's then manager Martin O'Neill. (Sun) external-link

The memories of Celtic's 2003 showpiece appearance and the achievements of former boss O'Neill are not lost on incumbent Ange Postecoglou as he prepares to take on Europa League opponents Real Betis in Seville on Thursday. (Record) external-link

No supporters this time but, but what happened last time Celtic fans travelled to Seville?

Though new Celtic striker Giorgios Giakoumakis will not feature against Betis, the Greek could make his debut for the club either this weekend of next. (Sun) external-link

Neither Betis nor Celtic will be in their traditional green and white colours and will play in change kits instead on Thursday. (Record) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wishes "more than anything" that his former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier could be at Thursday's Europa League meeting with Lyon, a club the late Frenchman also coached. (Sun) external-link

Former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has made the Lyon squad for the match at Ibrox, despite suggestions he would not be involved. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Gerrard is confident he has enough in his squad for Rangers to make an impact in this season's Europa League but warns Lyon are the best side they have faced yet. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier hopes the Ibrox side can continue to be a side European teams do not want to face. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Marley Watkins is confident Aberdeen will hit top form, despite a six-match winless run. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown, 36 can play until he his 40, says his former Celtic and Scotland boss Gordon Strachan. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link