Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Leicester City: Seagulls hold off late pressure to go third

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Jannik Vestergaard was penalised for handling Shane Duffy's header under pressure from Neal Maupay
Jannik Vestergaard was penalised for handling Shane Duffy's header under pressure from Neal Maupay

Brighton's superb start to the Premier League season continued as they held off a late Leicester rally to move up to third place in the table.

The Foxes twice thought they had rescued a point in the closing stages but Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi both saw goals chalked off for Harvey Barnes straying offside.

Brighton bossed the opening hour but needed a controversial penalty to set them on their way, Neal Maupay scoring his third goal of the season from the spot after Jannik Vestergaard's handball.

Vestergaard argued a foul by Maupay led him to handle Shane Duffy's header but, after lengthy deliberations, referee Stuart Attwell awarded a spot-kick.

Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton's advantage early in the second period, glancing home a near-post header from Leandro Trossard's free-kick out wide.

Leicester finally sprang into life, Jamie Vardy halving the deficit by side-footing Youri Tielemans' first-time cross in from close range after a fine one-touch move.

But they were denied a point as Barnes was twice adjudged to have interfered with play when Lookman scuffed home from a corner and Ndidi headed in from another.

Defeat marked a third loss in five games for Leicester while Brighton registered their first Premier League victory over the Foxes in nine attempts since their promotion into the top flight four years ago.

Spot-kick saga raises VAR issue again

Brighton led thanks to Attwell's decision to penalise Vestergaard for handball when the Denmark defender was beaten to a header from a corner by Duffy.

The referee did not initially award the penalty, gesturing for a corner instead, but changed his mind after a conference with his assistant.

There was no doubt that Vestergaard's right arm was raised high in an unnatural position when it diverted Duffy's header off target.

However, Leicester argued the flailing arm was as a result of the defender's left arm being held down by Maupay, impeding his jump, and were furious that the video assistant referee did not intervene.

Wilfred Ndidi's header was ruled out after Harvey Barnes (left of picture, out of shot) was adjudged offside
Wilfred Ndidi's header was ruled out after Harvey Barnes (left of picture, out of shot) was adjudged offside

The Foxes were again aggrieved by the officials with the two efforts that were ruled out through no fault of the scorers but Barnes was in the eye-line of Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in both instances.

They had other chances to go home with a point but Caglar Soyuncu missed with a free header from yet another corner while Tielemans flashed wide in injury time as Brighton clung on.

Such a late onslaught had looked unlikely for much of the game as Brighton fully merited the two-goal lead Maupay and Welbeck gave them.

But after Vardy marked his 250th Premier League appearance with his 150th Leicester goal, the visitors rallied and were ultimately unfortunate to come away empty-handed.

Player of the match

BissoumaYves Bissouma

with an average of 7.51

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    7.51

  2. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    7.50

  3. Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    7.42

  4. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    7.42

  5. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    7.32

  6. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    7.28

  7. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    7.07

  8. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.06

  9. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    7.05

  10. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    7.02

  11. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.93

  12. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.91

  13. Squad number33Player nameBurn
    Average rating

    6.90

  14. Squad number12Player nameMwepu
    Average rating

    6.63

Leicester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    5.92

  2. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    5.47

  3. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.47

  4. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    5.37

  5. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    5.36

  6. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    5.35

  7. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    5.28

  8. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    5.07

  9. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    5.06

  10. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    4.98

  11. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    4.95

  12. Squad number23Player nameVestergaard
    Average rating

    4.93

  13. Squad number5Player nameBertrand
    Average rating

    4.84

  14. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    4.70

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1SánchezBooked at 90mins
  • 34VeltmanBooked at 20mins
  • 24Duffy
  • 5Dunk
  • 20MarchSubstituted forMwepuat 62'minutes
  • 14Lallana
  • 8BissoumaSubstituted forModerat 79'minutes
  • 3Cucurella
  • 11Trossard
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forBurnat 70'minutes
  • 9Maupay

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 7Connolly
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 12Mwepu
  • 15Moder
  • 17Alzate
  • 23Steele
  • 30Richards
  • 33Burn

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 5BertrandSubstituted forCastagneat 68'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 25NdidiBooked at 44mins
  • 42SoumaréSubstituted forIheanachoat 75'minutes
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forLookmanat 45'minutes
  • 9Vardy
  • 7Barnes

Substitutes

  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Choudhury
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 27Castagne
  • 29Daka
  • 37Lookman
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
31,078

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

  4. Post update

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Robert Sánchez (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  10. Post update

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  12. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 Leicester City.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Wilfred Ndidi tries a through ball, but Harvey Barnes is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Dan Burn.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

  16. Post update

    Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Marc Cucurella tries a through ball, but Neal Maupay is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

147 comments

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 16:04

    Well played seagulls you have a steel spine that you never used to have and deserved your win Top manager too all the best for the rest of your season .

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:30

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      The Seagulls are of to a flyer (no pun intended) this season.
      Not how Leicester City or their fans expected this season to start. They better change direction in hurry before it is too late to mount a challenge.

  • Comment posted by hughfromalice, today at 16:05

    Sorry for a valiant Leicester but so proud of Brighton for their attacking intent followed by really smart game management. Dunk and Duffy and then Dan Burn!!!! From the dark days of Withdean Sports Stadium to third in the premier league. Never imagined that I'd see such a thing :-)

    • Reply posted by MOG, today at 16:49

      MOG replied:
      Dunk, Duffy, Burn....gawd help us...make Adams, Keown and Bould look like footballing gods.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 16:07

    Watched Brighton a few times last year and always felt they played good football and were much better than their league position. Happy to see them doing well so far this season

  • Comment posted by Duncan , today at 16:14

    Great game of football Brighton dominated for 60 minutes. Leicester were unfortunate with the decisions and played expansive football good one touch for the goal and Brighton defending so well. As as Brighton fan I am over the moon.

    • Reply posted by Brightonforever, today at 16:22

      Brightonforever replied:
      After last season relentless bad luck its nice finally for it to go our way for a change. The football Potter plays was good last season and now this season the players seem to have more belief

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 16:05

    Come on Brighton! Fantastic start, deservedly up there

  • Comment posted by winstonboyBHA, today at 16:04

    Get in , if these games carry on going our way we’ll definitely get that top half finish !! UTA

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:34

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      If they keep up this rate top half should be achievable, as over the past few seasons there has always been one team who has surprised and finished in the top 8, perhaps, this year Brighton could be that team.

  • Comment posted by JThug7, today at 16:12

    We mustn't get carried away. We have all the top teams to play yet. But the Albion are doing now, what they couldn't do very well last season. Winning games against the middle and lower order - UTA.

  • Comment posted by Matthew White , today at 16:11

    Well played Brighton Graham's got you playing some good football

    • Reply posted by ComradPravda, today at 16:16

      ComradPravda replied:
      and they are now scoring, something they seemed incapable of last season. They should have put 8 past United and 5 past Chelsea but lost both games!

  • Comment posted by Mashtested, today at 16:10

    That was a bit nervy at the back! Personally didn't like this goal keeper interference and it didn't seem necessary. Felt like Leicester deserved a point from this.. not complaining though.. let's go the Albion

  • Comment posted by Nelly, today at 16:14

    Brighton fans will be getting altitude sickness if this carries on! Good to see a non 'big five' club up (and playing good football) there even if the usual roll over and give up merchants will soon allow the depressingly dull Liverpool, Utd, Chelsea, City, Spurs norm to be resumed..

    • Reply posted by djhfox, today at 16:16

      djhfox replied:
      Good football, we were all over them.

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 16:08

    We’ve got a nose bleed and altitude sickness - long May it continue. UTA

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 16:52

      Dad replied:
      Is it snowing up there...?

      Man City fan

  • Comment posted by Junction8M27, today at 16:08

    R I P Jimmy Greaves , watch these SEAGULLs fly

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:07

    Well done Brighton on the win.

    Not much to say about football today with the passing of the legend that is Jimmy Greaves. A truly truly world class footballer and an out and out goalscoring machine. I was at his debut game for my beloved Spurs against Blackpool when he scored a hat trick. I can honestly say I never saw him dive or cheat. He was just a pure footballer. RIP Jimmy.

    • Reply posted by brightonborn, today at 16:20

      brightonborn replied:
      Boycie died too.

  • Comment posted by seagull72, today at 16:05

    No nerves left

  • Comment posted by karl, today at 16:04

    BHA almost enough points to stay up!

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 16:17

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Six more games and 18 points to secure their top flight status. That's first priority. Then qualifying for Europe and possibly winning the prem. Three simple steps.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 16:22

    I thought Stuart Atwell had a blinder for Brighton. What a talented addition to their sidem

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 16:51

      dan replied:
      Ah so bitter

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 16:07

    wish Potter had come to Stoke. Good win and nice to see the lesser guns putting one over the others....

    • Reply posted by ordinary footie fan, today at 16:13

      ordinary footie fan replied:
      The Potters?

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 16:06

    10 pts above the drop zone already, well done Brighton. I daresay the Potter out 'fans' will be back when they lose 2 or 3, but that's how it is with modern football.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 16:34

    Potter working his magic

  • Comment posted by Hanoverian, today at 16:34

    "You're a wizard, Graham Potter!"

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 16:54

      topo replied:
      He must have saved the Elder Wand. Well done Seagulls, keep it up....