Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

Forward Jamie Vardy could become the first Leicester City player to reach 250 Premier League appearances in this match

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Webster is sidelined after sustaining a hamstring injury during the win at Brentford last weekend.

Pascal Gross is continuing to self-isolate due to Covid-19 regulations but Enock Mwepu is available and Dan Burn could be involved.

Leicester City will be without defender Jonny Evans, who was substituted against Napoli on Thursday with the recurrence of a foot injury.

Ayoze Perez serves a one-game ban.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton could lose three successive league games at home to Leicester for the first time.

Leicester are unbeaten in all eight Premier League meetings with Brighton (W6, D2) - their longest run without losing against any side in the competition.

The Foxes beat the Seagulls on three occasions last season, winning twice in the Premier League and also in the FA Cup fifth round.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's tally of nine points is their highest at this stage of a top-flight season.

They have already won three league fixtures, having taken 19 games to do so in 2020-21.

Albion's defeat at home to Everton in August was a first in seven league matches at Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls have kept 11 clean sheets in 2021 - only Manchester City and Chelsea, with 15 apiece, have kept more in the calendar year.

Brighton have won all five Premier League matches in 2021 in which Leandro Trossard has scored.

Leicester City

Leicester have lost five of their past eight Premier League fixtures (W3), the same number of defeats they sustained in their previous 24 matches.

They have kept just one clean sheet in their past 10 league games. Both teams have scored in each of Leicester's last nine top-flight away fixtures.

The Foxes have recorded a league-low 29 shots this season. They're averaging just 7.3 shots per game, more than five fewer than last season.

Leicester's last five Premier League games played on Sundays have produced a total of 23 goals.

Striker Jamie Vardy could become the first Leicester player to reach 250 Premier League appearances in this match. He's already the Foxes leading appearance maker, goal scorer (120) and assist provider (39) in the Premier League.

