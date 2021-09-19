Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0ChelseaChelsea3

Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel's side win London derby to extend unbeaten run

By Ellie ThomasonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments727

Chelsea celebrate
Chelsea have won their last three Premier League away games against Tottenham

Chelsea stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to five games as Thomas Tuchel's team deservedly beat Tottenham.

After managing no shots on target in the first half, the visitors looked like a different team after the break and scored three second-half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Blues opened the scoring four minutes after the re-start, when Thiago Silva headed past Hugo Lloris from Marcos Alonso's corner.

Half-time substitute N'Golo Kante added a second with his first goal in 49 league appearances, though his long-range effort took a massive deflection from Eric Dier.

Antonio Rudiger found the bottom corner in injury time to complete the win.

Spurs started the game brightly and were the better side in the first half, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side managed just two shots on target throughout and struggled to find a response after going behind.

Silva, Alonso, Rudiger, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner all came close as the Blues enjoyed 10 second-half shots on target, but Lloris made a number of saves to deny them.

Chelsea are one of only three teams yet to lose in the Premier League this season, along with Liverpool and Manchester United.

The victory lifts the Blues to joint top of the table, alongside Jurgen Klopp's side.

Before the game, tributes were paid to Jimmy Greaves who played for both clubs, after he died aged 81.

A tale of two halves

Thomas Tuchel said in his post-match interview that he was "absolutely not happy" with his side's first-half performance, and whatever he said at half-time clearly did the trick.

Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea: A lot of things went wrong in the second half - Nuno

Chelsea's best chance in the first 45 minutes fell to Mason Mount, who ran the length of the pitch after winning the ball in his own half, but the England midfielder scuffed his shot from six yards out after playing a one-two with Lukaku.

It was Mount's withdrawal at half-time that changed Chelsea's system and the introduction of Kante was the catalyst for Chelsea's dominant second-half display.

Chelsea were undoubtedly the better team after the break and two minutes after the restart, a superb ball from Silva found Alonso, but the Spaniard's goal-bound volley was tipped over by Hugo Lloris.

Tuchel wants Chelsea improvement, despite victory at Spurs

Alonso repaid the favour not long after, with his brilliant delivery from the corner finding the Brazilian, who rose above Dele Alli to head in the opener.

Twelve minutes into the second half, Tuchel's side had a firm grip on the game after Kante's long-range effort took a big deflection off Eric Dier and went in off the post.

No team has managed more shots on target in a Premier League match this season than Chelsea did against Tottenham, with all 10 coming in the second half.

Lloris was probably Spurs' best player as he kept a respectable scoreline, but he was eventually beaten for a third time when substitute Werner picked out Rudiger in the box, allowing the German to drill the ball into the bottom left corner.

There are pleasing signs for Tuchel that his side managed such a comfortable win without any goals from his forwards.

The German said his side still aren't at their best - a stark warning to the teams expected to be challenging for the title come May.

Spurs continue to struggle in front of goal

After winning their opening three Premier League games, it is now back-to-back 3-0 defeats for Spurs, who have scored just one goal from open play this season.

Following a difficult Europa Conference League draw against Rennes on Thursday, Spurs started the game full of energy and showed their attacking intent from the first whistle.

Nuno's side were buoyed by the return of Son Heung-min, who returned to the squad after missing two games with a calf strain.

The South Korean was at the heart of Spurs' early chances and it was he who managed the only shot on target in the first half.

After being played in by Giovani Lo Celso, Son beat Alonso, but his shot was blocked as he collided with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who was off his line.

But Chelsea were resolute and difficult to break down. After the break it was one-way traffic as Chelsea grew into the game and a flat Spurs side looked lethargic after going behind.

Harry Kane was kept quiet and restricted to just two chances and often looked lost at the top of the pitch. It is the first time since 2015-16 that the England striker has failed to score in his first four Premier League appearances of a season.

Player of the match

Thiago SilvaThiago Silva

with an average of 8.25

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    5.00

  2. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    4.72

  3. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.37

  4. Squad number28Player nameNdombele
    Average rating

    4.23

  5. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    4.17

  6. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    4.17

  7. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    3.99

  8. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    3.93

  9. Squad number18Player nameLo Celso
    Average rating

    3.70

  10. Squad number20Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    3.67

  11. Squad number29Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    3.66

  12. Squad number11Player nameGil
    Average rating

    3.56

  13. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    3.53

  14. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    3.42

Chelsea

  1. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    8.25

  2. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    8.21

  3. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    8.14

  4. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    7.80

  5. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    7.72

  6. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    7.41

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    7.34

  8. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    7.32

  9. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    7.23

  10. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    7.22

  11. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    7.22

  12. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    7.20

  13. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    6.17

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 12Leite de Souza Junior
  • 4RomeroSubstituted forD Sánchezat 83'minutes
  • 15Dier
  • 3Reguilón
  • 28NdombeleSubstituted forSkippat 62'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 20Alli
  • 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forGilat 62'minutes
  • 10Kane
  • 7Son Heung-Min

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 11Gil
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 29Skipp
  • 33Davies
  • 44Scarlett

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 4Christensen
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 5Jorginho
  • 8Kovacic
  • 3Alonso
  • 19MountSubstituted forKantéat 45'minutes
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forWernerat 70'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 7Kanté
  • 11Werner
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 21Chilwell
  • 22Ziyech
  • 24James
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
60,059

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home5
Away11
Fouls
Home4
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Chelsea 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Chelsea 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Oliver Skipp.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Chelsea 3. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  8. Post update

    Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorginho.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Davinson Sánchez replaces Cristian Romero.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté with a through ball.

  18. Booking

    Timo Werner (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Timo Werner (Chelsea).

  20. Post update

    Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

730 comments

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 18:33

    Recent Spuds managers; PochettiNO trophies, MourihNO trophies,
    NuNO trophies. Familiar pattern developing?

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 18:45

      Richard replied:
      This is one of the funniest comments I've read on any HYS for a LONG time!

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 18:29

    Tottenham blown away today. But a sad day for Spurs and Chelsea fans with the passing of Jimmy Greaves. RIP Jimmy.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:41

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      I don’t think Nuno’s Christmas tree formation (4-3-2-1) is working, he needs to try a more balanced formation., perhaps a 4-4-2 with Kane & Son upfront, or even a 4-3-3.

  • Comment posted by Football_fan23, today at 18:31

    RIP Jimmy greaves, footballing legend!

    • Reply posted by chelseadad, today at 18:44

      chelseadad replied:
      Who downvotes these?

  • Comment posted by AVG, today at 18:30

    Biggest own goal this season Spurs not selling Kane he’s been useless for the last 9-12 months

    • Reply posted by The Chosen One, today at 18:34

      The Chosen One replied:
      Yep, could buy a really big yacht for the Chairman with all that dosh.

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 18:31

    What is the point of Dele Alli?

    • Reply posted by Simon, today at 18:35

      Simon replied:
      Why single him out, they’re all pretty lacklustre?

  • Comment posted by Logictistics, today at 18:29

    Sublime performance by Thiago Silva... what a player!!!

    • Reply posted by SonOfABilic, today at 18:33

      SonOfABilic replied:
      and for free as well!

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 18:29

    Jimmy Greaves would have been ashamed of the second half performance from Spurs, but so proud of Chelsea’s!.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:42

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Sorry Spurs, please blame me. I came in and turned on the telly and the very first thing I saw was the ball being headed into the Spurs goal. I know I should have left the telly off, sorry.

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 18:33

    Well the World’s biggest and largest bottling facility is well and truly back to normal service following the pandemic!
    The Champions of Europe also return to normal service!
    Thomas Tuchel – what a marvellous job you are doing at Chelsea and long may it continue.
    RIP Jimmy Greaves, a legendary footballer and even nicer bloke.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:41

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Tuchel has got this Chelsea team performing on full cylinders and they will be very hard to beat.
      But, why does Tuchel have the appearance of the next great James Bond villain?

  • Comment posted by rogerandout, today at 18:33

    On the day that the Chelsea and Spurs Legend , Jimmy Greaves passed away , Spurs showed their usual lack of interest in this encounter , unlike Chelsea . Disgusted to be a Spurs fan and the Spurs players all need a kick up the axxx . Don't know where this team goes from here , perhaps the Championship !

    • Reply posted by MissouriBlue, today at 18:48

      MissouriBlue replied:
      Cheer up mate, Arsenal next for yous lot!

  • Comment posted by Metallic, today at 18:32

    I see Spurs upped their game today from last week, 2 shots on target.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:51

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Spurs held out as long as they could but it was only a matter of time before Chelsea broke through and when they did the floodgates opened. Chelsea looking very strong this season.

  • Comment posted by Mr truth, today at 18:34

    When the opposition have a corner, just pick out the player Deli Ali is supposed to be marking as he'll get a free header ;) Chelsea look hard to beat, alongside us (Liverpool.) City will be there or thereabouts but look light up front again. Red mancs might get 4th ;)

    RIP Jimmy Greaves, had the pleasure of watching him in the late 60's and he was a great player. Suffering is over mate.

    • Reply posted by Superfirmino, today at 19:29

      Superfirmino replied:
      Yeah it looks like realistically the title race will be between Jurgen Klopp and the man rhat succeeded him in two different jobs Thomas Tuchel.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 18:30

    I’m not a “Spurs hater”, but they look deficient just about everywhere.

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 18:33

      Wormhole replied:
      🐤
      🏀
      Oh dear, the little lilywhites just couldn't hack the pace and went all SPURSY after a bright start. Kane not even interested. Another trophyless season is on the cards for the Bottlers and their hysterical deluded "fans".

  • Comment posted by sabbir , today at 18:42

    Alli and Dier are frauds making a living out of the game! The irony is they have probably made more money in a month than the great Jimmy Greaves made in his lifetime in football!

    • Reply posted by rogerandout, today at 18:47

      rogerandout replied:
      Shockingly honest and true view

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 18:33

    THFC once a very proud football club Sadly a bit of an Embarrassment right now.

    • Reply posted by chelseadad, today at 18:48

      chelseadad replied:
      When? Hahahahaha

  • Comment posted by Frozen Horse, today at 18:31

    Rip Jimmy Greaves

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 18:54

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Thank you Jimmy! A fond farewell from Chelsea and Spurs.

  • Comment posted by Agent Cooper, today at 18:38

    RIP Jimmy Greaves

    Scouser here - on what was an important and symbolic day for Tottenham, I was personally shocked that fans deserted the stadium with 5 minutes to play.

    Chelsea played very well!

    • Reply posted by jake1234, today at 18:44

      jake1234 replied:
      R.I.P jimmy one of our own.