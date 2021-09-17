Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is attempting to become only the third Tottenham Hotspur boss to win his opening three home games of a Premier League campaign

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur may be missing a raft of players, with Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn sustaining injuries in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Japhet Tanganga is suspended, Giovani lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez remain in quarantine and Son Heung-min and Eric Dier are doubts.

Chelsea have no new injury concerns but may rotate their squad after winning in the Champions League on Tuesday.

N'Golo Kante is available following injury but Christian Pulisic is out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham were so disappointing in their defeat by Crystal Palace last week, and I can't look past Chelsea here.

They are solid enough to keep Spurs out, and obviously carry a massive threat at the other end of the pitch.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have conceded a club record 103 Premier League goals against Chelsea.

They have won only seven of the 58 Premier League meetings (D20, L31).

Chelsea can win three successive Premier League matches versus Spurs for the first time since 2005.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are vying to open their campaign with three wins at home for the first time since 2002.

They could equal the club record of 12 points after five Premier League fixtures.

Spurs can keep a clean sheet in each of their opening three home matches of a league campaign for the first time.

They have won eight of their past 10 league games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, keeping six clean sheets.

However, Tottenham could lose three London derbies in a row for the first time in 16 years.

Spurs recorded just two shots in their most recent defeat at Crystal Palace, their lowest Premier League total since 2005. They failed to score for the first time in 19 league matches.

Against Palace, Harry Kane failed to have a shot or touch in the opposition penalty area for the first time in a 90-minute Premier League appearance.

Kane has had only two shot attempts in his 200 minutes of Premier League playing time this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's teams have failed to score in the first half in 83 of his 118 Premier League games in charge.

Chelsea

Chelsea have only conceded one goal in the Premier League so far this season, their lowest total at this stage for 11 years.

They could win six successive London derbies away from home for the first time in their history. It has only been done by one other top-flight club: Arsenal, between 1988-1989 and again in 2013-2014.

The Blues' defeat at Aston Villa in May is their only loss in 11 Premier League away matches under Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel's 61% clean sheet ratio in the Premier League is the best of any manager to have taken charge of at least 10 fixtures.

Romelu Lukaku has scored only one goal in 13 appearances against Spurs in all competitions.

