West Ham 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

David de Gea
David de Gea saved his first penalty in the Premier League since October 2014 on his 22nd attempt

Mark Noble stepped off the bench for an injury time penalty - and saw it saved - as Jesse Lingard's stunning late goal secured victory for Manchester United against his former club West Ham.

Lingard, who spent a successful loan spell at London Stadium last season, appeared as a substitute in the second half and with two minutes remaining he cut on to his right foot and fired into the top corner.

Further drama followed as Luke Shaw was adjudged to have handballed in the box and De Gea dived the right way to push away the spot-kick that had been taken by Noble, who was making his first touch after coming off the bench in the 95th minute.

Earlier in the contest, Cristiano Ronaldo had converted his fourth goal in three games since re-signing for Manchester United, poking home from close range on 35 minutes after Lukasz Fabianski had spilled the initial effort.

West Ham had taken the lead five minutes before that when Said Benrahma's strike from outside the area went in after taking a huge deflection off defender Raphael Varane.

Bruno Fernandes had seen a first-time strike superbly tipped on to the post by Fabianski, who made a string of saves for the home side.

Victory ensures Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side remain unbeaten in the league this term with four wins and a draw, while West Ham suffered their first loss of the campaign.

Man Utd preserve unbeaten run on the road

The Red Devils were heavily criticised after a poor Champions League performance in Switzerland against Young Boys in midweek and were looking like being left frustrated in London.

But instead they maintained their incredible run away from home in the league and are now unbeaten in their last 29 top-flight games outside Old Trafford.

The game was meandering towards a draw until Lingard popped up to score superbly and the England international did not celebrate after being given a good reception by the home supporters.

The return of Ronaldo seems to be an inspired move by Solskjaer as the Portugal international continued his impressive return and he could have had more goals, as well as having a number of penalty appeals turned down.

Ronaldo flashed a shot straight at Fabianski and another effort was brilliantly tipped wide by the Polish goalkeeper, who also kept out efforts from Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham forwards Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals both flicked efforts wide from promising positions and David Moyes' side had a golden opportunity to claim a point in the dying seconds.

Andriy Yarmolenko's cross hit Shaw's outstretched arm and referee Martin Atkinson awarded the penalty after viewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Declan Rice initially took the ball but Noble came on for Jarrod Bowen and assumed responsibility, but his effort was brilliantly saved by De Gea.

Player of the match

LingardJesse Lingard

with an average of 7.67

West Ham United

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 4Zouma
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 8Fornals
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 11VlasicSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 68'minutes
  • 20BowenSubstituted forNobleat 90+4'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Areola
  • 15Dawson
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19Varane
  • 5Maguire
  • 23Shaw
  • 39McTominay
  • 17FredSubstituted forMaticat 88'minutes
  • 11GreenwoodSubstituted forSanchoat 73'minutes
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 6PogbaSubstituted forLingardat 73'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 8Mata
  • 9Martial
  • 14Lingard
  • 20Dalot
  • 22Heaton
  • 25Sancho
  • 31Matic
  • 34van de Beek
Referee:
Martin Atkinson

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home13
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 2.

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Mark Noble (West Ham United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Jarrod Bowen.

  5. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty West Ham United.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Luke Shaw (Manchester United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  8. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 1, Manchester United 2. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Saïd Benrahma.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic replaces Fred.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by David de Gea.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Paul Pogba.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jadon Sancho replaces Mason Greenwood.

  17. Post update

    Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

Comments

Join the conversation

776 comments

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 16:04

    It is unbelievable that a team would still bring on a sub for a penalty after the Euro fiasco.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 16:10

      Andrew replied:
      Don't see anyone stopping Utd this year. Class from front to back.

  • Comment posted by Zed, today at 16:03

    RIP Jimmy

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 16:09

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      this is why cristiano ronaldo is the greatest of all time

  • Comment posted by kaveh2303, today at 16:01

    City fan here. That was justice. Ronaldo was denied of a pen late on and Atkinson is clueless. Never want United to do well but deserved win and fair play De Gea!

    • Reply posted by FanaticismRotsTheBrain, today at 16:09

      FanaticismRotsTheBrain replied:
      UTD fan here. Ronald dived every time so be silent.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 16:00

    The general level of intelligence in football in staggering. Didn't England show quite conclusively that you don't bring players on to take penalties cold?

    The pressure was huge and Noble bottled it - obvious which way he was going, weak strike, worst possible height.

    • Reply posted by FanaticismRotsTheBrain, today at 16:11

      FanaticismRotsTheBrain replied:
      It's intentional social engineering

  • Comment posted by on vacation, today at 16:03

    Honestly, if you can't use VAR properly just scrap it - Kyle Walker, Zouma's last challenge. The people in the VAR room's decisions are just baffling.

    • Reply posted by Zapi, today at 16:09

      Zapi replied:
      Everyone makes mistakes but when you literally have it on camera from multiple angles I just don't know how you can make two bad decisions in a row like that. Very lucky Noble missed the chance.

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 16:04

    Crazy to bring on a player cold to take a penalty. Will they never learn.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:24

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Wow, De Gea finally saves a penalty, at his what is it, 37th or so attempt.

  • Comment posted by JB, today at 16:03

    Lingard comes back to haunt West Ham, glad to see he's getting minutes for utd. Quality player.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:56

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Man Utd are auditioning him for his upcoming sale in January.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:03

    Well done Man United on the win.

    Not much to say about football today with the passing of the legend that is Jimmy Greaves. A truly truly world class footballer and an out and out goalscoring machine.

    • Reply posted by Paddyfan, today at 16:13

      Paddyfan replied:
      First I've heard of Greaves' passing. A true great who doesn't get his due. I'm not convinced there has been a better pure goalscorer, including Gerd Muller. RIP

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 16:02

    Brave subs by Ole . Matic to Lingard for the goal. Props for that. 3 points all that matters.

    • Reply posted by true, today at 16:08

      true replied:
      90 mins of 10 defenders for west ham
      spent £35m on a donkey cos Lingard (who got them into europe) was too expensive at £20m

      Gotta laugh

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 16:03

    Good match. I'll be honest though as well as Moyes has done at West Ham I think he's made a mistake there. Not Nobles fault but he's had no time to warm up and get into the flow of the game. For me it'd have been better letting someone already on the pitch do it. I mean Southgate did the same thing with England and it backfired for pretty much the same reason.

    • Reply posted by SLR, today at 16:23

      SLR replied:
      Moyes is a very ordinary manager.

  • Comment posted by Clydebank Colin, today at 16:05

    West Ham & Martin Atkinson 1 United 2

    • Reply posted by Raptor, today at 16:13

      Raptor replied:
      Unfair assessment.
      Plus, if you are a cry baby so be it but don't muddy a legitimacy of the game.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 16:10

    Martin Atkinson is absolutely shocking. The last tackle on Ronaldo was as clear a pen as any. And VAR didn’t even have a look? I’m not surprised given how many times the VAR officials have screwed over other clubs this season.

    • Reply posted by sjohn1, today at 16:18

      sjohn1 replied:
      VAR didn't have a look because it was so obviously a dive , Ronaldo intitiating the contact. Specsavers opens at 9 tomorrow, you should be there

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 16:04

    After the England penalties debacle in the summer you would have thought lessons would have been learned about bringing a sub on to take one but Moyes being Scottish might not have been watching! RIP Jimmy Greaves and Boycie

  • Comment posted by john, today at 16:09

    I think that’s the most idiotic moment I’ve ever seen in football. Asking a player to come off the bench and take a penalty??? It was actually an insult to the players who’d given everything during the match. That said West Ham were wasteful in front of goal. Without Antonio we are in trouble.

    • Reply posted by BoogieWithTheHook, today at 16:23

      BoogieWithTheHook replied:
      He’d scored his last 9 penalties. So not idiotic, just unconventional. Some managers bring a different goalie on for a late penalty or for penalty shootouts. It’s all about playing to your strengths. Unfortunately it backfired on this occasion.

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 16:03

    Why let Noble take it when he's only just come on in last minute?! Fornals, Rice could have stuck it away. Irons should have had a point.

    • Reply posted by ShaunSmithfromthehalfwayline, today at 16:06

      ShaunSmithfromthehalfwayline replied:
      Too bad

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 16:06

    Absolutely awful officiating by Atkinson. Much is made of Ronaldo's theatrics, but two clear penalties. Coufal blatantly left his leg out, and regardless of where the ball is going, contact like that in the box is a penalty. Then Ogbonna takes all of the man and none of the ball, stonewall. The penalty against Shaw - he's 1.5m away, how is he supposed to move his arm out of the way in time?!

    • Reply posted by Gorton Road 19, today at 16:09

      Gorton Road 19 replied:
      That sounds like an honest and unbiased opinion!

  • Comment posted by Dead simple, today at 16:04

    Fantastic from Lingard, but surely Maguire would be more useful down a mine pulling carts.Dreadful defender.And i cheer on utd.