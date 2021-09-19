Match ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 2.
Mark Noble stepped off the bench for an injury time penalty - and saw it saved - as Jesse Lingard's stunning late goal secured victory for Manchester United against his former club West Ham.
Lingard, who spent a successful loan spell at London Stadium last season, appeared as a substitute in the second half and with two minutes remaining he cut on to his right foot and fired into the top corner.
Further drama followed as Luke Shaw was adjudged to have handballed in the box and De Gea dived the right way to push away the spot-kick that had been taken by Noble, who was making his first touch after coming off the bench in the 95th minute.
Earlier in the contest, Cristiano Ronaldo had converted his fourth goal in three games since re-signing for Manchester United, poking home from close range on 35 minutes after Lukasz Fabianski had spilled the initial effort.
West Ham had taken the lead five minutes before that when Said Benrahma's strike from outside the area went in after taking a huge deflection off defender Raphael Varane.
Bruno Fernandes had seen a first-time strike superbly tipped on to the post by Fabianski, who made a string of saves for the home side.
Victory ensures Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side remain unbeaten in the league this term with four wins and a draw, while West Ham suffered their first loss of the campaign.
Man Utd preserve unbeaten run on the road
The Red Devils were heavily criticised after a poor Champions League performance in Switzerland against Young Boys in midweek and were looking like being left frustrated in London.
But instead they maintained their incredible run away from home in the league and are now unbeaten in their last 29 top-flight games outside Old Trafford.
The game was meandering towards a draw until Lingard popped up to score superbly and the England international did not celebrate after being given a good reception by the home supporters.
The return of Ronaldo seems to be an inspired move by Solskjaer as the Portugal international continued his impressive return and he could have had more goals, as well as having a number of penalty appeals turned down.
Ronaldo flashed a shot straight at Fabianski and another effort was brilliantly tipped wide by the Polish goalkeeper, who also kept out efforts from Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
West Ham forwards Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals both flicked efforts wide from promising positions and David Moyes' side had a golden opportunity to claim a point in the dying seconds.
Andriy Yarmolenko's cross hit Shaw's outstretched arm and referee Martin Atkinson awarded the penalty after viewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.
Declan Rice initially took the ball but Noble came on for Jarrod Bowen and assumed responsibility, but his effort was brilliantly saved by De Gea.
Player of the match
LingardJesse Lingard
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number16Player nameNobleAverage rating
2.84
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameLingardAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number31Player nameMaticAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number11Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number6Player namePogbaAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
4.76
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 4Zouma
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 8Fornals
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 11VlasicSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 68'minutes
- 20BowenSubstituted forNobleat 90+4'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 13Areola
- 15Dawson
- 16Noble
- 23Diop
- 24Fredericks
- 26Masuaku
- 33Král
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 19Varane
- 5Maguire
- 23Shaw
- 39McTominay
- 17FredSubstituted forMaticat 88'minutes
- 11GreenwoodSubstituted forSanchoat 73'minutes
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 6PogbaSubstituted forLingardat 73'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 8Mata
- 9Martial
- 14Lingard
- 20Dalot
- 22Heaton
- 25Sancho
- 31Matic
- 34van de Beek
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 2.
Post update
Penalty saved! Mark Noble (West Ham United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Jarrod Bowen.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty West Ham United.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Luke Shaw (Manchester United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
Post update
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Manchester United 2. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic replaces Fred.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by David de Gea.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Paul Pogba.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Jadon Sancho replaces Mason Greenwood.
Post update
Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.
Post update
Hand ball by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
