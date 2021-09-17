West Ham United v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham manager David Moyes is winless in all seven games against former club Manchester United since leaving in 2014

TEAM NEWS

West Ham top scorer Michail Antonio serves a one-game suspension after he was sent off for two bookings during the draw at Southampton last weekend.

Winston Reid is their only injury absentee, although the squad could be rotated following Thursday's Europa League win at Dinamo Zagreb.

Manchester United have no new injury concerns, with Edinson Cavani expected to resume training next week.

Scott McTominay could feature following groin surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know Manchester United were far from impressive in the Champions League in midweek but I don't think it will stop them from making it out of their group.

If anything, it could be beneficial. The hype around Cristiano Ronaldo's return might have meant a few people were getting carried away but that defeat should focus them, and remind them how much work they have got to do.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Ladhood stars Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won just seven of their 50 Premier League matches against Manchester United (D13, L30).

United could win consecutive Premier League away meetings for only the second time, after a run of three wins ended in 2011.

The Red Devils are one short of 100 Premier League goals in this fixture.

West Ham United

West Ham are unbeaten after their opening four Premier League matches for the first time since 1999.

They could equal the club Premier League record of five games undefeated from the start of the season.

West Ham lost seven of their eight matches against the teams who finished in the top four last season, drawing the other.

David Moyes has won only three of his 28 Premier League fixtures as a manager against Manchester United (D7, L18). All three victories came while in charge of Everton at Goodison Park.

Since Michail Antonio's debut in 2015, West Ham have won 41% of the Premier League games in which he has started (56 of 137), compared to just 28% when he doesn't (25 of 90).

Antonio has scored four and set up three of West Ham's 10 Premier League goals this season.

Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in 28 Premier League away games, the longest run without defeat on the road in English league history.

The Red Devils have conceded just 19 goals during this run, keeping 13 clean sheets.

This is only the second time in 10 seasons that United have been unbeaten after their opening four league fixtures. They also had 10 points at this stage in 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in four Premier League appearances versus West Ham.

Bruno Fernandes has scored 30 goals and assisted 19 in 55 Premier League games.

Fernandes is unbeaten in all 27 Premier League away appearances - a competition record for any player from the beginning of their career.

My West Ham United XI Choose your West Ham starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team