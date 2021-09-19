Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ian Harkes steers in the winner at a raucous Tannadice

Ian Harkes burnished his own personal Dundee derby history with a late winner as United emerged victorious in the first Scottish Premiership meeting of the neighbours in more than five years.

Harkes, who netted a stunning strike in a 6-2 Championship win two years ago, fizzed in a strike to earn victory and extend Dundee's streak without success at Tannadice to 11 games.

James McPake made great play in the build-up of snapping that 17-year run, but his side were unable to make good on his rhetoric.

Dundee had the best chances of a keenly-contested scuffle, but Jordan Marshall was denied by Ryan Edwards' goalline clearance in stoppage-time and Leigh Griffiths somehow lashed over from six yards.

It means they are still searching for their first win since promotion and are seven points behind their city rivals in the division.

United, meanwhile, are ensconced in the top half after a fourth clean sheet in six league games and a third single-goal victory of the term.

And in keeping with those wins, Thomas Courts' side claimed the points by making the most of the few opportunities that came their way.

They huffed and puffed without cleaving open a compact Dundee all that often, with Harkes' fine strike - arrowed past Adam Ledzgins from 20 yards - coming after another attempted incision faltered.

Their main source of threat was Peter Pawlett, notionally playing on the left of a front three but bustling infield whenever the mood took him.

His shooting was similarly haphazard. One early effort caused consternation as it rattled around the directors' box, moments before another attempt thudded into the fleshy mass of United fans in the lower tier.

Pawlett was getting closer, though, and his third attempt cannoned off the base of a post with the aid of Legzdins' fingers after an adroit spin and burst at the edge of the area.

That effort seemed to fleetingly ignite something in United. A Charlie Mulgrew free-kick whistled narrowly past, then Harkes bypassed a bewildered Liam Fontaine with a pirouette and flick through his legs before being thwarted by Lee Ashcroft's goal-saving intervention.

Marc McNulty, Dylan Levitt and Kieran Freeman all had tame efforts fielded and, just as Dundee looked as if they wresting the ascendancy, Harkes struck.

Ledzgins perhaps might have pawed the shot away, but McPake might rue other failings among his players amid a decent performance from the visitors. Their profligacy in front of goal, for one.

Perhaps surprisingly, given his history with Dundee, this was Griffiths' first derby and two early flashes of sudden menace suggested he could be the matchwinner.

Twice in the opening 15 minutes he met teasing Jordan Marshall crosses, looping a header agonisingly past then having a flashing effort shovelled away by the returning Benji Siegrist.

That he faded from the game after that was scant surprise, given his lack of match fitness, but the on-loan Celtic striker should have scored deep into the second half when Shaun Byrne's shot was blocked into his path, but he wildly swiped over the bar from close range.

After the concession, Dundee had chances to level. The imperious Mulgrew denied Cillian Sheridan with a judiciously-timed challenge before, in the dying moments, Ryan Edwards diverted Marshall's fierce shot off the line.

Had it gone in, it would have been hard to argue it was ill-deserved. But instead, Dundee's long wait for a Tannadice win continues.

Dundee's Leigh Griffiths thrashed over from six yards just moments before Dundee United struck

What did we learn?

United had not scored in three of their five Premiership matches this term, and netted just once in the other two. Again on Sunday, they struggled to fashion clear openings, with McNulty a frustrated and isolated figure at the point of their attack.

Harkes' goal masked all that for now, but how Courts addresses that lack of creativity could be key to the success, or otherwise, of their season, given they look solid defensively and diligent in midfield.

Dundee seem to have similar issues. Well-structured and committed, they only really had Griffiths' two early efforts to show for their work until a late flurry and are still searching for a first league win since promotion.

The longer that continues, the more edgy things might become for McPake, his players and the fans.

What's next?

Dundee host St Johnstone in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday (19:45 BST) before Rangers visit Dens next Saturday (15:00). United welcome Hibernian in the cup on Thursday (19:45) before travelling to face Celtic (15:00) three days later.

Player of the match Siegrist Benjamin Siegrist with an average of 8.92 Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United

Dundee Dundee Dundee Dundee United Avg Squad number 1 Player name Siegrist Average rating 8.92 Squad number 4 Player name Mulgrew Average rating 7.51 Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 7.45 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 7.40 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.34 Squad number 66 Player name Fuchs Average rating 7.29 Squad number 8 Player name Pawlett Average rating 6.87 Squad number 22 Player name Freeman Average rating 6.78 Squad number 9 Player name McNulty Average rating 6.64 Squad number 33 Player name McMann Average rating 6.54 Squad number 28 Player name Smith Average rating 6.54 Squad number 27 Player name Appéré Average rating 6.52 Squad number 10 Player name Clark Average rating 6.51 Squad number 7 Player name Niskanen Average rating 6.27 Squad number 18 Player name Butcher Average rating 6.16 Dundee Avg Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 5.45 Squad number 3 Player name Marshall Average rating 5.08 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 5.05 Squad number 14 Player name Ashcroft Average rating 4.89 Squad number 8 Player name Byrne Average rating 4.84 Squad number 6 Player name McGhee Average rating 4.67 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 4.65 Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 4.53 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 4.38 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 4.28 Squad number 29 Player name Griffiths Average rating 4.19 Squad number 4 Player name Fontaine Average rating 4.06 Squad number 23 Player name Sheridan Average rating 3.52 Squad number 7 Player name Jakubiak Average rating 3.44 Squad number 35 Player name Cummings Average rating 3.20