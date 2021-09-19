Dundee United v Dundee

How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hibernian
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|6
|6
|12
|2
|Rangers
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|4
|6
|12
|3
|Hearts
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|5
|4
|12
|4
|Motherwell
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|5
|Celtic
|5
|3
|0
|2
|16
|3
|13
|9
|6
|Aberdeen
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|7
|Dundee Utd
|5
|2
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|7
|8
|St Johnstone
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|9
|St Mirren
|6
|0
|4
|2
|5
|12
|-7
|4
|10
|Dundee
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|11
|Ross County
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|3
|12
|Livingston
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|9
|-7
|1
Mark Chapman is joined by Iain Carter and Paul Waring to discuss selections
Here's all you need to know about the potential risks and benefits of giving jabs to children
Dundee United welcome Dundee on Sunday in the first Scottish Premiership meeting of the sides in more than five years.
Highlights of Scotland's 2-0 victory over Hungary in Budapest to open their Women's World Cup qualifying.
Ken Buchanan was arguably Scotland’s greatest boxer. But how do world champions cope with defeat and the pain of no longer being at the top?
Dominic McKay's short-lived tenure as chief executive leaves Celtic fans with more questions than answers, writes Tom English.
How are Scotland's prospects of making it to Qatar 2022 after statement win in Austria?
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland