LivingstonLivingston1CelticCeltic0

Livingston 1-0 Celtic: Visitors slump to fourth defeat in five for Ange Postecoglou's side

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Andrew Shinnie (left) fired Livingston into a first-half lead

Beleaguered Celtic lost for the fourth time in five games in all competitions as Andrew Shinnie's goal lifted Livingston off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic are now seven months without an away win domestically, and rarely looked like ending that run here.

Shinnie lashed the home side ahead in a first half where the visitors failed to test goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

They improved after the break but could not salvage a point.

It leaves Celtic toiling in sixth place after three league defeats in six games, and already four points behind champions Rangers.

Livingston, who had previously claimed just one point in five games, move up to ninth.

Not since a three-minute cameo away to Kilmarnock on 9 August 2020 had Boli Bolingoli been seen in a Celtic shirt. An ill-judged holiday to Spain in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic had led to him being shipped off on loan to Turkey, seemingly never to appear for the club again.

Yet the Zaire-born full-back was back in the side under Ange Postecoglou. A big performance from him was needed to win over a sceptical Celtic support.

Predictably, Celtic started on the front foot, but little was falling for them in the box. Liel Abada shot over while a number of cross balls failed to reach their target.

Livingston were having to chase and hope something would fall their way, and their patience paid off when Shinnie scored his first goal for the club.

Deployed as a striker by boss David Martindale, he got himself across Stephen Welsh, took a neat touch, then turned and arrowed a shot beyond goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Celtic were shaken, but their domination continued. However, Livingston goalkeeper Stryjek was having an easy afternoon with Cameron Carter-Vickers and David Turnbull missing half chances.

Instead, Stryjek's opposite number Hart had to pull off a spectacular point-blank save to deny Jack Fitzwater with a header.

Celtic needed a creative spark. Tom Rogic tried to provide it with a driving run but was crowded out by a swarm of Livingston shirts. Welsh and Turnbull had efforts on target but again Stryjek collected them with the minimal of fuss.

Albian Ajeti had struggled to make an impact, but he headed wide, then turned brilliantly on the edge of the box before forcing Stryjek's first serious save as Celtic began to threaten as defeat stared them in the face.

Stryjek saved well again from Turnbull, but once more Hart had to keep Celtic in the game at the other end when he pushed away Alan Forrest's low-angled shot.

Celtic piled on the pressure late on. Carter-Vickers thumped a long-distance effort wide of the post, and then Fitzwater had to clear after Stryjek spilled a cross.

But the goal wouldn't come and Livingston have still not lost at home to Celtic since February 2007.

Man of the match- Andrew Shinnie

Livingston's Andrew Shinnie (left)
Andrew Shinnie (left) took his goal well and held the ball up well when he needed to

What did we learn?

There appears to be two sides to Celtic this season. The swashbuckling version that scored 12 over two games with Dundee and St Mirren, and had scored three on Thursday in Seville.

However, the version that appeared in West Lothian look stunted in the final third, far too predictable, and rarely looked like breaching Livingston's goal.

The home side had gone into this game rooted to the bottom of the table without a win. But they made life as difficult as possible, and David Martindale's decision to play Shinnie as a forward paid dividends.

What's next?

Livingston are away to Rangers in the League Cup on Wednesday (19:45 BST) then travel to Hearts in the Premiership on Saturday (15:00). Celtic host Raith Rovers in the League Cup on Thursday (19:45), before welcoming Dundee United on Sunday in the Premiership (15:00).

Player of the match

BaileyOdin Bailey

with an average of 8.12

Livingston

  1. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    8.12

  2. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.90

  3. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    7.89

  4. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.76

  5. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    7.68

  6. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    7.59

  7. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    7.52

  8. Squad number21Player nameMcMillan
    Average rating

    7.51

  9. Squad number12Player nameWilliamson
    Average rating

    7.45

  10. Squad number16Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    7.42

  11. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    7.41

  12. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.33

  13. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.88

  14. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    6.82

Celtic

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    4.19

  2. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    4.15

  3. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    4.12

  4. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    4.07

  5. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    4.03

  6. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    3.98

  7. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    3.94

  8. Squad number23Player nameBolingoli-Mbombo
    Average rating

    3.93

  9. Squad number57Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    3.86

  10. Squad number10Player nameAjeti
    Average rating

    3.77

  11. Squad number16Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    3.68

  12. Squad number19Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    3.14

  13. Squad number12Player nameSoro
    Average rating

    2.84

  14. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    2.84

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-5-1

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2DevlinBooked at 1mins
  • 6Obileye
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 3LongridgeSubstituted forForrestat 65'minutes
  • 12WilliamsonSubstituted forPittmanat 60'minutes
  • 16LewisBooked at 21mins
  • 21McMillanSubstituted forBaileyat 60'minutes
  • 18HoltBooked at 18mins
  • 29Penrice
  • 22Shinnie

Substitutes

  • 1Barden
  • 8Pittman
  • 9Anderson
  • 11Montaño
  • 14Bailey
  • 17Forrest
  • 24Kelly

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 88Juranovic
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 57WelshBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBittonat 72'minutes
  • 23Bolingoli-MbomboBooked at 88mins
  • 18RogicSubstituted forJohnstonat 72'minutes
  • 16McCarthySubstituted forSoroat 72'minutes
  • 14Turnbull
  • 11Abada
  • 10Ajeti
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 5Scales
  • 6Bitton
  • 12Soro
  • 19Johnston
  • 29Bain
  • 54Montgomery
  • 56Ralston
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, Celtic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Celtic 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).

  4. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nir Bitton.

  6. Booking

    Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic).

  8. Post update

    Alan Forrest (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nir Bitton.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Adam Lewis tries a through ball, but Alan Forrest is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Joe Hart.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odin Bailey.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Turnbull (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nir Bitton.

  17. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).

