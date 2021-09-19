Match ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 1.
Rangers' flag day celebrations were dampened after Motherwell fought back at Ibrox to hold the defending Scottish Premiership champions.
Fashion Sakala turned in a first-half opener for the hosts who unfurled last season's title-winning flag in front of a full house pre-match.
However, Kaiyne Woolery silenced the crowd after the break.
Rangers go top of the table by a single point ahead of Hibernian and Hearts as Motherwell stay fourth.
However, the stalemate is the first time Steven Gerrard's men have dropped points at Ibrox in the league since a defeat to Hamilton in March 2020.
More to follow
Player of the match
LamieRicki Lamie
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number17Player nameAriboAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number10Player nameDavisAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number15Player nameSimpsonAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number22Player nameBacunaAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
3.98
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number28Player nameRobertsAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number8Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number23Player nameGrimshawAverage rating
6.71
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGregor
- 2TavernierBooked at 77mins
- 6Goldson
- 15Simpson
- 31Barisic
- 17Aribo
- 10DavisSubstituted forArfieldat 81'minutes
- 18Kamara
- 25Roofe
- 30SakalaSubstituted forBacunaat 76'minutes
- 23WrightSubstituted forMorelosat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bassey
- 4Lundstram
- 20Morelos
- 22Bacuna
- 26Balogun
- 33McLaughlin
- 37Arfield
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 14OjalaSubstituted forLamieat 76'minutes
- 19McGinleyBooked at 19mins
- 23Grimshaw
- 16Slattery
- 8O'HaraBooked at 89mins
- 7Woolery
- 32WattSubstituted forRobertsat 84'minutes
- 9van VeenBooked at 37minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lamie
- 6Maguire
- 12Fox
- 17Amaluzor
- 20Crawford
- 22Donnelly
- 28Roberts
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 1.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. Joe Aribo tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Donnelly replaces Kevin van Veen.
Post update
Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.
Booking
Mark O'Hara (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Post update
Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Aribo (Rangers).
Post update
Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Jordan Roberts replaces Tony Watt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Steven Davis.