RangersRangers1MotherwellMotherwell1

Rangers 1-1 Motherwell: Champions held at home on flag day

Rangers score
Fashion Sakala opened the scoring for his first Rangers goal

Rangers' flag day celebrations were dampened after Motherwell fought back at Ibrox to hold the defending Scottish Premiership champions.

Fashion Sakala turned in a first-half opener for the hosts who unfurled last season's title-winning flag in front of a full house pre-match.

However, Kaiyne Woolery silenced the crowd after the break.

Rangers go top of the table by a single point ahead of Hibernian and Hearts as Motherwell stay fourth.

However, the stalemate is the first time Steven Gerrard's men have dropped points at Ibrox in the league since a defeat to Hamilton in March 2020.

More to follow

Player of the match

LamieRicki Lamie

with an average of 7.49

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2TavernierBooked at 77mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 15Simpson
  • 31Barisic
  • 17Aribo
  • 10DavisSubstituted forArfieldat 81'minutes
  • 18Kamara
  • 25Roofe
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forBacunaat 76'minutes
  • 23WrightSubstituted forMorelosat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bassey
  • 4Lundstram
  • 20Morelos
  • 22Bacuna
  • 26Balogun
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 14OjalaSubstituted forLamieat 76'minutes
  • 19McGinleyBooked at 19mins
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 16Slattery
  • 8O'HaraBooked at 89mins
  • 7Woolery
  • 32WattSubstituted forRobertsat 84'minutes
  • 9van VeenBooked at 37minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lamie
  • 6Maguire
  • 12Fox
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 20Crawford
  • 22Donnelly
  • 28Roberts
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home24
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Joe Aribo tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Donnelly replaces Kevin van Veen.

  6. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.

  9. Booking

    Mark O'Hara (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by James Tavernier.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).

  13. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joe Aribo (Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Jordan Roberts replaces Tony Watt.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Steven Davis.

