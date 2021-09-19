Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Fashion Sakala opened the scoring for his first Rangers goal

Rangers' flag day celebrations were dampened after Motherwell fought back at Ibrox to hold the defending Scottish Premiership champions.

Fashion Sakala turned in a first-half opener for the hosts who unfurled last season's title-winning flag in front of a full house pre-match.

However, Kaiyne Woolery silenced the crowd after the break.

Rangers go top of the table by a single point ahead of Hibernian and Hearts as Motherwell stay fourth.

However, the stalemate is the first time Steven Gerrard's men have dropped points at Ibrox in the league since a defeat to Hamilton in March 2020.

Player of the match Lamie Ricki Lamie with an average of 7.49 Rangers Rangers Rangers

Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell Rangers Avg Squad number 1 Player name McGregor Average rating 6.30 Squad number 17 Player name Aribo Average rating 5.66 Squad number 6 Player name Goldson Average rating 5.62 Squad number 10 Player name Davis Average rating 5.62 Squad number 18 Player name Kamara Average rating 5.58 Squad number 2 Player name Tavernier Average rating 5.50 Squad number 31 Player name Barisic Average rating 5.47 Squad number 15 Player name Simpson Average rating 5.22 Squad number 30 Player name Sakala Average rating 4.77 Squad number 25 Player name Roofe Average rating 4.46 Squad number 23 Player name Wright Average rating 4.45 Squad number 22 Player name Bacuna Average rating 4.15 Squad number 20 Player name Morelos Average rating 4.00 Squad number 37 Player name Arfield Average rating 3.98 Motherwell Avg Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 7.49 Squad number 28 Player name Roberts Average rating 7.20 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 7.13 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 7.07 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 7.03 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 7.02 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 6.96 Squad number 14 Player name Ojala Average rating 6.95 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 6.85 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 6.81 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 6.80 Squad number 19 Player name McGinley Average rating 6.78 Squad number 8 Player name O'Hara Average rating 6.73 Squad number 23 Player name Grimshaw Average rating 6.71