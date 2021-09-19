Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian6330126612
2Rangers5401104612
3Hearts633095412
4Motherwell531185310
5Celtic5302163139
6Aberdeen62226608
7Dundee Utd622224-28
8St Johnstone613234-16
9St Mirren6042512-74
10Dundee6042411-74
11Ross County6033513-83
12Livingston501429-71
View full Scottish Premiership table

