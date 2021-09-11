Match ends, Napoli 2, Juventus 1.
Juventus remain without a victory this season after they lost to Napoli in the side's first game since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Manchester United.
Ronaldo, who helped Juventus win Serie A twice in three seasons, rejoined United in a £12.8m deal on transfer deadline day and scored twice for them in Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle.
In Ronaldo's absence, ex-Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata gave Juve an early lead, but goals from Matteo Politano and Kalidou Koulibaly helped Napoli come from behind to win.
Koulibaly's winner came with five minutes to go after an error from Moise Kean, playing for Juventus for the first time since completing a two-year loan move from Everton.
Kean had only been on the pitch for three minutes and nearly scored an own goal with a misplaced header from a corner before Koulibaly converted the rebound, after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could only parry Kean's header.
Juventus, who came fourth in 2020-21, have only picked up one point from their opening three Serie A matches.
Napoli are top of the league with nine points from three games, although they will lose top spot if Lazio, Roma, Inter Milan or AC Milan win on Sunday.
Napoli play away at Leicester City in their Europa League opener on Thursday but may be without Italy striker Lorenzo Insigne after he injured himself while taking a corner and had to be replaced.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
Juventus
Formation 4-3-3
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Juventus 1.
Offside, Napoli. David Ospina tries a through ball, but Hirving Lozano is caught offside.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Substitution, Napoli. Kevin Malcuit replaces Mário Rui.
Substitution, Napoli. Andrea Petagna replaces Victor Osimhen.
Hirving Lozano (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).
Post update
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Goal! Napoli 2, Juventus 1. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Post update
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).
Post update
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).
Post update
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Álvaro Morata.
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.