Pedro Martinez Losa takes charge of his first games this month

World Cup qualifying: Hungary v Scotland Venue: Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium, Budapest, Hungary Date: Friday, 17 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport Scotland website

Pedro Martinez Losa begins his reign as Scotland head coach in Budapest on Friday, while simultaneously launching the country's bid to reach the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Hungary are first up, followed by the Faroes Islands visiting Hampden on Tuesday. Spain and Ukraine are lie in wait.

Spaniard Martinez Losa replaced Shelley Kerr after Scotland's bid to reach the European Championships ended in failure. His task in reaching the World Cup, though, may be even more difficult than what Kerr had to take on.

If Scotland can win their qualifying group, they will reach the finals with little stress. Finish second, though, and they could have to take part in as many as four play-off matches, two of which will be on the other side of the world.

BBC Scotland takes a look at what is ahead in the months to come.

Around the world to qualify

Scotland are in Group B with Hungary, Ukraine, Faroe Islands, and Spain - a team Martinez Losa will know a lot about.

The nine group winners are ensured a place in the finals. That will be a tough ask with the Spanish having not lost a qualifier since 2012. In all competitions, they have lost just once in their last 15 matches - a single goal defeat to world champions USA.

But finishing second could mean a treacherous minefield to qualify because there are only two places left for the nine runners-up to fight over.

The three best will get a bye to the second round of the play-offs. The other six will play a single-leg play-off before the winners meet the first three sides in another single-leg tie. Still with us?

But here's the caveat... only two World Cup places are available for the three teams who emerge from those matches.

The lucky pair will be decided through a somewhat convoluted ranking system. Each team's results in the group stage (minus games against the teams finishing in sixth, albeit Scotland are in one of three groups with five teams) and the second-round play-off are combined, with the top two qualifying and the third being left to book flights down under...

Should Scotland be that side, they will be entered into a inter-continental tournament, which is being used as a test event for World Cup hosts Australia and New Zealand. It will also be used to determine the last three qualifying places.

There will be three groups. Groups 1 and 2 will have three teams, with Australia and New Zealand also added in order to play friendly matches. The top seeds in both those groups will get a bye into the play-off final, with the others facing each other in a one-off tie. Group 3 will have four teams with semis and finals.

Two sides from Asia, two from Africa, two from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, two from South America, and one from Oceania will join the European entrant to battle it out.

Scotland reached the 2019 World Cup in France, going agonisingly close to reaching the knockout stage

Who is Martinez Losa?

Martinez Losa has coaching experience from his homeland, England, the United States and France, winning three league titles in Spain and overseeing Rayo Vallecano's Copa de la Reina success in 2008.

He replaced Kerr as Arsenal manager in 2014 after a spell as assistant head coach with Western New York Flash, and won the 2015 WSL Cup and the FA Cup the following year.

In June 2019, he moved to French Division 1 Feminine club FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

In his first season, they achieved their best top-division finish of third place and repeated the feat the following year to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

What issues does he need to fix?

The failure to reach the Euros was a surprise to many, with top-seeded Scotland finishing third behind Finland and Portugal. They won just one of their final five qualifiers - a 10-0 win over Cyprus once the campaign was effectively over.

Before Scotland have even kicked a ball under Martinez Losa, influential midfielder Kim Little announced her international retirement at the age of 31, weeks after being just one of two Scots to represent Team GB at the Olympics.

However, a talented squad still includes Manchester City's Caroline Weir and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert. The emergence of Rangers' Sam Kerr and AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw also offers hope for the future, with 11 players in the pool 25 or under.

The problem has been scoring goals. Taking away the 10 they rattled past Cyprus, they have scored just twice in the last six games. Both were in friendlies, one from the penalty spot, the other from a goalkeeping error.

They are some new names among the six strikers in the squad. Manchester United's Martha Thomas has four goals in her eight appearances; Grimshaw made her debut in the recent friendlies with Northern Ireland and Wales; and fellow Serie A star Lana Clelland has recovered from injury and moving to Sassuolo.

Who are Hungary and Faroe Islands?

Hungary should provide the tougher of the two tests, but it is very much a winnable game. They finished fourth in their Euros qualifying group, with a draw in Slovakia and home and away wins over bottom-of-the-table Latvia their only points.

The last time the two met was in a friendly in 2017, with Scotland easing to a 3-0 win away from home.

Scotland's last encounter with the Faroes was a thumping 9-0 win at Fir Park in 2014. They finished pointless at the bottom of their Euros qualifying group, scoring just once and conceding 42 goals in seven games.