Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kallum Higginbotham scored a stoppage-time equaliser as leaders Kelty Hearts drew 1-1 at home to Elgin to maintain their unbeaten start to the Scottish League 2 season.

Kelty are now two points clear of second-placed Annan, who suffered a surprise 2-1 home loss to Stenhousemuir.

Stirling moved up to third with a 1-0 home win over Forfar.

Edinburgh beat Stranraer 1-0, while Cowdenbeath lost 2-1 to Albion Rovers.

Higginbotham netted in the third minute of time added on at New Central Park to salvage a point and cancel out Archie MacPhee's 30th-minute penalty for Elgin.

Stenhousemuir claimed their first victory of the campaign with Thomas Orr and Adam Brown scoring in the 55th and 81st minutes respectively for the visitors, before Robert McCartney's headed reply for Annan with four minutes remaining.

Stirling are level on points with Annan after Dylan Bikey's goal in the 81st minute defeated Forfar.

Ouzy See's effort with 10 minutes remaining gave Edinburgh victory over Stranraer at Stair Park.

Cowdenbeath have replaced Stenhousemuir at the foot of the table following the defeat to Albion.

Maxwell Wright put the hosts in front, Ross Clarke equalised just before the break and Kyle Doherty then notched the winner in the 82nd minute.