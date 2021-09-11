Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Odsonne Edouard is the first substitute to score twice his Premier League debut since Sergio Aguero for Manchester City in August 2011

Many Celtic fans lost faith in Odsonne Edouard during his final season in Scotland, but it took the striker just 28 seconds to win over Crystal Palace supporters.

Edouard introduced himself to the Selhurst Park crowd with two goals in eight minutes against Tottenham, earning new manager Patrick Vieira a first victory as Eagles boss.

"It's a dream debut for me and to score in front of the fans is important for me," he said.

"I worked very hard for this moment."

So is Edouard the man to finally solve Palace's long-standing goalscoring problems?

The French forward, 23, became the Eagles' joint third-most expensive player when they signed him for £14m on deadline day, with a prolific forward top of their summer shopping list.

He won three league titles and two trebles at Celtic, and was named Scottish Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 2018-19. But Celtic fans did not lament his departure.

"Every single Celtic fan I know would have given the keys to their car to drive him away," former Scotland winger Pat Nevin said on transfer deadline day.

"A lot would have said 'get him out of here'. He hasn't been working that hard - he probably will at Palace."

With 89 goals and 39 assists in 179 appearances for the Scottish side, Edouard has undoubtedly got a fine pedigree and provided more than a glimpse that it may translate south of the border.

His perfect start for Palace saw him become the first player to score twice on his Premier League debut as a substitute since Sergio Aguero for Manchester City in August 2011 against Swansea.

He also upstaged Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane who, for the first time ever, failed to manage a single touch external-link in the opposition's box in a game where he completed 90 minutes.

It turned a dominant performance into a handsome victory and pointed to a better goal return than the 41 and 31 goals they have managed in the previous two top-flight seasons.

"It could not have gone any better for Crystal Palace, I think we are seeing a new era at this football club," former forward Glenn Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"No one was marking Edouard [for his second]. Hugo Lloris did get a hand to it, but it was a perfect end to a perfect game for Palace."

In his post-match interview Palace boss Vieira added: "We knew he can score goals. He showed it when he was at Celtic but you will have to give Christian Benteke a lot of credit. He played well and then Edouard came on and scored the two goals."