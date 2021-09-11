Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Queen's Park maintained their unbeaten start at the top of Scotland's League 1 despite being held to a goalless draw at home to Airdrieonians.

Both Montrose and Falkirk failed to capitalise, as Stewart Petrie's side drew 1-1 away to 10-man Cove Rangers and Paul Sheerin's men suffered a 2-0 defeat at Alloa.

Dumbarton stormed up into third place with a five-goal thrashing of East Fife, while Peterhead moved off bottom with an entertaining 3-2 home win against Clyde.

With Queens dropping points at home to Airdrie, a win for either of Montrose or Falkirk would have saw a change at the summit.

But Petrie's men also dropped two points with a draw at Cove. Rory McAllister opened the scoring for the hosts before Graham Webster levelled from the spot.

Blair Yule was sent off for a second booking with 14 minutes to play, but the away side failed to take advantage.

As for Falkirk, Sheerin's side fell to a second league defeat of the season as goals from Euan Henderson and Connor Sammon either side of the break secured a 2-0 win for Alloa.

That defeat dropped Falkirk to fourth as Dumbarton jumped into third with an excellent 5-0 win at home to East Fife.

Ross MacLean's early opener was followed by a Gregor Buchanan goal just before the break. Buchanan added his second and Dumbarton's third on the 66th minute, before Ryan McGeever and Eoghan Stokes completed the rout late on.

In the bottom half, Peterhead brought an end to a four-game losing streak in a five-goal thriller at Balmoor.

All the goals came in a pulsating first half as Clyde's David Goodwillie cancelled out Andrew McCarthy's with a penalty.

But two goals in as many minutes from Scott Brown and Russell McLean had the hosts in control before Goodwillie's second of the game reduced the deficit on 41 minutes, but the home side held out for a win that lifts them from bottom to eighth.