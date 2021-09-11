Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski has scored six goals in four Bundesliga matches this term

Bayern Munich moved up to second in the Bundesliga with an emphatic win at last term's runners-up RB Leipzig.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern, recorded his sixth goal of the campaign with a penalty.

Teenager Jamal Musiala volleyed the second shortly after the break, before teeing up Leroy Sane for the third.

Konrad Laimer superbly pulled a goal back for the hosts but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off the scoring for the visitors late on.

Defending champions Bayern are now two points behind leaders Wolfsburg, who maintained their 100% winning start with a 2-0 victory at SpVgg Greuther Furth.

Leipzig have lost three of their opening four matches under new coach Jesse Marsch.