German Bundesliga
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1Bayern MunichBayern Munich4

RB Leipzig 1-4 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scores as visitors record emphatic win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has scored six goals in four Bundesliga matches this term

Bayern Munich moved up to second in the Bundesliga with an emphatic win at last term's runners-up RB Leipzig.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern, recorded his sixth goal of the campaign with a penalty.

Teenager Jamal Musiala volleyed the second shortly after the break, before teeing up Leroy Sane for the third.

Konrad Laimer superbly pulled a goal back for the hosts but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off the scoring for the visitors late on.

Defending champions Bayern are now two points behind leaders Wolfsburg, who maintained their 100% winning start with a 2-0 victory at SpVgg Greuther Furth.

Leipzig have lost three of their opening four matches under new coach Jesse Marsch.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 22Mukiele
  • 4OrbanSubstituted forKlostermannat 80'minutes
  • 2Simakan
  • 3AngelinoSubstituted forGvardiolat 58'minutes
  • 27LaimerSubstituted forHaidaraat 58'minutes
  • 44Kampl
  • 18Nkunku
  • 25OlmoSubstituted forForsbergat 58'minutes
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 33André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Haidara
  • 9Poulsen
  • 10Forsberg
  • 14Adams
  • 16Klostermann
  • 21Brobbey
  • 31Martínez
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 39Henrichs

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardSubstituted forSüleat 75'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 19Davies
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 59'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 45+1'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forStanisicat 75'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
34,000

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 4. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a through ball.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

  6. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig).

  10. Post update

    Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  15. Post update

    Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Lukas Klostermann replaces Willi Orban.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).

  19. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Thomas Müller.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg440061512
2Bayern Munich4310134910
3B Dortmund430113949
4Mainz43016249
5Freiburg42206428
6B Leverkusen421112667
7Köln42118627
8Union Berlin41305416
9Hoffenheim41128714
10VfL Bochum 184831023303
11Arminia Bielefeld30302203
12Stuttgart310278-13
13RB Leipzig410356-13
14Frankfurt302136-32
15Augsburg402218-72
16B Mgladbach301227-51
17SpVgg Greuther Fürth4013211-91
18Hertha Berlin3003210-80
