Bayern Munich moved up to second in the Bundesliga with an emphatic win at last term's runners-up RB Leipzig.
Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern, recorded his sixth goal of the campaign with a penalty.
Teenager Jamal Musiala volleyed the second shortly after the break, before teeing up Leroy Sane for the third.
Konrad Laimer superbly pulled a goal back for the hosts but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off the scoring for the visitors late on.
Defending champions Bayern are now two points behind leaders Wolfsburg, who maintained their 100% winning start with a 2-0 victory at SpVgg Greuther Furth.
Leipzig have lost three of their opening four matches under new coach Jesse Marsch.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 4OrbanSubstituted forKlostermannat 80'minutes
- 2Simakan
- 3AngelinoSubstituted forGvardiolat 58'minutes
- 27LaimerSubstituted forHaidaraat 58'minutes
- 44Kampl
- 18Nkunku
- 25OlmoSubstituted forForsbergat 58'minutes
- 17Szoboszlai
- 33André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Haidara
- 9Poulsen
- 10Forsberg
- 14Adams
- 16Klostermann
- 21Brobbey
- 31Martínez
- 32Gvardiol
- 39Henrichs
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5PavardSubstituted forSüleat 75'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 19Davies
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 59'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 45+1'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forStanisicat 75'minutes
- 10Sané
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 34,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 4.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 4. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Foul by Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig).
Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Lukas Klostermann replaces Willi Orban.
Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Thomas Müller.