RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

RB LeipzigRB Leipzig17:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich
European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wolfsburg
|4
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|12
|2
|Köln
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|9
|3
|Mainz
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|9
|4
|B Leverkusen
|4
|2
|2
|0
|11
|4
|7
|8
|5
|Bayern Munich
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|7
|6
|B Dortmund
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|8
|3
|7
|7
|Freiburg
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|7
|8
|Union Berlin
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|1
|6
|9
|Hoffenheim
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|4
|10
|RB Leipzig
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|11
|VfL Bochum 1848
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Arminia Bielefeld
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Stuttgart
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|3
|14
|Frankfurt
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|15
|Augsburg
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|2
|16
|B Mgladbach
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|17
|SpVgg Greuther Fürth
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|1
|18
|Hertha Berlin
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|0