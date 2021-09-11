Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says the welfare of McNulty was his 'main concern'

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says the welfare of injured Carrick Rangers player Lee McNulty is his "main concern" after the match between the sides was abandoned after 70 minutes.

McNulty was treated on the pitch after suffering a broken leg in an innocuous looking fall to the ground.

The defender was then stretchered off and taken to hospital.

Carrick, who were leading Saturday's game at Mourneview Park 4-0, wanted to continue playing the game.

Glenavon decided however that they did not want to complete the remaining 20 minutes of the match, so referee Shane Andrews abandoned the game.

McNulty was treated on the pitch for 20 minutes after the incident which led to his injury, although midway through this period the referee led the two sets of players off the pitch into the dressing rooms.

At this stage a discussion between Hamilton and his Carrick Rangers counterpart Stuart King ensued at pitchside.

'We wanted to finish the match off'

"We wanted to finish the match off but the opposing team didn't so the referee called the game off," confirmed King.

"I thought our lads were absolutely outstanding and I was so proud of them.

"It is up to the authorities now to sort it out but if we have to come back and play on we will," he added.

Carrick manager Stuart King wanted to have the match completed

'I'm just gutted for Lee'

Hamilton indicated that the referee had consulted in the changing room with some of his players, who expressed a desire not to play on.

"The referee spoke to some of our players, including James Singleton, who had suffered a leg break himself last season. It was the decision of the players," explained the Lurgan Blues boss.

"Results are part and parcel of the game but something like that today is more important for me.

"I had Lee at our club last year and he's a top lad. I thought he was the best player on the pitch today.

"Carrick were deservedly 4-0 ahead and we didn't show up today. Credit to Carrick but my main concern is for Lee.

"Hopefully it will not be too long before he recovers. I'm just gutted for him."

'Embarrassing' Glenavon performance

Daniel Kelly had scored twice for Carrick before the game was halted, with Lloyd Anderson and Cory McMullan also getting their names on the scoresheet.

"I was really disappointed in my players. This was our first home game in front of our home supporters and our performance was embarrassing," lamented Hamilton.

A decision on the outcome of the game is set to be decided by a Northern Ireland Football League Committee.