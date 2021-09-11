Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers' Jack Simpson will not be able to fill in for Connor Goldson or Filip Helander if they are unavailable to face Lyon on Thursday, as the former Bournemouth defender is not in the club's Europa League squad. Simpson replaced injured Helander in Saturday's win at St Johnstone while Goldson was self isolating. (Sun) external-link

Ex-Rangers player Derek McInnes expects Lyon's former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele to be desperate to get one over on the Ibrox side. (Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou "was surprised as anyone" over Dominic McKay's resignation as Celtic chief executive. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou hints it was not any one man who brought him to Celtic amid the fallout from McKay's sudden departure. (Record) external-link

Celtic forward Albian Ajeti says, "I don't need to prove anything to anyone", after bagging a double in Saturday's 3-0 win against Ross County. (Sun) external-link

Joe Hart paid tribute to former Celtic goalkeeper John Thomson 90 years after his tragic passing by wearing a one-off kit during the warm-up of Saturday's defeat of County. (Record) external-link

Hearts winger Gary Mackay-Steven featured for New York City against New York Red Bulls but expects the Edinburgh derby atmosphere in Sunday's meeting with Hibernian to be "better". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland captain Colin Hendry says no-one should be surprised by Grant Hanley's impressive performances for the national team as "centre-halves mature at a different, slower rate". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian defender Paul McGinn says his late Scotland call-up for Tuesday's win in Austria was "surreal" as he revealed brother John has been calling for him to be in the squad in recent years. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen "will get it right", says manager Stephen Glass after watching his side go six games without a win in Saturday's loss to Motherwell. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link