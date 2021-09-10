Last updated on .From the section Football

Pele is the only player to win the World Cup three times

Brazilian football legend Pele remains in intensive care but is making a satisfactory recovery after having surgery for a suspected colon tumour.

The 80-year-old is being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

His medical team said that he was "conscious, conversing actively and is maintaining normal vital signs".

"With each passing day I feel a little better," the three-time World Cup winner, who has had a number of recent health issues, said via Instagram.

He added that "I'm still going to recover for a few more days".

"While I'm here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest," he said. "Thanks again for all the loving messages. We'll be together again soon!"

The suspected tumour had been detected during routine tests at the hospital where he has been having treatment since 31 August.

In February 2020, Pele's son, ex-Santos goalkeeper Edinho, said his father had become "embarrassed" to leave his house because he cannot walk unaided.

His health has been a concern in recent years; he had prostate surgery in 2015 after he was admitted to hospital for the second time in six months, and he was admitted for a urinary infection in 2019.

Pele is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer and one of only four players to have scored in four different World Cup tournaments.

Earlier this week, Lionel Messi passed him as the leading South American men's goalscorer in international matches with a hat-trick in Argentina's World Cup qualifying win against Bolivia.