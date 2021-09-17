Airdrieonians v East Fife

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00East FifeEast Fife
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|2
|6
|12
|2
|Montrose
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|5
|5
|11
|3
|Dumbarton
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|9
|4
|10
|4
|Falkirk
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|10
|5
|Cove Rangers
|6
|2
|2
|2
|11
|9
|2
|8
|6
|Airdrieonians
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|7
|Alloa
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|8
|0
|7
|8
|Clyde
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|9
|Peterhead
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|6
|10
|East Fife
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|16
|-9
|4