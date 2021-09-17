Hamilton Academical v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|5
|5
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|15
|2
|Kilmarnock
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|1
|5
|12
|3
|Arbroath
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|4
|8
|10
|4
|Partick Thistle
|5
|3
|0
|2
|11
|8
|3
|9
|5
|Queen of Sth
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|6
|Raith Rovers
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
|7
|Ayr
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|8
|Morton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|9
|Hamilton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|12
|-6
|4
|10
|Dunfermline
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|1
