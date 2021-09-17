Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
SAT 18 Sept 2021
Scottish Cup
Caledonian Braves
Caledonian Braves
15:00
University of Stirling
University of Stirling
Venue:
Alliance Park
Caledonian Braves v University of Stirling
Last updated on
33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
.
From the section
Scottish Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 18th September 2021
Penicuik Athletic
Penicuik Athletic
14:30
Tranent Juniors
Tranent Juniors
Banks O'Dee
Banks O'Dee
15:00
Turriff United
Turriff United
Blackburn United
Blackburn United
15:00
Rothes
Rothes
Brechin
Brechin City
15:00
Vale of Leithen
Vale of Leithen
Broomhill
Broomhill
15:00
Glasgow University
Glasgow University
Caledonian Braves
Caledonian Braves
15:00
University of Stirling
University of Stirling
Clachnacuddin
Clachnacuddin
15:00
Dunipace
Dunipace
Clydebank
Clydebank
15:00
Dalkeith Thistle
Dalkeith Thistle
Coldstream
Coldstream
15:00
East Kilbride
East Kilbride
Deveronvale
Deveronvale
15:00
Haddington Athletic
Haddington Athletic
Dunbar United
Dunbar United
15:00
Camelon Juniors
Camelon Juniors
Formartine United
Formartine United
15:00
Cumnock
Cumnock
View all
26 Scottish Cup scores
Top Stories
T20 Blast Finals Day: Somerset start strongly in semi - radio & text
Live
Live
From the section
Cricket
Wiegman gives glimpse of England's future
12h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
Football
Bruce battles on after 'difficult' night
6h
about 6 hours ago
From the section
Newcastle