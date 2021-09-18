Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sadio Mane is the 18th player to score 100 goals in all competitions for Liverpool

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season after Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club in a victory against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's side created numerous chances against a resilient Palace before Mane pounced on a rebound at the back post in the first half.

Mohamed Salah doubled their lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when he smashed home a flick-on from a corner, before Naby Keita's late curling strike made it 3-0.

Liverpool were wasteful in the first half as Diogo Jota fired over the bar from a few yards out in a glorious position, while Thiago and Jordan Henderson were also denied by keeper Vicente Guaita.

Palace had started brightly - hitting the post twice in as many minutes as Liverpool failed to clear their lines in the box - but the hosts' persistence eventually paid off.

In the end it was a comfortable victory that capped a good week for Liverpool at Anfield, following their dramatic 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

And it means they go top of the table with four wins from their opening five games, while visitors Palace remain outside the top 10.

Mane continues to haunt Palace

Sadio Mane has scored in nine consecutive matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Mane was one of six changes to Klopp's side from their win over AC Milan, and his return must have been an unpleasant sight for Palace fans.

Having scored twice against Palace on the final day of last season, Mane's opener on Saturday made him the first player to net in nine consecutive league matches against a single opponent.

It took his total to 13 against Palace in the Premier League - the most anyone has scored against them - and was the perfect way to notch up his 100th goal in all competitions for Liverpool.

Palace had attacking threat of their own from Wilfried Zaha - making his 250th Premier League appearance - but he was dealt with by the physicality of Fabinho and debutant Ibrahima Konate.

And while Palace continue to adapt and learn under new boss Patrick Vieira, they were given a humbling reminder of the ruthlessness of Liverpool's attacking quality.

Player of the match Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah with an average of 8.08 Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Liverpool Avg Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 8.08 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 7.91 Squad number 8 Player name Keïta Average rating 7.85 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.79 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 7.64 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.60 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 7.56 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.55 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 7.46 Squad number 27 Player name Origi Average rating 7.45 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 7.45 Squad number 21 Player name Tsimikas Average rating 7.40 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 7.37 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 7.30 Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 5.89 Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 5.50 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 5.35 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 5.34 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 5.32 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 5.30 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 5.29 Squad number 8 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 5.28 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 5.27 Squad number 18 Player name McArthur Average rating 5.25 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 5.09 Squad number 20 Player name Benteke Average rating 4.99 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 4.70 Squad number 44 Player name Riedewald Average rating 4.39

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 7 Milner 5 Konaté 4 van Dijk 21 Tsimikas 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcántara 11 Salah 20 Jota 10 Mané 1 Alisson

7 Milner

5 Konaté

4 van Dijk

21 Tsimikas Booked at 75mins

14 Henderson Booked at 40mins Substituted for Origi at 88' minutes

3 Fabinho

6 Thiago Alcántara Substituted for Keïta at 62' minutes

11 Salah Booked at 79mins

20 Jota Substituted for Jones at 76' minutes

10 Mané Substitutes 8 Keïta

12 Gomez

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

17 Jones

18 Minamino

26 Robertson

27 Origi

47 Phillips

62 Kelleher Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 13 Guaita 2 Ward 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 23 Gallagher 8 Kouyaté 18 McArthur 9 J Ayew 20 Benteke 11 Zaha 13 Guaita

2 Ward Booked at 83mins

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

23 Gallagher

8 Kouyaté Substituted for Olise at 82' minutes

18 McArthur Substituted for Riedewald at 65' minutes

9 J Ayew

20 Benteke Substituted for Édouard at 65' minutes

11 Zaha Substitutes 1 Butland

4 Milivojevic

5 Tomkins

7 Olise

12 Hughes

17 Clyne

22 Édouard

34 Kelly

44 Riedewald Referee: Andy Madley Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk. Post update Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside. goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0. Naby Keïta (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a corner. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joachim Andersen. Post update Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Jordan Henderson. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald. Post update Foul by James Milner (Liverpool). Post update Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing. Booking Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card. Post update Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace). Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté. Post update Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson. Post update Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Booking Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward