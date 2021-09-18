Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool3Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Reds remain unbeaten as Sadio Mane scores 100th goal

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments472

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane is the 18th player to score 100 goals in all competitions for Liverpool

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season after Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club in a victory against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's side created numerous chances against a resilient Palace before Mane pounced on a rebound at the back post in the first half.

Mohamed Salah doubled their lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when he smashed home a flick-on from a corner, before Naby Keita's late curling strike made it 3-0.

Liverpool were wasteful in the first half as Diogo Jota fired over the bar from a few yards out in a glorious position, while Thiago and Jordan Henderson were also denied by keeper Vicente Guaita.

Palace had started brightly - hitting the post twice in as many minutes as Liverpool failed to clear their lines in the box - but the hosts' persistence eventually paid off.

In the end it was a comfortable victory that capped a good week for Liverpool at Anfield, following their dramatic 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

And it means they go top of the table with four wins from their opening five games, while visitors Palace remain outside the top 10.

Mane continues to haunt Palace

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane has scored in nine consecutive matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Mane was one of six changes to Klopp's side from their win over AC Milan, and his return must have been an unpleasant sight for Palace fans.

Having scored twice against Palace on the final day of last season, Mane's opener on Saturday made him the first player to net in nine consecutive league matches against a single opponent.

It took his total to 13 against Palace in the Premier League - the most anyone has scored against them - and was the perfect way to notch up his 100th goal in all competitions for Liverpool.

Palace had attacking threat of their own from Wilfried Zaha - making his 250th Premier League appearance - but he was dealt with by the physicality of Fabinho and debutant Ibrahima Konate.

And while Palace continue to adapt and learn under new boss Patrick Vieira, they were given a humbling reminder of the ruthlessness of Liverpool's attacking quality.

Player of the match

Mohamed SalahMohamed Salah

with an average of 8.08

Liverpool

  1. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    8.08

  2. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    7.91

  3. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    7.85

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.79

  5. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    7.64

  6. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.60

  7. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.56

  8. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.55

  9. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    7.46

  10. Squad number27Player nameOrigi
    Average rating

    7.45

  11. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.45

  12. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    7.40

  13. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    7.37

  14. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.30

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.89

  2. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.50

  3. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.35

  4. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.34

  5. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    5.32

  6. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.30

  7. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.29

  8. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    5.28

  9. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.27

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    5.25

  11. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.09

  12. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    4.99

  13. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    4.70

  14. Squad number44Player nameRiedewald
    Average rating

    4.39

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 7Milner
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 21TsimikasBooked at 75mins
  • 14HendersonBooked at 40minsSubstituted forOrigiat 88'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forKeïtaat 62'minutes
  • 11SalahBooked at 79mins
  • 20JotaSubstituted forJonesat 76'minutes
  • 10Mané

Substitutes

  • 8Keïta
  • 12Gomez
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 18Minamino
  • 26Robertson
  • 27Origi
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2WardBooked at 83mins
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23Gallagher
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forOliseat 82'minutes
  • 18McArthurSubstituted forRiedewaldat 65'minutes
  • 9J Ayew
  • 20BentekeSubstituted forÉdouardat 65'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 12Hughes
  • 17Clyne
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home25
Away13
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0. Naby Keïta (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Jordan Henderson.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.

  11. Post update

    Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

  12. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Booking

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Booking

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

479 comments

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 17:00

    Aside from Goalie - is there any position that Milner hasn't played?

    • Reply posted by Hi eric, today at 17:05

      Hi eric replied:
      Did he get his usual yeller? ha

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 16:58

    The Single Most Succesful English Club of All Time. Facts.

    • Reply posted by Mish, today at 17:04

      Mish replied:
      To be fair that should be 'Fact' as you seem to only have one there, which I do agree with but still.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:57

    Another competent performance. Liverpool quietly going for another title run with little noise and fanfare, unlike certain other teams.
    Just as Liverpool fans like it.

    • Reply posted by Kvin, today at 17:13

      Kvin replied:
      We are definitely better than Man U or Chelsea. Only team we need to worry is Man City.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:54

    Another 3 points for England's much loved football club 👍

    • Reply posted by William, today at 17:03

      William replied:
      United weren’t playing?

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 16:53

    What a strike by Naby Lad 🤩🤩🤩🤩

    • Reply posted by dogeared, today at 17:10

      dogeared replied:
      His reaction was priceless.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 16:55

    The game was tougher than the scoreline suggests but deserved win. Good start to season. Haters gonna be upset 😵🚩😂

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 17:26

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      Haters = green eyed, empty stadium, financially doped, teary eyed, salties...

      We don`t like it...

      We LOVE it...

      Red tide rising.

  • Comment posted by Not do special anymore, today at 16:59

    Top of the league and no empty seats

    • Reply posted by marc, today at 17:03

      marc replied:
      Mate!!!! It’s 5 games in, stop being stupid!!!!!! Wait till 25 games in then see who’s top!!! FOOL

  • Comment posted by Lord Kitcheners Valet, today at 16:54

    Can Wilfred Zaha please climb out of James Milner's back pocket?

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 17:30

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      "Grandad" Millie, take a bow sir...

      Evergreen and still plays with a passion for Liverpool FC...

      What a legend.

  • Comment posted by M1ck, today at 16:52

    Palace gave us a hard time again so I'm happy with the result

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wow. You are easily pleased😆

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 16:59

    Cracker from Naby , good to see Konate and Tsimikas get game time .

    • Reply posted by Kvin, today at 17:48

      Kvin replied:
      Squad depth is good.

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 16:56

    There was not much hype about Liverpool before the season.... But they are by far, the best team in the league.

    • Reply posted by nickm73, today at 17:11

      nickm73 replied:
      Couldn’t beat a ten man Chels…do think you have a good team but by no means by far the best team…it will go to the wire

  • Comment posted by Carpe diem, today at 17:00

    A few nervy moments but three points nevertheless. That's the haters weekend shattered!

    Great result for Southampton against oil city as well!

  • Comment posted by coolpants, today at 16:56

    3pts All that matters.
    Well played Palace GL for rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by born eagle, today at 17:27

    Good luck to Liverpool in title race! Happy with how we played (palace) and created chances. Well played to both teams. You crazy scousers were much more clinical.. as usual. Dam you Mane :)

    • Reply posted by Splash, today at 17:30

      Splash replied:
      Good post from a good rumoured fan. Good.luck until we meet again!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:04

    Salah. I have no words

    • Reply posted by Futbolmad, today at 17:06

      Futbolmad replied:
      He leaves most lovers of the game speechless.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 16:57

    Going about Our business quietly, whereas fans if other Clubs have been shouting the odds.

    YNWA

    • Reply posted by CJR, today at 17:36

      CJR replied:
      Yep you will never win again 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by S3xy Pants Simpson, today at 16:57

    Top of the Prem where Liverpool belong. Another clean sheet. Another win. The Oilers drawing. The People's Champions are back!

    • Reply posted by Hi eric, today at 17:26

      Hi eric replied:
      Listen. The "oilers" and Liverpool have between them always been considered 2nd best to ManU. BAd blood has never reall ybeen there tween City and Liverpool. Seen many grt game with fsir play on both sides. leave distaste for Utd .Pep n JK are popular mgrs.