Match ends, Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0.
Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season after Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club in a victory against Crystal Palace.
Jurgen Klopp's side created numerous chances against a resilient Palace before Mane pounced on a rebound at the back post in the first half.
Mohamed Salah doubled their lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when he smashed home a flick-on from a corner, before Naby Keita's late curling strike made it 3-0.
Liverpool were wasteful in the first half as Diogo Jota fired over the bar from a few yards out in a glorious position, while Thiago and Jordan Henderson were also denied by keeper Vicente Guaita.
Palace had started brightly - hitting the post twice in as many minutes as Liverpool failed to clear their lines in the box - but the hosts' persistence eventually paid off.
In the end it was a comfortable victory that capped a good week for Liverpool at Anfield, following their dramatic 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.
And it means they go top of the table with four wins from their opening five games, while visitors Palace remain outside the top 10.
Mane continues to haunt Palace
Mane was one of six changes to Klopp's side from their win over AC Milan, and his return must have been an unpleasant sight for Palace fans.
Having scored twice against Palace on the final day of last season, Mane's opener on Saturday made him the first player to net in nine consecutive league matches against a single opponent.
It took his total to 13 against Palace in the Premier League - the most anyone has scored against them - and was the perfect way to notch up his 100th goal in all competitions for Liverpool.
Palace had attacking threat of their own from Wilfried Zaha - making his 250th Premier League appearance - but he was dealt with by the physicality of Fabinho and debutant Ibrahima Konate.
And while Palace continue to adapt and learn under new boss Patrick Vieira, they were given a humbling reminder of the ruthlessness of Liverpool's attacking quality.
Player of the match
Mohamed SalahMohamed Salah
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
