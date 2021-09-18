Premier League
BurnleyBurnley0ArsenalArsenal1

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard free-kick earns Gunners second win of season

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments171

Martin Odegaard, free-kick, Burnley, Arsenal
Odegaard's second Premier League goal separated the two teams at Turf Moor

Martin Odegaard's first-half free-kick gave Arsenal their first away win of the season at Burnley.

The Norwegian curled home after Ashley Westwood had clipped Bukayo Saka on the edge of the area.

It was Odegaard's first goal since joining the Gunners on a permanent basis from Real Madrid in a £30m deal last month.

Burnley were denied a chance to equalise from the penalty spot when referee Anthony Taylor overturned his initial decision after reviewing Aaron Ramsdale's challenge on substitute Matej Vydra on the pitchside screen.

It was the high point of a spirited second-half performance by the hosts, whose manager Sean Dyche was this week given a new four-year contract and handed a debut to Ivory Coast wide-man Maxwel Cornet.

A second successive win eases Arsenal into mid-table following their poor start to the campaign, but Burnley remain second from bottom with a single point to show from their opening five games.

Arsenal making progress

As they had not lost at Turf Moor since 1973, Arsenal travelled north with some degree of confidence.

They were helped in extending their positive record by a strangely subdued home side, who were not a real threat until Cornet's introduction after 57 minutes.

Arsenal's midfield axis of Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe either side of a deep-lying Thomas Partey was particularly effective, even if the goal threat of Nicolas Pepe and skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was negligible.

Still only 22, Odegaard still has plenty of time to prove why Real Madrid bought him as a 16-year-old in January 2015.

Although he only made 11 appearances for the Spanish giants, the Norwegian evidently has plenty of confidence.

He was happy to take responsibility from the set-piece after Westwood had fouled Saka and provided the perfect finish, over the ball and beyond the dive of Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Manager Mikel Arteta might have wanted more goal threat from his team, who dominated possession but surprisingly had fewer shots and corners than their hosts.

However, as the familiar "One-nil to the Arsenal" chant rang out at the end, Arteta could at least reflect on his side stabilising their terrible start to the season.

New contract, same old problem for Dyche

With his long-term future secure, Dyche has the green light to plot what he hopes will be the now-usual solid season at Turf Moor.

Yet with each passing year the task gets harder as clubs like Leeds and Aston Villa, with vastly superior resources, return to the top flight.

Once more, it appears Burnley lack firepower. Strike duo Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood have scored just one goal between them in six matches in all competitions and Burnley never really looked like improving on an awful record of 16 goals in their last 22 home league games.

Barnes should have done better when he headed Westwood's cross wide despite being unmarked, and although he beat the ground in frustration when another chance went begging, his chest control and volley while under pressure from two defenders was a hopeful at best.

Cornet's introduction gave the home fans a lift and the former Lyon man did bring a decent save out of Ramsdale.

But aside from the penalty shout, when Taylor mistakenly thought Ramsdale had taken Vydra down without touching the ball, Burnley never really looked like finding an equaliser.

The final whistle brought a prolonged period of baiting between the two sets of supporters, who gathered within yards of each other and hurled abuse, followed by a number of missiles.

A stadium announcement to clear the area initially went unheeded, although the crowds dispersed after around 10 minutes.

Player of the match

ØdegaardMartin Ødegaard

with an average of 7.72

Burnley

  1. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    5.20

  2. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    5.10

  3. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    4.89

  4. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    4.89

  5. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    4.86

  6. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    4.85

  7. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    4.72

  8. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    4.70

  9. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    4.67

  10. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    4.67

  11. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    4.66

  12. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    4.65

  13. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    4.65

  14. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    4.08

Arsenal

  1. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.72

  2. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    7.46

  3. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.32

  4. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.21

  5. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.16

  6. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.12

  7. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    6.99

  8. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    6.98

  9. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    6.89

  10. Squad number15Player nameMaitland-Niles
    Average rating

    6.86

  11. Squad number20Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    6.74

  12. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.58

  13. Squad number19Player namePépé
    Average rating

    6.54

  14. Squad number14Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    6.40

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2Lowton
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6Mee
  • 3Taylor
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forCornetat 57'minutes
  • 18WestwoodBooked at 29mins
  • 8Brownhill
  • 11McNeil
  • 10BarnesBooked at 19minsSubstituted forVydraat 57'minutes
  • 9WoodSubstituted forRodriguezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 13Hennessey
  • 17Lennon
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 20Cornet
  • 22Collins
  • 23Pieters
  • 26Bardsley
  • 27Vydra

Arsenal

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3TierneySubstituted forVarela Tavaresat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5ParteySubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 75'minutes
  • 19Pépé
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 61'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 7Saka
  • 14Aubameyang

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 9Lacazette
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 20Varela Tavares
  • 22Marí
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 35Martinelli
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home18
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 0, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Arsenal 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Booking

    Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Lowton.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Nuno Tavares.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal).

  10. Post update

    Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Jay Rodriguez replaces Chris Wood.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares replaces Kieran Tierney.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).

  16. Post update

    Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matthew Lowton with a cross.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Thomas Partey.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

  • Comment posted by Abi, today at 17:11

    Ramsdale, Arsenal man of the match, looks like a monster. Happy with him signing

    • Reply posted by Charlie254, today at 18:02

      Charlie254 replied:
      He was absolutely outstanding. Hope he grabs the no. 1 jersey from Leno.

  • Comment posted by RP, today at 16:57

    1-0 to the Arsenal

    Solid away performance

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 17:10

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      This year it’ll be the North London who gets the most 1-0 wins, lol, current score is Spurs 3 Arsenal 2 🤣

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 17:03

    Will everyone calm down now and let’ see how this young team shapes up? Good win boys.

    • Reply posted by TGC, today at 17:26

      TGC replied:
      Good comment - some Arsenal 'fan' already calling Ben White the biggest disappointment.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 17:14

    This had the making of a tough game for Arsenal and no doubt that many will have been predicting another defeat, some hoping for one.
    Well, I’ll take a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor any day of the week and this will undoubtedly help Arteta’s side gain more confidence.
    Still a lot of work to do and a long way to go, but the signs are positive.

    • Reply posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 17:38

      Captain Francois Dubonais replied:
      Got to play Southampton yet

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 17:08

    Regardless of Arsenal’s problems, Ødegaard for £30M looks a snip.

    • Reply posted by Diogenes, today at 17:20

      Diogenes replied:
      For Madrid it does.

  • Comment posted by Des55, today at 17:07

    Ramsdale is a GK. Leno won't get back in the 1st team now unless it is due to Ramsdale being injured or suspended. Another clean sheet, happy days!

    • Reply posted by Jamrock, today at 17:15

      Jamrock replied:
      Great potential. Along with Sambi and Tomayasu. Leno and Xhaka need to be sold.

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 17:06

    A win and no major injuries against Burnley - I'll take that.

    • Reply posted by kris, today at 17:24

      kris replied:
      Don’t speak too soon knowing Thomas Partey…

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:07

    I love it. Arsenal beat Norwich and Burnley and pundits say that they should be beating these teams. But when Arsenal lose it is because Arteta is got good enough

    • Reply posted by Graham, today at 17:34

      Graham replied:
      Got to wonder why you’re commenting on Arsenal straight after the final whistle 😅

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 17:03

    Slow progress but progress non the less

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:44

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Reminds me of the old British railway slogan "We're getting there".

  • Comment posted by Rex, today at 17:00

    3 hardpoints. Tough one to watch. Thankfully VAR got it right today. Hopefully, Arsenal will learn to score more than a single goal. Too risky

    • Reply posted by Dee, today at 17:04

      Dee replied:
      Watch the replay later

  • Comment posted by Mel, today at 17:34

    People will bang on that we only scraped a 1-0 win against Burnley. Man City just drew 0-0 at home to Southampton. There are no easy games in the PL and most Gooners would have taken a 1-0 before the game begun so please stop moaning. Just need to keep building confidence and momentum. Ramsdale was man of the match for me. We're the youngest team in the PL - lets get behind them! COYG

  • Comment posted by enior, today at 17:11

    Good 3 pts...lets keep them coming

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 17:10

    Solid performance, 3 points in the bag, climbing up the table. Improvement required especially in and around the box - more goals

    Gabriel man of the match, outstanding defensive performance.
    Ben White still needs to put in a convincing performance, not happened yet.

    Arteta definitely not out of the woods by any stretch of imagination.

    Next stop, North London derby - Shoot down the Cockerel

    • Reply posted by William , today at 17:15

      William replied:
      Poor show from White and Pepe. Between them, they cost the Arse 122 million pounds. We can get a much better defender and winger for much less. This type of show will pacify disgruntled supporters, much less bring in new supporters. 🙄

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 17:02

    Football one Burnley nil.

  • Comment posted by Cecil, today at 17:16

    Now only 3 points behind Tottenham.

    • Reply posted by gunnergeo, today at 17:18

      gunnergeo replied:
      After all the crowing from them 3 weeks ago, it could very well be 0 point gap after next weekend

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:07

    Two wins and two clean sheets in a row. I thought Arsenal were suppose to be worse than Norwich

    • Reply posted by Diogenes, today at 17:21

      Diogenes replied:
      and two goals in 450 minutes

  • Comment posted by J3YB, today at 17:15

    Still plenty of work to do for Arsenal. Burnley to go down this year.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 16:58

    We are unstoppable!!!!

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:16

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Now, now don't get carried away, it was only a win over Burnley and by the slimmest margin possible.
      Let's see what happens when they play a top 10 team.

  • Comment posted by Cancel the cancel culture, today at 17:33

    Sean Dyche and the Clarets belong to UFC and not in football. Horrible style of play. Will be glad to see them relegated.
    Neil Lennon's anti Arsenal bias was so cringe worthy.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:07

    As poorly as Arsenal have been playing, to get a 1-0 away win at Burnley is a fantastic result for them. Burnley wouldn't have had a better opportunity to beat a poor Arsenal side today and I'm sure they will be disappointed with today's result. Football is a funny old game.