Burnley v Arsenal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight goals in seven league games against Burnley

TEAM NEWS

Burnley defender Nathan Collins could come back into contention after recovering from an unspecified injury.

Maxwel Cornet awaits his debut but this game comes too soon for Connor Roberts, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens.

Arsenal are cautiously managing Thomas Partey, who returned from injury last week and may again be on the bench.

Granit Xhaka remains suspended, while Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding are still out with respective hamstring and knee problems.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sean Dyche's new contract is great news for Burnley. They need him more than ever this season if they are going to stay up.

The Clarets played quite well against Everton on Monday, just like they did against Liverpool at the start of the season, but they did not get anything out of either game.

I think that might change on Saturday, though. Arsenal got a first goal, and a first win, against Norwich - but this is going to be a very different game, and it will be a real test for them.

Prediction: 1-1

Arsenal, meanwhile, have had 10 players dismissed in the league since Mikel Arteta took charge in December 2019

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have not lost any of the last three encounters - including two draws - though they were beaten in the preceding 10 Premier League meetings.

Arsenal's most recent league defeat at Turf Moor was in 1973. They are unbeaten in nine subsequent top-flight matches there (W4, D5).

Burnley

The Clarets' current winless run of 12 home league games is the longest in their history (D6, L6).

They have scored just 16 goals in their last 21 Premier League home matches.

Burnley have dropped a league-high eight points from winning positions this season, failing to win any of the three games in which they scored first.

Sean Dyche's side have claimed four victories from their past 23 top-flight fixtures (D6, L13), with all of those wins coming away.

The Clarets have only won one of their previous 29 Premier League home matches against the six sides with the best historical record external-link in the division: Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City (D5, L23).

Seven of the eight goals conceded by Burnley this season have come in the second half.

Ben Mee is one shy of 350 career league appearances, including 15 for Leicester City.

Arsenal

Arsenal could lose each of their opening three away league fixtures for the first time since 1954. Only in 1923 have they begun with three away defeats while failing to score a single goal.

The Gunners have won 14 of their last 16 Premier League games after scoring first. The sole draw in that sequence came at Turf Moor last season, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener was cancelled out by Chris Wood.

They have lost 15 of the past 21 top-flight matches in which they conceded first, including each of the previous four.

The Gunners attempted 30 shots against Norwich, their highest total in a league game since December 2017. They had only managed a combined tally of 29 shots in their opening three top-flight fixtures.

Mikel Arteta's side have conceded an unrivalled six first-half goals in this season's Premier League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight goals in seven Premier League appearances against Burnley, his highest total against an English club. He netted nine Bundesliga goals versus Hamburg during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

