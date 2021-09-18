Premier League
Man CityManchester City0SouthamptonSouthampton0

Manchester City 0-0 Southampton: Shot-shy Man City fortunate to draw with Saints

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bernardo Silva is unable to convert a Gabriel Jesus cross for Manchester City
City had scored 16 goals in their previous three home games but did not manage a single shot on target against Saints until the 90th minute. The last time they failed to get a shot on target in the Premier League was in April 2012, against Arsenal

A strangely shot-shy Manchester City could not find a way through a resolute Southampton side and ended up fortunate to get a draw despite the noisy backing of the home fans at Etihad Stadium.

City, who did not manage a single shot on target until the 90th minute, were sloppy in possession as well as lacking their usual spark in attack and Saints will feel they should have left Manchester with all three points, not just one.

The visitors were awarded a penalty on the hour mark when Kyle Walker was sent off for bundling Adam Armstrong over in the box, but both decisions were overturned when VAR intervened and referee Jon Moss watched replays of the incident.

Armstrong had burst into the box after City had again given the ball away cheaply but, despite being first to the ball he was adjudged to have fouled Walker as the City defender attempted a challenge.

That reprieve brought a raucous response from the City supporters, who had already been making themselves heard all afternoon, but they could not galvanise their side.

City thought they had snatched victory right at the end of the 90 minutes when Raheem Sterling followed up after substitute Phil Foden's header was saved, but he was flagged offside as he converted the loose ball and a lengthy VAR check did not over-rule the decision.

Saints remain winless after sharing the points for the fourth time in five league games, while the draw leaves City three points behind leaders Liverpool.

A lively crowd, but City look lethargic

This was a frustrating 90 minutes for City boss Pep Guardiola, but this time he cannot argue his side's fans did not do their bit.

Any suggestion that Guardiola's controversial midweek comments asking more City fans to come to this game might cause a rift between him and supporters were emphatically answered from the off.

The City fans in a near-capacity 53,500 crowd serenaded their manager within 70 seconds of kick-off, singing "we're glad all over, we've got Guardiola" and kept the volume up throughout.

If Guardiola's intention was to get the crowd going immediately, it worked - but while the crowd was lively, his players looked lethargic for long spells against a well-organised and hard-working Southampton side.

It was far from one-way traffic, either. City had to be wary of Tino Livramento's frequent breaks forward down the right and Adam Armstrong also impressed with his work on and off the ball.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has not enjoyed his visits to these parts too much in the past few months, with his side shipping 14 goals in heavy defeats at City and Manchester United last season, but a much-deserved point should give him reason to celebrate at last.

Player of the match

BrojaArmando Broja

with an average of 8.36

Manchester City

  1. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    4.69

  2. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    4.38

  3. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    4.23

  4. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    4.08

  5. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    4.04

  6. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    4.04

  7. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    4.01

  8. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    3.93

  9. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    3.91

  10. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    3.91

  11. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    3.88

  12. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    3.82

  13. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    3.80

  14. Squad number25Player nameFernandinho
    Average rating

    3.75

Southampton

  1. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    8.36

  2. Squad number9Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    8.26

  3. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    8.24

  4. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    8.12

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    8.10

  6. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    8.07

  7. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    8.07

  8. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    8.06

  9. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    8.02

  10. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    7.96

  11. Squad number5Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    7.86

  12. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    7.82

  13. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    7.79

  14. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.47

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6Aké
  • 27Cancelo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 25FernandinhoSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 65'minutes
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forFodenat 72'minutes
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forMahrezat 67'minutes
  • 7Sterling
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 17De Bruyne
  • 21Torres
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 79Mbete
  • 80Palmer
  • 90Lavia
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand

Southampton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McCarthy
  • 21LivramentoBooked at 84minsSubstituted forPerraudat 86'minutes
  • 5StephensSubstituted forSalisuat 37'minutes
  • 35Bednarek
  • 2Walker-PetersBooked at 52mins
  • 6Romeu
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forBrojaat 68'minutes
  • 11Redmond
  • 9Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 15Perraud
  • 18Broja
  • 19Djenepo
  • 22Salisu
  • 23Tella
  • 27Diallo
  • 43Valery
  • 44Forster
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
52,698

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 0, Southampton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Southampton 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jack Grealish.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Manchester City 0-0 Southampton.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Jack Grealish is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Romain Perraud replaces Valentino Livramento.

  16. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).

  18. Booking

    Valentino Livramento (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Valentino Livramento (Southampton).

