Match ends, Manchester City 0, Southampton 0.
A strangely shot-shy Manchester City could not find a way through a resolute Southampton side and ended up fortunate to get a draw despite the noisy backing of the home fans at Etihad Stadium.
City, who did not manage a single shot on target until the 90th minute, were sloppy in possession as well as lacking their usual spark in attack and Saints will feel they should have left Manchester with all three points, not just one.
The visitors were awarded a penalty on the hour mark when Kyle Walker was sent off for bundling Adam Armstrong over in the box, but both decisions were overturned when VAR intervened and referee Jon Moss watched replays of the incident.
Armstrong had burst into the box after City had again given the ball away cheaply but, despite being first to the ball he was adjudged to have fouled Walker as the City defender attempted a challenge.
That reprieve brought a raucous response from the City supporters, who had already been making themselves heard all afternoon, but they could not galvanise their side.
City thought they had snatched victory right at the end of the 90 minutes when Raheem Sterling followed up after substitute Phil Foden's header was saved, but he was flagged offside as he converted the loose ball and a lengthy VAR check did not over-rule the decision.
Saints remain winless after sharing the points for the fourth time in five league games, while the draw leaves City three points behind leaders Liverpool.
A lively crowd, but City look lethargic
This was a frustrating 90 minutes for City boss Pep Guardiola, but this time he cannot argue his side's fans did not do their bit.
Any suggestion that Guardiola's controversial midweek comments asking more City fans to come to this game might cause a rift between him and supporters were emphatically answered from the off.
The City fans in a near-capacity 53,500 crowd serenaded their manager within 70 seconds of kick-off, singing "we're glad all over, we've got Guardiola" and kept the volume up throughout.
If Guardiola's intention was to get the crowd going immediately, it worked - but while the crowd was lively, his players looked lethargic for long spells against a well-organised and hard-working Southampton side.
It was far from one-way traffic, either. City had to be wary of Tino Livramento's frequent breaks forward down the right and Adam Armstrong also impressed with his work on and off the ball.
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has not enjoyed his visits to these parts too much in the past few months, with his side shipping 14 goals in heavy defeats at City and Manchester United last season, but a much-deserved point should give him reason to celebrate at last.
Player of the match
BrojaArmando Broja
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number25Player nameFernandinhoAverage rating
3.75
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number9Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
8.26
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number5Player nameStephensAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
7.47
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben Dias
- 6Aké
- 27Cancelo
- 8Gündogan
- 25FernandinhoSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 65'minutes
- 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forFodenat 72'minutes
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forMahrezat 67'minutes
- 7Sterling
- 10Grealish
Substitutes
- 17De Bruyne
- 21Torres
- 26Mahrez
- 33Carson
- 47Foden
- 79Mbete
- 80Palmer
- 90Lavia
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
Southampton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McCarthy
- 21LivramentoBooked at 84minsSubstituted forPerraudat 86'minutes
- 5StephensSubstituted forSalisuat 37'minutes
- 35Bednarek
- 2Walker-PetersBooked at 52mins
- 6Romeu
- 24Elyounoussi
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 10AdamsSubstituted forBrojaat 68'minutes
- 11Redmond
- 9Armstrong
Substitutes
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 15Perraud
- 18Broja
- 19Djenepo
- 22Salisu
- 23Tella
- 27Diallo
- 43Valery
- 44Forster
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 52,698
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Southampton 0.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jack Grealish.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City).
Post update
Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Manchester City 0-0 Southampton.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Jack Grealish is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Romain Perraud replaces Valentino Livramento.
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).
Booking
Valentino Livramento (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Valentino Livramento (Southampton).
Straight RED!
PENALTY!
VAR for some reason leaves decision to referee Moss who has been surrounded and pressured by City players for minutes and then he cracks and doesn't give anything.
THIS is why people think the game is bent.
Well played Southampton.
You WERE robbed.
Up the saints!!
If these refs/VAR aren't corrupt then they're completely inept.
Something something games gone