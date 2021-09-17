Manchester City v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fit-again Manchester City midfielders Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne both featured against RB Leipzig

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has named the same starting line-up in three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time as a manager, but may opt for changes against Saints.

Kevin de Bruyne returned from injury in midweek and could play his first Premier League game for a month.

Phil Foden, who also made his comeback on Wednesday, awaits his first top-flight appearance of the season.

Southampton remain without Theo Walcott and Stuart Armstrong.

Will Smallbone has resumed training but lacks match fitness after nine months out with a knee injury.

Forward Shane Long, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, is back in contention.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City have scored 16 goals in their previous three home games this season and I don't see Southampton keeping them quiet either.

Saints have had to adjust to losing Danny Ings, but I don't think they are going to struggle this season - I just don't fancy them to get anything out of their trip to Etihad Stadium.

Prediction: 4-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won eight of the past nine Premier League meetings, with the exception a 1-0 defeat at St Mary's in July 2020.

Southampton have gone 10 league games without a win away to City, losing nine of those fixtures.

Their most recent victory at the Etihad Stadium was in April 2004, when Kevin Phillips scored twice in a 3-1 win.

Manchester City

Manchester City lost their opening league game of the season but have won their subsequent three top-flight matches, scoring 11 goals without reply.

City could become the third team in top-flight history to win four consecutive home games by at least a five-goal margin, emulating Aston Villa in 1899 and Everton in 1931.

They have scored 21 goals in their past four home matches in all competitions, with 13 different players on target for City and two opposition players also scoring own goals.

None of City's last 47 league and cup matches has ended in a draw (W39, L8). They last drew against West Brom on 15 December.

Pep Guardiola has named the same starting line-up in three consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time in his managerial career.

Raheem Sterling could make his 200th Premier League appearance for City. He is three shy of 100 Premier League career goals, including 18 for Liverpool.

Sterling has been directly involved in 11 top-flight goals against Southampton, scoring seven and assisting four.

Southampton

Saints are winless in six Premier League games, drawing each of the last three (D3, L3).

They have not drawn four successive top-flight matches since March 2002.

The last time Southampton failed to win any of their opening four league fixtures, in 2016, they recovered to end the season eighth.

They have not begun a top-flight campaign with a five-game winless streak since 2000.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side ended a run of 14 league fixtures without a clean sheet in last weekend's 0-0 draw with West Ham.

Southampton have won just two of 44 top-flight matches away to the reigning champions (D10, L32), beating Leeds 3-1 in 1970 and Chelsea by the same scoreline in 2015.

