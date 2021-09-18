Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brentford 2.
Brentford claimed their first win on the road in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Wolves at Molineux.
The newly-promoted London side, who arrived in the west Midlands with an unbeaten away record, took a first-half lead with a well-struck Ivan Toney penalty.
The Bees forward then turned provider to shrug off the challenge of Max Kilman and find strike partner Bryan Mbeumo at the back post for his first top-flight goal.
Wolves, who have failed to score in their opening three league defeats at home, did not register a shot on target in the west Midlands sunshine despite having more possession.
Adama Traore's physicality and speed was a constant threat, and substitute Hwang Hee-chan impressed again on only his second appearance, but manager Bruno Lage will be concerned by his side's lack of cutting edge.
The only negative for Brentford was the loss of Shandon Baptiste for a needless second yellow card, five minutes after his first, after he hauled down Francisco Trincao after losing possession.
Thomas Frank's side climb to ninth in the table and face high-flying Liverpool in their next league outing, while Wolves slip to 14th with a trip to Southampton to follow.
- Follow live text coverage of Saturday's Premier League action
- Visit the Wolverhampton Wanderers page
- Visit the Brentford page
Wolves rue missed chances... again!
If Wolves manager Lage was under any illusion as to the task at hand in trying to fill Nuno Espirito Santo's rather large shoes at Molineux, he will no longer need any reminding.
The hosts have scored just two goals and lost four of their opening five league games under the new boss.
The silver lining for the Portuguese manager will be his side's ability to throw men forward and create opportunities, as they did in narrow home defeats by Manchester United and Santo's Tottenham, but these openings need to start translating into goals and points.
Traore was unplayable at times but his final delivery lacked accuracy, and on the one occasion it reached its intended target, Raul Jimenez could only guide his header narrowly wide.
The out-of-form Mexican striker has now produced 14 attempts without scoring - the most in the Premier League.
Brentford also slammed the door shut after going down to 10 men as Kristoffer Ajer made a crucial block with the goal at Trincao's mercy late on.
By contrast, Brentford took their chances with aplomb to blow away the hosts in six first-half minutes.
Toney won the penalty after being wrestled to the ground by Marcal, before climbing to his feet and sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.
He then slid the ball to Mbeumo for the second in what looks like an exciting strike combination for the Bees, who could have scored another when the Frenchman broke clear to smash his effort against the crossbar.
Player of the match
ToneyIvan Toney
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number17Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
3.78
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
3.47
- Squad number11Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
3.44
- Squad number5Player nameMarçalAverage rating
3.05
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
8.52
- Squad number20Player nameAjerAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number22Player nameM JorgensenAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
6.22
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Malheiro de SáBooked at 27mins
- 23Kilman
- 16CoadyBooked at 90mins
- 27SaïssBooked at 38minsSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 45'minutes
- 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 82'minutes
- 8NevesBooked at 58mins
- 28João Moutinho
- 5MarçalSubstituted forPodenceat 72'minutes
- 11Machado Trincão
- 9Jiménez
- 37Traoré
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 10Podence
- 14Mosquera
- 15Boly
- 17Fábio Silva
- 21Ruddy
- 26Hwang Hee-Chan
- 32Dendoncker
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Raya
- 20Ajer
- 18JanssonBooked at 74minsSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 82'minutes
- 5Pinnock
- 7CanósSubstituted forOnyekaat 68'minutes
- 26BaptisteBooked at 64mins
- 6Nørgaard
- 27Janelt
- 3HenryBooked at 46minsSubstituted forRoerslevat 75'minutes
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 8Jensen
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 15Onyeka
- 22M Jorgensen
- 30Roerslev
- 40Fernández
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brentford 2.
Booking
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Mads Roerslev.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maximilian Kilman.
Post update
Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Mads Roerslev.
Post update
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).
Post update
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Ref - 5/10. Had no idea what was going on and failed to take action for constant time wasting by Brentford. He also took ages to see an offside flag against Wolves until a minute after everyone else saw it.
Brentford. Very good tidy team who will stay up comfortably. Can you just cut out the blatant time wasting and cheating please?
Brentford difficult for other clubs supporters as you know we might just beat your team, and since many don’t take Brentford seriously is now making you look a bit embarrassing