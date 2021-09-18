Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0BrentfordBrentford2

Wolves 0-2 Brentford: Bees claim first Premier League away win

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Ivan Toney
Brentford striker Ivan Toney opened the scoring from the spot at Molineux

Brentford claimed their first win on the road in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Wolves at Molineux.

The newly-promoted London side, who arrived in the west Midlands with an unbeaten away record, took a first-half lead with a well-struck Ivan Toney penalty.

The Bees forward then turned provider to shrug off the challenge of Max Kilman and find strike partner Bryan Mbeumo at the back post for his first top-flight goal.

Wolves, who have failed to score in their opening three league defeats at home, did not register a shot on target in the west Midlands sunshine despite having more possession.

Adama Traore's physicality and speed was a constant threat, and substitute Hwang Hee-chan impressed again on only his second appearance, but manager Bruno Lage will be concerned by his side's lack of cutting edge.

The only negative for Brentford was the loss of Shandon Baptiste for a needless second yellow card, five minutes after his first, after he hauled down Francisco Trincao after losing possession.

Thomas Frank's side climb to ninth in the table and face high-flying Liverpool in their next league outing, while Wolves slip to 14th with a trip to Southampton to follow.

Wolves rue missed chances... again!

If Wolves manager Lage was under any illusion as to the task at hand in trying to fill Nuno Espirito Santo's rather large shoes at Molineux, he will no longer need any reminding.

The hosts have scored just two goals and lost four of their opening five league games under the new boss.

The silver lining for the Portuguese manager will be his side's ability to throw men forward and create opportunities, as they did in narrow home defeats by Manchester United and Santo's Tottenham, but these openings need to start translating into goals and points.

Traore was unplayable at times but his final delivery lacked accuracy, and on the one occasion it reached its intended target, Raul Jimenez could only guide his header narrowly wide.

The out-of-form Mexican striker has now produced 14 attempts without scoring - the most in the Premier League.

Brentford also slammed the door shut after going down to 10 men as Kristoffer Ajer made a crucial block with the goal at Trincao's mercy late on.

By contrast, Brentford took their chances with aplomb to blow away the hosts in six first-half minutes.

Toney won the penalty after being wrestled to the ground by Marcal, before climbing to his feet and sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

He then slid the ball to Mbeumo for the second in what looks like an exciting strike combination for the Bees, who could have scored another when the Frenchman broke clear to smash his effort against the crossbar.

Player of the match

ToneyIvan Toney

with an average of 8.52

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    5.32

  2. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    4.65

  3. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    4.62

  4. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    4.03

  5. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    3.96

  6. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    3.89

  7. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    3.89

  8. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    3.87

  9. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    3.82

  10. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    3.78

  11. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    3.62

  12. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    3.47

  13. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    3.44

  14. Squad number5Player nameMarçal
    Average rating

    3.05

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    8.52

  2. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    8.02

  3. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    7.64

  4. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    7.53

  5. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    7.52

  6. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    7.47

  7. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    7.43

  8. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    7.42

  9. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    7.40

  10. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    7.34

  11. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    6.98

  12. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    6.97

  13. Squad number22Player nameM Jorgensen
    Average rating

    6.87

  14. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    6.22

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Malheiro de SáBooked at 27mins
  • 23Kilman
  • 16CoadyBooked at 90mins
  • 27SaïssBooked at 38minsSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 45'minutes
  • 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 82'minutes
  • 8NevesBooked at 58mins
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 5MarçalSubstituted forPodenceat 72'minutes
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 9Jiménez
  • 37Traoré

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 10Podence
  • 14Mosquera
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 32Dendoncker

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 18JanssonBooked at 74minsSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 82'minutes
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7CanósSubstituted forOnyekaat 68'minutes
  • 26BaptisteBooked at 64mins
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27Janelt
  • 3HenryBooked at 46minsSubstituted forRoerslevat 75'minutes
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 2Thompson
  • 8Jensen
  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 40Fernández
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brentford 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brentford 2.

  3. Booking

    Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Mads Roerslev.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maximilian Kilman.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Mads Roerslev.

  13. Post update

    Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).

  15. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).

