Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford striker Ivan Toney opened the scoring from the spot at Molineux

Brentford claimed their first win on the road in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Wolves at Molineux.

The newly-promoted London side, who arrived in the west Midlands with an unbeaten away record, took a first-half lead with a well-struck Ivan Toney penalty.

The Bees forward then turned provider to shrug off the challenge of Max Kilman and find strike partner Bryan Mbeumo at the back post for his first top-flight goal.

Wolves, who have failed to score in their opening three league defeats at home, did not register a shot on target in the west Midlands sunshine despite having more possession.

Adama Traore's physicality and speed was a constant threat, and substitute Hwang Hee-chan impressed again on only his second appearance, but manager Bruno Lage will be concerned by his side's lack of cutting edge.

The only negative for Brentford was the loss of Shandon Baptiste for a needless second yellow card, five minutes after his first, after he hauled down Francisco Trincao after losing possession.

Thomas Frank's side climb to ninth in the table and face high-flying Liverpool in their next league outing, while Wolves slip to 14th with a trip to Southampton to follow.

Wolves rue missed chances... again!

If Wolves manager Lage was under any illusion as to the task at hand in trying to fill Nuno Espirito Santo's rather large shoes at Molineux, he will no longer need any reminding.

The hosts have scored just two goals and lost four of their opening five league games under the new boss.

The silver lining for the Portuguese manager will be his side's ability to throw men forward and create opportunities, as they did in narrow home defeats by Manchester United and Santo's Tottenham, but these openings need to start translating into goals and points.

Traore was unplayable at times but his final delivery lacked accuracy, and on the one occasion it reached its intended target, Raul Jimenez could only guide his header narrowly wide.

The out-of-form Mexican striker has now produced 14 attempts without scoring - the most in the Premier League.

Brentford also slammed the door shut after going down to 10 men as Kristoffer Ajer made a crucial block with the goal at Trincao's mercy late on.

By contrast, Brentford took their chances with aplomb to blow away the hosts in six first-half minutes.

Toney won the penalty after being wrestled to the ground by Marcal, before climbing to his feet and sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

He then slid the ball to Mbeumo for the second in what looks like an exciting strike combination for the Bees, who could have scored another when the Frenchman broke clear to smash his effort against the crossbar.

Player of the match Toney Ivan Toney with an average of 8.52 Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford Brentford Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 5.32 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 4.65 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 4.62 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 4.03 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 3.96 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 3.89 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 3.89 Squad number 17 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 3.87 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 3.82 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 3.78 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 3.62 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 3.47 Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 3.44 Squad number 5 Player name Marçal Average rating 3.05 Brentford Avg Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 8.52 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 8.02 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 7.64 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 7.53 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 7.52 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 7.47 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 7.43 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 7.42 Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 7.40 Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 7.34 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 6.98 Squad number 15 Player name Onyeka Average rating 6.97 Squad number 22 Player name M Jorgensen Average rating 6.87 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 6.22

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Wolves Formation 3-4-3 1 Malheiro de Sá 23 Kilman 16 Coady 27 Saïss 22 Nélson Semedo 8 Neves 28 João Moutinho 5 Marçal 11 Machado Trincão 9 Jiménez 37 Traoré 1 Malheiro de Sá Booked at 27mins

23 Kilman

16 Coady Booked at 90mins

27 Saïss Booked at 38mins Substituted for Hwang Hee-Chan at 45' minutes

22 Nélson Semedo Substituted for Fábio Silva at 82' minutes

8 Neves Booked at 58mins

28 João Moutinho

5 Marçal Substituted for Podence at 72' minutes

11 Machado Trincão

9 Jiménez

37 Traoré Substitutes 2 Hoever

3 Aït-Nouri

10 Podence

14 Mosquera

15 Boly

17 Fábio Silva

21 Ruddy

26 Hwang Hee-Chan

32 Dendoncker Brentford Formation 3-5-2 1 Raya 20 Ajer 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 7 Canós 26 Baptiste 6 Nørgaard 27 Janelt 3 Henry 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 1 Raya

20 Ajer

18 Jansson Booked at 74mins Substituted for M Jorgensen at 82' minutes

5 Pinnock

7 Canós Substituted for Onyeka at 68' minutes

26 Baptiste Booked at 64mins

6 Nørgaard

27 Janelt

3 Henry Booked at 46mins Substituted for Roerslev at 75' minutes

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney Substitutes 2 Thompson

8 Jensen

9 Forss

11 Wissa

14 Ghoddos

15 Onyeka

22 M Jorgensen

30 Roerslev

40 Fernández Referee: Darren England Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brentford 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brentford 2. Booking Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Mads Roerslev. Post update Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maximilian Kilman. Post update Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Post update Attempt blocked. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Mads Roerslev. Post update Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford). Post update Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt. Post update Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo with a headed pass. Post update Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick. Post update Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward