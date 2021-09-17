Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers12:30BrentfordBrentford
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrate after the former's goal against Watford
Wolves pair Hwang Hee-chan (right) and Daniel Podence celebrate after combining for a goal against Watford

TEAM NEWS

Wolves could be unchanged for the fourth league game in a row barring any late injuries.

Substitutes Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan combined for the latter's debut goal against Watford and will hope to be rewarded with a start.

Frank Onyeka might start for Brentford, having made his comeback from a coronavirus-enforced absence as a substitute against Brighton.

Josh Dasilva remains a long-term absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves were gifted their first goal by Watford last time out but they played pretty well in that game anyway.

I think they will pick up another win here. Brentford's last-gasp defeat against Brighton last week might have taken the wind out of their sails a little bit.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Ladhood stars Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas

Raul Jimenez has had the most attempts on goal (13) without scoring in the Premier League so far this season.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves are unbeaten in the past four league meetings, winning 3-0 at Molineux in their most recent encounter in January 2018.
  • Brentford's solitary victory in five away league games against Wolves this century came in the Championship in October 2015 (D1, L3).
  • None of the 10 top-flight meetings have been drawn, with five wins apiece.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Their 2-0 win at Watford last weekend ended a run of six straight league defeats.
  • However, Wolves could lose a fourth consecutive home league fixture for the first time in nearly five years.
  • Their eight Premier League home defeats in 2021 is the most among the division's current teams.
  • Bruno Lage's side attempted 69 shots before scoring their first goal of the season last Saturday via an own goal by Watford's Francisco Sierralta.
  • Wolves are averaging 17.8 shots and five shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, more than in any other campaign in the division.

Brentford

  • Brentford's 15-match unbeaten league run was ended by Brighton last weekend.
  • A clean sheet on Saturday would ensure the Bees become the first side since Everton in 1992 to only concede twice in their first five matches in the Premier League.
  • Only Norwich have had fewer shots on target in the Premier League this season than the nine by Brentford.
  • Their most recent top-flight away win was 2-1 at Leeds United in April 1947.
  • Brentford's six goals in all competitions this season have been scored by six different players.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd4310113810
2Chelsea431091810
3Liverpool431091810
4Everton4310104610
5Man City4301111109
6Brighton43015329
7Tottenham43013309
8West Ham422010558
9Leicester420246-26
10Brentford41213215
11Crystal Palace41215505
12Aston Villa411257-24
13Wolves410323-13
14Southampton403146-23
15Watford410337-43
16Arsenal410319-83
17Leeds4022411-72
18Burnley401338-51
19Newcastle4013512-71
20Norwich4004111-100
View full Premier League table

