Match ends, Aston Villa 3, Everton 0.
Aston Villa scored three second-half goals in a brilliant display that saw Everton's unbeaten run ended at Villa Park.
As one of only five Premier League teams still unbeaten before Saturday's game, the Toffees were undone by three goals in nine minutes as the hosts deservedly took all three points.
After a lacklustre first half with few chances, the game sprung to life in the 66th minute when Villa full-back Matty Cash fired past stand-in Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic with a fine left-footed finish.
The Toffees conceded again three minutes later as substitute Leon Bailey's corner was headed into his own net by Lucas Digne at the near post.
Bailey added a third 15 minutes from full-time after showing great composure to nod the ball down before finding the roof of the net with a thunderous strike.
After a disappointing start to the season, Dean Smith's side move up to 10th in the table with their second victory of the campaign.
More to follow.
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number16Player nameTuanzebeAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number3Player nameTargettAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number41Player nameRamseyAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.27
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameTraoréAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number19Player nameNakambaAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
8.63
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameBegovicAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number13Player nameMinaAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number12Player nameDigneAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number14Player nameTownsendAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
4.73
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameKennyAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number21Player nameAndré GomesAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
3.60
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Martínez
- 2CashSubstituted forTraoréat 86'minutes
- 4Konsa
- 16Tuanzebe
- 5Mings
- 3TargettSubstituted forBaileyat 61'minutesBooked at 76minsSubstituted forYoungat 82'minutes
- 41Ramsey
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 7McGinnSubstituted forNakambaat 40'minutes
- 20Ings
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 10Buendía
- 12Steer
- 15Traoré
- 18Young
- 19Nakamba
- 21El Ghazi
- 30Hause
- 31Bailey
- 35Archer
Everton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 15Begovic
- 22GodfreyBooked at 72minsSubstituted forKennyat 80'minutes
- 13Mina
- 5Keane
- 12Digne
- 14Townsend
- 16Doucouré
- 6AllanSubstituted forGordonat 72'minutes
- 17IwobiSubstituted forDaviesat 81'minutes
- 11Gray
- 33RondónSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 4Holgate
- 21André Gomes
- 24Gordon
- 26Davies
- 31Lonergan
- 32Branthwaite
- 50Simms
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 41,888
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 3, Everton 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Post update
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Bertrand Traoré replaces Matthew Cash.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).
Post update
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Leon Bailey because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Alex Iwobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Jonjoe Kenny replaces Ben Godfrey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by André Gomes (Everton).
