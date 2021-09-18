Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Matty Cash scored his first ever Premier League goal on his 33rd appearance in the competition

Aston Villa scored three second-half goals in a brilliant display that saw Everton's unbeaten run ended at Villa Park.

As one of only five Premier League teams still unbeaten before Saturday's game, the Toffees were undone by three goals in nine minutes as the hosts deservedly took all three points.

After a lacklustre first half with few chances, the game sprung to life in the 66th minute when Villa full-back Matty Cash fired past stand-in Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic with a fine left-footed finish.

The Toffees conceded again three minutes later as substitute Leon Bailey's corner was headed into his own net by Lucas Digne at the near post.

Bailey added a third 15 minutes from full-time after showing great composure to nod the ball down before finding the roof of the net with a thunderous strike.

After a disappointing start to the season, Dean Smith's side move up to 10th in the table with their second victory of the campaign.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa

Everton Everton Everton Aston Villa Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 6.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 7.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 7.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Tuanzebe Average rating 7.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 7.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Targett Average rating 7.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name Ramsey Average rating 7.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 7.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 6.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Ings Average rating 7.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 7.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 15 Player name Traoré Average rating 6.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 5.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Nakamba Average rating 7.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 8.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 15 Player name Begovic Average rating 5.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 4.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Mina Average rating 5.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 4.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Digne Average rating 4.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Townsend Average rating 5.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 5.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 5.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 4.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 4.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Kenny Average rating 3.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name André Gomes Average rating 3.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 3.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Davies Average rating 3.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aston Villa Formation 5-3-2 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 16 Tuanzebe 5 Mings 3 Targett 41 Ramsey 6 Douglas Luiz 7 McGinn 20 Ings 11 Watkins 1 Martínez

2 Cash Substituted for Traoré at 86' minutes

4 Konsa

16 Tuanzebe

5 Mings

3 Targett Substituted for Bailey at 61' minutes Booked at 76mins Substituted for Young at 82' minutes

41 Ramsey

6 Douglas Luiz

7 McGinn Substituted for Nakamba at 40' minutes

20 Ings

11 Watkins Substitutes 10 Buendía

12 Steer

15 Traoré

18 Young

19 Nakamba

21 El Ghazi

30 Hause

31 Bailey

35 Archer Everton Formation 4-4-1-1 15 Begovic 22 Godfrey 13 Mina 5 Keane 12 Digne 14 Townsend 16 Doucouré 6 Allan 17 Iwobi 11 Gray 33 Rondón 15 Begovic

22 Godfrey Booked at 72mins Substituted for Kenny at 80' minutes

13 Mina

5 Keane

12 Digne

14 Townsend

16 Doucouré

6 Allan Substituted for Gordon at 72' minutes

17 Iwobi Substituted for Davies at 81' minutes

11 Gray

33 Rondón Substituted for André Gomes at 63' minutes Substitutes 2 Kenny

4 Holgate

21 André Gomes

24 Gordon

26 Davies

31 Lonergan

32 Branthwaite

50 Simms Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 41,888 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Aston Villa 3, Everton 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Aston Villa 3, Everton 0. Post update Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins. Post update Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Yerry Mina. Post update Attempt blocked. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend. Post update Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton). Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Bertrand Traoré replaces Matthew Cash. Post update Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa). Post update Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Tom Davies (Everton). Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Leon Bailey because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Alex Iwobi. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Jonjoe Kenny replaces Ben Godfrey. Post update Attempt blocked. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by André Gomes (Everton). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward