Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa3EvertonEverton0

Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: Toffees' unbeaten run comes to an end at Villa Park

By Ellie ThomasonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments33

Matty Cash celebrates
Matty Cash scored his first ever Premier League goal on his 33rd appearance in the competition

Aston Villa scored three second-half goals in a brilliant display that saw Everton's unbeaten run ended at Villa Park.

As one of only five Premier League teams still unbeaten before Saturday's game, the Toffees were undone by three goals in nine minutes as the hosts deservedly took all three points.

After a lacklustre first half with few chances, the game sprung to life in the 66th minute when Villa full-back Matty Cash fired past stand-in Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic with a fine left-footed finish.

The Toffees conceded again three minutes later as substitute Leon Bailey's corner was headed into his own net by Lucas Digne at the near post.

Bailey added a third 15 minutes from full-time after showing great composure to nod the ball down before finding the roof of the net with a thunderous strike.

After a disappointing start to the season, Dean Smith's side move up to 10th in the table with their second victory of the campaign.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.90

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.79

  3. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.24

  4. Squad number16Player nameTuanzebe
    Average rating

    7.08

  5. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    7.94

  6. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    7.09

  7. Squad number41Player nameRamsey
    Average rating

    7.43

  8. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    7.56

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.84

  10. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    7.41

  11. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.27

Substitutes

  1. Squad number15Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.21

  2. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    5.98

  3. Squad number19Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    7.43

  4. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    8.63

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameBegovic
    Average rating

    5.08

  2. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.95

  3. Squad number13Player nameMina
    Average rating

    5.00

  4. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    4.92

  5. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    4.34

  6. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    5.14

  7. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.26

  8. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    5.12

  9. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    4.64

  10. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    5.96

  11. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    4.73

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    3.82

  2. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    3.85

  3. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    3.75

  4. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    3.60

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 2CashSubstituted forTraoréat 86'minutes
  • 4Konsa
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 5Mings
  • 3TargettSubstituted forBaileyat 61'minutesBooked at 76minsSubstituted forYoungat 82'minutes
  • 41Ramsey
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 7McGinnSubstituted forNakambaat 40'minutes
  • 20Ings
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 10Buendía
  • 12Steer
  • 15Traoré
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 30Hause
  • 31Bailey
  • 35Archer

Everton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 15Begovic
  • 22GodfreyBooked at 72minsSubstituted forKennyat 80'minutes
  • 13Mina
  • 5Keane
  • 12Digne
  • 14Townsend
  • 16Doucouré
  • 6AllanSubstituted forGordonat 72'minutes
  • 17IwobiSubstituted forDaviesat 81'minutes
  • 11Gray
  • 33RondónSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 4Holgate
  • 21André Gomes
  • 24Gordon
  • 26Davies
  • 31Lonergan
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 50Simms
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
41,888

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 3, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 3, Everton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Yerry Mina.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.

  7. Post update

    Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Bertrand Traoré replaces Matthew Cash.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).

  12. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Leon Bailey because of an injury.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Alex Iwobi.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Jonjoe Kenny replaces Ben Godfrey.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by André Gomes (Everton).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by drew, today at 19:38

    Rafa had won over most of the rabble on footie focus today. Have they fell out with him already. Fickle lot these fans eh? 😂. Cant stand dean smith though so its a pity both teams cant lose. Villa played great against chelsea and got thumped but everton just got thumped. 1 shot on target sounds more like a rafa team away 😂

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 19:38

    Looks like Everton have been brought back to earth with a bump definitely not a top for Challenger

  • Comment posted by donners, today at 19:38

    If Gray scores Everton win...result flattered villa...but without key players and not very good replacement what do you expect!

  • Comment posted by Unconscious Bias, today at 19:38

    NICE WORK Agent Benitez no one suspects a thing at the mo :-)

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 19:38

    a wins a win

  • Comment posted by Bella, today at 19:37

    Everton the 4 game champions again .

  • Comment posted by YNFA, today at 19:37

    Merseyside power shift part what now............?

  • Comment posted by PhillyBlueBoy, today at 19:35

    Better team won.

    No excuses although the referee might have done a bit better with the Gray pull back.

    Can't understand why we play a CB at RB then sub the CB with the RB with 10 to go and 3 down.

    Bench looked threadbare 5 games in which is a concern.

    Bad day, wrap up and go again.

  • Comment posted by Levels, today at 19:34

    Very good win for the Claret and Blue Villa boys. Now, luck gods... Please keep Leon Bailey fit, we need him on the pitch not in the treatment room.

  • Comment posted by JB, today at 19:33

    Villa and Everton, two teams I like and hope do well this season. Everton under Benitz could be a surprise package team...

  • Comment posted by elias_v, today at 19:32

    Hard when you are missing 4 main first team players, your sub keeper forgets how to use his hands and the ref misses a blatent red card foul at 0-0. Why wasn't that reviewed? Still, least we're only as bad (on stats) as Man City now...

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 19:32

    If Everton wish to be taken seriously as some sort of PL success (and I hope they make that) this is just the sort of game they need to win, not emerge from after a mild thrashing.

    Why have they given up on James? Is he an Ozil/Sanchez or what?

  • Comment posted by the boring one, today at 19:29

    Remember the neverton fans used to say, IN RAFA YOU'LL RUST. #KARMA

  • Comment posted by RTC, today at 19:29

    Bailey will be a star we need to give better service to Ollie and Ings.