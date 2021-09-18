Premier League
NorwichNorwich City1WatfordWatford3

Norwich City 1-3 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores twice as Hornets beat Canaries

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Ismaila Sarr
Ismaila Sarr has scored 21 league goals since his Watford debut in August 2019, more than any other player for the club in that time

Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Watford beat Norwich in the battle of the two promoted sides and Premier League relegation rivals - to leave Norwich bottom on no points.

The Canaries become only the fourth side to ever lose their opening five Premier League games - and manager Daniel Farke is the first manager to lose 15 consecutive matches in the English top flight.

Watford move up to 11th with their second victory of the season.

Emmanuel Dennis snuck in behind Ozan Kabak to head in the opener from Kiko Femenia's cross and celebrated with a somersault.

Teemu Pukki levelled when he ran on to a ball over the top from the halfway line by debutant Mathias Normann before slamming past the advancing Ben Foster.

That ended a run of 23 Premier League appearances - going back to 2019 - in which the Finn had failed to score from open play.

But Sarr put Watford ahead when he buried Joshua King's cut-back from the byeline.

And he wrapped up the game when he slotted home the rebound after Tim Krul saved King's shot. The goal was initially ruled out for a King offside but eventually awarded following a video assistant referee consultation.

Pressure mounting on Farke as Watford's differing approach pays off

Both of these sides were promoted last season 12 months after being relegated from the Premier League.

Farke did well to get the Canaries back up - but in the top flight, the run of defeats that includes the final 10 games of 2019-20 is now the worst losing run any manager has endured.

He defended his players from fans' criticism in a heated news conference this week but little that happened at Carrow Road in this game will appease the supporters.

The approaches from the managers were different. Watford made four changes from their last defeat, with five from Norwich.

But Watford's four new faces were all players in their 30s, with plenty of English experience - including former England goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Norwich handed debuts to Kabak and Normann and a first Premier League start to Josh Sargent.

Both sides had 12 shots - with Norwich dominating the first 15 minutes of the second half as they pushed for a third league goal of the season.

The real difference in the game was the finishing. All of Dennis and Sarr's seven combined shots were on target - whereas Pukki and Sargent did not force a save between them.

At 1-1, Pukki dragged a shot wide and Foster denied Kenny McLean and Milot Rashica.

They all missed and then Sarr scored twice - his second Premier League double after doing so against Liverpool in 2020 - and that was that.

Player of the match

FosterBen Foster

with an average of 8.64

Norwich City

  1. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    6.16

  3. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    5.57

  4. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    5.54

  5. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    5.48

  6. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    5.47

  7. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    5.47

  8. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    5.37

  9. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    5.37

  10. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    5.31

  11. Squad number15Player nameKabak
    Average rating

    5.31

  12. Squad number18Player nameTzolis
    Average rating

    4.60

  13. Squad number14Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    4.31

  14. Squad number35Player nameIdah
    Average rating

    4.12

Watford

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    8.64

  2. Squad number23Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    7.86

  3. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    7.81

  4. Squad number4Player nameEtebo
    Average rating

    7.27

  5. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    7.26

  6. Squad number12Player nameSema
    Average rating

    7.13

  7. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    7.09

  8. Squad number3Player nameRose
    Average rating

    7.08

  9. Squad number5Player nameTroost-Ekong
    Average rating

    7.04

  10. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    6.99

  11. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    6.99

  12. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    6.92

  13. Squad number2Player nameNgakia
    Average rating

    6.87

  14. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    6.85

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 15Kabak
  • 5Hanley
  • 21WilliamsBooked at 90mins
  • 8Gilmour
  • 16NormannSubstituted forCantwellat 70'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 24SargentSubstituted forTzolisat 70'minutes
  • 22Pukki
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forIdahat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gibson
  • 7Rupp
  • 14Cantwell
  • 18Tzolis
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 35Idah
  • 44Omobamidele

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Foster
  • 21FemeníaSubstituted forNgakiaat 59'minutes
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 15CathcartBooked at 37mins
  • 3Rose
  • 33Kucka
  • 19Sissoko
  • 23Sarr
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forEteboat 82'minutes
  • 25DennisSubstituted forSemaat 73'minutes
  • 7King

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 4Etebo
  • 6Louza
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 17Fletcher
  • 26Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 29Hernández Suárez
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 1, Watford 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Watford 3.

  3. Booking

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tim Krul.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua King.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).

  9. Post update

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Joshua King (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Kabak (Norwich City).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Adam Idah replaces Milot Rashica.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).

  14. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juraj Kucka.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Peter Etebo replaces Tom Cleverley.

  17. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Norwich City 1-3 Watford (Joshua King).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 1, Watford 3. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joshua King (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Cleverley with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 18:12

    Good to get a key win and nice for Sarr to score combining well with King

  • Comment posted by calllum , today at 18:07

    norwich keep going up to try to beat the lowest points total. either compete at this level or whats the point

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 18:06

    The first game Norwich were expected to compete in - another defeat....

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 18:03

    Well One thing is for sure Norwich is definitely heading back to the championship and the only good bit of news ways that pukki managed to score against your fellow championship team because he can’t do it against a premiership side

  • Comment posted by groucho, today at 18:03

    Milk the cash cow up and down like a fiddler's elbow very poor really.

  • Comment posted by Dr David Banner, today at 18:02

    I'm concerned Norwich won't beat Derby's record low 11 points total

  • Comment posted by andy1978, today at 18:01

    Death, taxes, and Watford beating Norwich City. A very happy Watford fan tonight!

  • Comment posted by theprowerwins, today at 17:55

    Norwich only 3 points behind Leeds.

  • Comment posted by Dan Nagle, today at 17:54

    Its not the norwich players that are the problem. Its the joke of a manager they have. Why was Cantwell not in the team. And why drop Omobamidele after being so good last week. By far their best defender. Change needed ASAP

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 17:52

    Bring back Mike Walker.

  • Comment posted by xxdavidxcx87, today at 17:49

    Should be some kind of system to stop what Norwich are doing, would be nice to see a different club come up rather than Norwich just pocketing the parachute payments every 2 years, its clear they had/have no intention of remaining in the PL.

    • Reply posted by theprowerwins, today at 17:53

      theprowerwins replied:
      Because they won’t bankrupt the club to stay in the PL they shouldn’t be allowed?

      This isn’t fifa , this is the real world. Childish opinion

  • Comment posted by Hi Morag, today at 17:48

    Norwich should be banned from ever being allowed in the premier league again.......with WBA

  • Comment posted by poppylots, today at 17:46

    Congratulations to Norwich on continuing to be the only pointless team in the top 4 divisions.

  • Comment posted by Boris de Pfeffels Hair, today at 17:44

    have to admire Daniel Farke, takes his certain biennial humiliation with grace

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 17:43

    Norwich already thinking about the next parachute payment

  • Comment posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 17:42

    why does the nation and pundits always root against the mighty watford? is it because we have owners with guts? premier league we are here to stay. norwich will not. and so will wolves who blew a 2 goal lead not so long ago

    • Reply posted by I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS, today at 17:45

      I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS replied:
      you blew a 2 goal lead last week. how you came back up is amazing,Sarrr cannot do it all

  • Comment posted by I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS, today at 17:41

    Asking for a Friend, could Norwich be charged under Money under False pretenses. ie entertainment.... Pass the Sherry

  • Comment posted by ses101, today at 17:40

    Hopefully Norwich will go down and stay down. They are an absolute waste of a place - they show no ambition when they come up and offer nothing to the EPL.

  • Comment posted by Dale Hanson, today at 17:40

    After Norwich's last dismal PL attempt, their fans were keen to tell us last season that this time would be different and they'll be better prepared for survival, what a load of BS. Same old pathetic club out of their depth, bye bye Norwich once again.

    • Reply posted by gitto, today at 17:48

      gitto replied:
      Only team without billionaire owners, so what are you suggesting only teams with billionaire backers are allowed to play in the premiership. Look at Sunderland, Ipswich, Bolton and Portsmouth. So are you suggesting Norwich Bankrupt themselves in hope they might stay up.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 17:37

    How can anyone give Williams even a point after his dismal performance? He was continually beaten and had a torrid afternoon and was a total liability. Shades of Jamal Lewis from 2 seasons ago when Norwich was relegated and
    Lewis was at fault for a vast majority of the goals. He never gets a game these days for Newcastle and that says something. Norwich need a left back that can tackle - now.

