Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ismaila Sarr has scored 21 league goals since his Watford debut in August 2019, more than any other player for the club in that time

Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Watford beat Norwich in the battle of the two promoted sides and Premier League relegation rivals - to leave Norwich bottom on no points.

The Canaries become only the fourth side to ever lose their opening five Premier League games - and manager Daniel Farke is the first manager to lose 15 consecutive matches in the English top flight.

Watford move up to 11th with their second victory of the season.

Emmanuel Dennis snuck in behind Ozan Kabak to head in the opener from Kiko Femenia's cross and celebrated with a somersault.

Teemu Pukki levelled when he ran on to a ball over the top from the halfway line by debutant Mathias Normann before slamming past the advancing Ben Foster.

That ended a run of 23 Premier League appearances - going back to 2019 - in which the Finn had failed to score from open play.

But Sarr put Watford ahead when he buried Joshua King's cut-back from the byeline.

And he wrapped up the game when he slotted home the rebound after Tim Krul saved King's shot. The goal was initially ruled out for a King offside but eventually awarded following a video assistant referee consultation.

Pressure mounting on Farke as Watford's differing approach pays off

Both of these sides were promoted last season 12 months after being relegated from the Premier League.

Farke did well to get the Canaries back up - but in the top flight, the run of defeats that includes the final 10 games of 2019-20 is now the worst losing run any manager has endured.

He defended his players from fans' criticism in a heated news conference this week but little that happened at Carrow Road in this game will appease the supporters.

The approaches from the managers were different. Watford made four changes from their last defeat, with five from Norwich.

But Watford's four new faces were all players in their 30s, with plenty of English experience - including former England goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Norwich handed debuts to Kabak and Normann and a first Premier League start to Josh Sargent.

Both sides had 12 shots - with Norwich dominating the first 15 minutes of the second half as they pushed for a third league goal of the season.

The real difference in the game was the finishing. All of Dennis and Sarr's seven combined shots were on target - whereas Pukki and Sargent did not force a save between them.

At 1-1, Pukki dragged a shot wide and Foster denied Kenny McLean and Milot Rashica.

They all missed and then Sarr scored twice - his second Premier League double after doing so against Liverpool in 2020 - and that was that.

Player of the match Foster Ben Foster with an average of 8.64 Norwich Norwich City Norwich City

Watford Watford Watford Norwich City Avg Squad number 8 Player name Gilmour Average rating 6.85 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 6.16 Squad number 24 Player name Sargent Average rating 5.57 Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 5.54 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 5.48 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 5.47 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 5.47 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 5.37 Squad number 16 Player name Normann Average rating 5.37 Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 5.31 Squad number 15 Player name Kabak Average rating 5.31 Squad number 18 Player name Tzolis Average rating 4.60 Squad number 14 Player name Cantwell Average rating 4.31 Squad number 35 Player name Idah Average rating 4.12 Watford Avg Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 8.64 Squad number 23 Player name Sarr Average rating 7.86 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 7.81 Squad number 4 Player name Etebo Average rating 7.27 Squad number 8 Player name Cleverley Average rating 7.26 Squad number 12 Player name Sema Average rating 7.13 Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 7.09 Squad number 3 Player name Rose Average rating 7.08 Squad number 5 Player name Troost-Ekong Average rating 7.04 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 6.99 Squad number 33 Player name Kucka Average rating 6.99 Squad number 15 Player name Cathcart Average rating 6.92 Squad number 2 Player name Ngakia Average rating 6.87 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 6.85

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Norwich Formation 4-3-3 1 Krul 2 Aarons 15 Kabak 5 Hanley 21 Williams 8 Gilmour 16 Normann 23 McLean 24 Sargent 22 Pukki 17 Rashica 1 Krul

2 Aarons

15 Kabak

5 Hanley

21 Williams Booked at 90mins

8 Gilmour

16 Normann Substituted for Cantwell at 70' minutes

23 McLean

24 Sargent Substituted for Tzolis at 70' minutes

22 Pukki

17 Rashica Substituted for Idah at 88' minutes Substitutes 4 Gibson

7 Rupp

14 Cantwell

18 Tzolis

20 Lees-Melou

28 Gunn

30 Giannoulis

35 Idah

44 Omobamidele Watford Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Foster 21 Femenía 5 Troost-Ekong 15 Cathcart 3 Rose 33 Kucka 19 Sissoko 23 Sarr 8 Cleverley 25 Dennis 7 King 1 Foster

21 Femenía Substituted for Ngakia at 59' minutes

5 Troost-Ekong

15 Cathcart Booked at 37mins

3 Rose

33 Kucka

19 Sissoko

23 Sarr

8 Cleverley Substituted for Etebo at 82' minutes

25 Dennis Substituted for Sema at 73' minutes

7 King Substitutes 2 Ngakia

4 Etebo

6 Louza

11 Masina

12 Sema

17 Fletcher

26 Bachmann

27 Kabasele

29 Hernández Suárez Referee: Robert Jones Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Norwich City 1, Watford 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Watford 3. Booking Brandon Williams (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City). Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tim Krul. Post update Attempt saved. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua King. Post update Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford). Post update Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Joshua King (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Ozan Kabak (Norwich City). Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Adam Idah replaces Milot Rashica. Post update Foul by Ken Sema (Watford). Post update Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juraj Kucka. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Peter Etebo replaces Tom Cleverley. Post update VAR Decision: Goal Norwich City 1-3 Watford (Joshua King). goal Goal! Goal! Norwich City 1, Watford 3. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.Goal awarded following VAR Review. Post update Attempt saved. Joshua King (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Cleverley with a through ball. Post update Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward