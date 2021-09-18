Match ends, Norwich City 1, Watford 3.
Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Watford beat Norwich in the battle of the two promoted sides and Premier League relegation rivals - to leave Norwich bottom on no points.
The Canaries become only the fourth side to ever lose their opening five Premier League games - and manager Daniel Farke is the first manager to lose 15 consecutive matches in the English top flight.
Watford move up to 11th with their second victory of the season.
Emmanuel Dennis snuck in behind Ozan Kabak to head in the opener from Kiko Femenia's cross and celebrated with a somersault.
Teemu Pukki levelled when he ran on to a ball over the top from the halfway line by debutant Mathias Normann before slamming past the advancing Ben Foster.
That ended a run of 23 Premier League appearances - going back to 2019 - in which the Finn had failed to score from open play.
But Sarr put Watford ahead when he buried Joshua King's cut-back from the byeline.
And he wrapped up the game when he slotted home the rebound after Tim Krul saved King's shot. The goal was initially ruled out for a King offside but eventually awarded following a video assistant referee consultation.
Pressure mounting on Farke as Watford's differing approach pays off
Both of these sides were promoted last season 12 months after being relegated from the Premier League.
Farke did well to get the Canaries back up - but in the top flight, the run of defeats that includes the final 10 games of 2019-20 is now the worst losing run any manager has endured.
He defended his players from fans' criticism in a heated news conference this week but little that happened at Carrow Road in this game will appease the supporters.
The approaches from the managers were different. Watford made four changes from their last defeat, with five from Norwich.
But Watford's four new faces were all players in their 30s, with plenty of English experience - including former England goalkeeper Ben Foster.
Norwich handed debuts to Kabak and Normann and a first Premier League start to Josh Sargent.
Both sides had 12 shots - with Norwich dominating the first 15 minutes of the second half as they pushed for a third league goal of the season.
The real difference in the game was the finishing. All of Dennis and Sarr's seven combined shots were on target - whereas Pukki and Sargent did not force a save between them.
At 1-1, Pukki dragged a shot wide and Foster denied Kenny McLean and Milot Rashica.
They all missed and then Sarr scored twice - his second Premier League double after doing so against Liverpool in 2020 - and that was that.
