Match ends, Aberdeen 0, St. Johnstone 1.
Stevie May's late goal gave St Johnstone a first Scottish Premiership win of the season and extended his old club Aberdeen's winless run to seven matches.
May came off the bench to squeeze the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box with six minutes left.
The forward celebrated joyfully in front of the home fans after a tough two-year spell with Aberdeen.
St Johnstone remain eighth while Aberdeen stay sixth after another loss.
Before May's crucial intervention, this game was heading for a dreary, goalless conclusion after a poor previous 83 minutes in which neither side produced fluid football.
The home side had most of the ball but little to show for it. Striker Christian Ramirez was twice a matter of inches from getting on the end of teasing crosses, first from Lewis Ferguson in the opening period, and then by Jack MacKenzie after the break, but was left stretching for both.
Wolves loanee Austin Samuels also cut in twice to test Zander Clark in the St Johnstone goal as his pace and trickery caused problems, but ultimately not enough to carve a goal.
The visitors offered next to nothing in the first half but grew into the game in the second 45 minutes, with Glenn Middleton twice threatening.
First he snuck in between two Aberdeen defenders to pounce on a loose ball, but he scuffed his shot and allowed Joe Lewis to make a good save.
Not long after the on-loan Rangers forward finished from just a few yards out, but the flag was up for offside after Chris Kane's flick into his path.
But May was the hero as he pounced on a loose ball before cutting inside both substitute Declan Gallagher and Calvin Ramsay before squeezing the ball into the bottom corner past an unsighted Lewis.
It was a fitting conclusion for the St Johnstone forward, who spent two frustrating seasons at Aberdeen, and he wheeled away towards the corner flag, cupping his hands to his ears after extracting revenge on his old side.
More to follow.
Aberdeen
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
2.41
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number23Player nameSamuelsAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-ThomasAverage rating
4.35
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameGallagherAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number10Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
4.26
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number25Player nameEfe AmbroseAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number19Player nameRooneyAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number11Player nameO'HalloranAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
6.26
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number17Player nameVertainenAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
6.40
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lewis
- 22Ramsay
- 27BatesSubstituted forGallagherat 74'minutes
- 2McCrorie
- 3MacKenzie
- 16Ojo
- 8Brown
- 19Ferguson
- 23SamuelsSubstituted forHayesat 60'minutes
- 9Ramírez
- 14Emmanuel-ThomasBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMcGinnat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gallagher
- 10McGinn
- 17Hayes
- 20Jenks
- 24Campbell
- 30Ritchie
- 44M Longstaff
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Clark
- 2BrownBooked at 35mins
- 25Ambrose
- 4McCart
- 19Rooney
- 10Wotherspoon
- 8DavidsonBooked at 56mins
- 24Booth
- 11O'HalloranBooked at 8minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 60'minutes
- 9KaneSubstituted forVertainenat 81'minutes
- 14MiddletonSubstituted forMayat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Devine
- 7May
- 12Parish
- 16Muller
- 17Vertainen
- 21Crawford
- 26Craig
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 13,007
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, St. Johnstone 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack MacKenzie with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).
Post update
Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).
Post update
James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by David Wotherspoon.
Post update
Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 0, St. Johnstone 1. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eetu Vertainen (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Eetu Vertainen replaces Christopher Kane because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Niall McGinn (Aberdeen).
Post update
Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Aberdeen. Calvin Ramsay tries a through ball, but Funso Ojo is caught offside.