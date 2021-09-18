Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stevie May came off the bench to secure a first league win for St Johnstone

Stevie May's late goal gave St Johnstone a first Scottish Premiership win of the season and extended his old club Aberdeen's winless run to seven matches.

May came off the bench to squeeze the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box with six minutes left.

The forward celebrated joyfully in front of the home fans after a tough two-year spell with Aberdeen.

St Johnstone remain eighth while Aberdeen stay sixth after another loss.

Before May's crucial intervention, this game was heading for a dreary, goalless conclusion after a poor previous 83 minutes in which neither side produced fluid football.

The home side had most of the ball but little to show for it. Striker Christian Ramirez was twice a matter of inches from getting on the end of teasing crosses, first from Lewis Ferguson in the opening period, and then by Jack MacKenzie after the break, but was left stretching for both.

Wolves loanee Austin Samuels also cut in twice to test Zander Clark in the St Johnstone goal as his pace and trickery caused problems, but ultimately not enough to carve a goal.

The visitors offered next to nothing in the first half but grew into the game in the second 45 minutes, with Glenn Middleton twice threatening.

First he snuck in between two Aberdeen defenders to pounce on a loose ball, but he scuffed his shot and allowed Joe Lewis to make a good save.

Not long after the on-loan Rangers forward finished from just a few yards out, but the flag was up for offside after Chris Kane's flick into his path.

But May was the hero as he pounced on a loose ball before cutting inside both substitute Declan Gallagher and Calvin Ramsay before squeezing the ball into the bottom corner past an unsighted Lewis.

It was a fitting conclusion for the St Johnstone forward, who spent two frustrating seasons at Aberdeen, and he wheeled away towards the corner flag, cupping his hands to his ears after extracting revenge on his old side.

More to follow.

St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone Aberdeen Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lewis Average rating 4.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Ramsay Average rating 5.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Bates Average rating 5.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 5.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name MacKenzie Average rating 5.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Ojo Average rating 4.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Brown Average rating 2.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Ferguson Average rating 4.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Samuels Average rating 5.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Ramírez Average rating 4.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Emmanuel-Thomas Average rating 4.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 5 Player name Gallagher Average rating 3.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name McGinn Average rating 4.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 4.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 St Johnstone Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Clark Average rating 6.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Brown Average rating 5.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Efe Ambrose Average rating 5.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name McCart Average rating 5.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Rooney Average rating 5.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Wotherspoon Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Davidson Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Booth Average rating 5.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name O'Halloran Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Kane Average rating 5.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Middleton Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 6.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Vertainen Average rating 6.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Crawford Average rating 6.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10