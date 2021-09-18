Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Liam Boyce's early opener for Hearts set the tone for a brilliant game

Stephen Kingsley's superb second-half free-kick ensured Hearts maintained their unbeaten Scottish Premiership start as Ross County still search for a first league win under Malky Mackay.

Liam Boyce gave the visitors an early lead against his former club, but Blair Spittal cancelled out the finish two minutes later in Dingwall.

In a pulsating first half, Spittal added a second just before the break.

But Kingsley's fine strike earned Hearts a draw in a top-flight thriller.

Robbie Neilson's men pushed for a winner, but the point means his side remain third - level on points with Hibernian, who are in top spot, and Rangers, who have played a game fewer, in second.

As for County, the result keeps the Highlanders in 11th.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Ross County Ross County Ross County

Hearts Heart of Midlothian Heart of Midlothian Ross County Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Maynard-Brewer Average rating 7.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 6.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Paton Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Burroughs Average rating 5.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 6.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 6.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Paton Average rating 6.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 6.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 4.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Charles-Cook Average rating 5.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Robertson Average rating 5.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 5.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Hungbo Average rating 5.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Heart of Midlothian Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Moore Average rating 6.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Halkett Average rating 5.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Souttar Average rating 5.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name McKay Average rating 5.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Woodburn Average rating 6.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Baningime Average rating 5.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 6.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Mackay-Steven Average rating 5.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 6.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Gnanduillet Average rating 6.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Walker Average rating 6.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 6.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10