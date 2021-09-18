Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County2HeartsHeart of Midlothian2

Ross County 2-2 Hearts: Kingsley's fine free-kick maintains visitors unbeaten start

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Liam Boyce goal v County
Liam Boyce's early opener for Hearts set the tone for a brilliant game

Stephen Kingsley's superb second-half free-kick ensured Hearts maintained their unbeaten Scottish Premiership start as Ross County still search for a first league win under Malky Mackay.

Liam Boyce gave the visitors an early lead against his former club, but Blair Spittal cancelled out the finish two minutes later in Dingwall.

In a pulsating first half, Spittal added a second just before the break.

But Kingsley's fine strike earned Hearts a draw in a top-flight thriller.

Robbie Neilson's men pushed for a winner, but the point means his side remain third - level on points with Hibernian, who are in top spot, and Rangers, who have played a game fewer, in second.

As for County, the result keeps the Highlanders in 11th.

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 72mins
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 6Paton
  • 18Burroughs
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forRobertsonat 56'minutes
  • 22Tillson
  • 24PatonBooked at 64mins
  • 8CallachanSubstituted forWatsonat 83'minutes
  • 26White
  • 17Charles-CookSubstituted forHungboat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 4Cancola
  • 9Samuel
  • 10Samuel
  • 11Robertson
  • 15Watson
  • 23Hungbo

Hearts

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Gordon
  • 15Moore
  • 19Halkett
  • 4Souttar
  • 18McKay
  • 9WoodburnBooked at 42minsSubstituted forWalkerat 65'minutes
  • 6Baningime
  • 3Kingsley
  • 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forDevlinat 56'minutes
  • 10Boyce
  • 21Gnanduillet

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 7Walker
  • 8McEneff
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Devlin
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Cochrane
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
3,802

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan White.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Armand Gnanduillet tries a through ball, but Jamie Walker is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ben Paton.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Alex Robertson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Joseph Hungbo replaces Regan Charles-Cook.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Taylor Moore.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Burroughs (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Keith Watson with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keith Watson (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iacovitti with a headed pass following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Taylor Moore.

  14. Post update

    Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jack Burroughs (Ross County).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

  17. Post update

    Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Keith Watson replaces Ross Callachan.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Regan Charles-Cook.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian6330126612
2Rangers5401104612
3Hearts633095412
4Motherwell531185310
5Celtic5302163139
6Aberdeen62226608
7Dundee Utd521224-27
8St Johnstone613234-16
9St Mirren6042512-74
10Dundee5032411-73
11Ross County6033513-83
12Livingston501429-71
View full Scottish Premiership table

