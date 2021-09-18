Match ends, Ross County 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Stephen Kingsley's superb second-half free-kick ensured Hearts maintained their unbeaten Scottish Premiership start as Ross County still search for a first league win under Malky Mackay.
Liam Boyce gave the visitors an early lead against his former club, but Blair Spittal cancelled out the finish two minutes later in Dingwall.
In a pulsating first half, Spittal added a second just before the break.
But Kingsley's fine strike earned Hearts a draw in a top-flight thriller.
Robbie Neilson's men pushed for a winner, but the point means his side remain third - level on points with Hibernian, who are in top spot, and Rangers, who have played a game fewer, in second.
As for County, the result keeps the Highlanders in 11th.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameMaynard-BrewerAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number6Player namePatonAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number18Player nameBurroughsAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number24Player namePatonAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
5.19
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
5.94
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number21Player nameGnanduilletAverage rating
6.08
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.42
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 5BaldwinBooked at 72mins
- 16Iacovitti
- 6Paton
- 18Burroughs
- 7SpittalSubstituted forRobertsonat 56'minutes
- 22Tillson
- 24PatonBooked at 64mins
- 8CallachanSubstituted forWatsonat 83'minutes
- 26White
- 17Charles-CookSubstituted forHungboat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 4Cancola
- 9Samuel
- 10Samuel
- 11Robertson
- 15Watson
- 23Hungbo
Hearts
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Gordon
- 15Moore
- 19Halkett
- 4Souttar
- 18McKay
- 9WoodburnBooked at 42minsSubstituted forWalkerat 65'minutes
- 6Baningime
- 3Kingsley
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forDevlinat 56'minutes
- 10Boyce
- 21Gnanduillet
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 7Walker
- 8McEneff
- 13Stewart
- 14Devlin
- 16Halliday
- 17Cochrane
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 3,802
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan White.
Post update
Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Armand Gnanduillet tries a through ball, but Jamie Walker is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ben Paton.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Alex Robertson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Joseph Hungbo replaces Regan Charles-Cook.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Taylor Moore.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Burroughs (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Keith Watson with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Keith Watson (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iacovitti with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Taylor Moore.
Post update
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Burroughs (Ross County).
Post update
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Keith Watson replaces Ross Callachan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Regan Charles-Cook.