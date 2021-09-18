Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian2St MirrenSt Mirren2

Hibernian 2-2 St Mirren: Hibs spurn chance to go top of table

By Matthew ReedBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on 2021-09-18

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates
Shaughnessy's late header gave St Mirren their fourth draw in six games

Hibernian blew the chance of going clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as St Mirren staged a dramatic comeback to draw at Easter Road.

Eamonn Brophy had given the away side the lead with a powerful drive.

But Paul McGinn's exceptional volley levelled the score before Martin Boyle converted from the penalty spot.

However, a late lapse from the hosts allowed Joe Shaughnessy to nod in a costly equaliser.

Hibs move top of the table on goal difference while being level on points with Rangers and Hearts, with the former playing Motherwell tomorrow at Ibrox.

St Mirren move up to ninth, but are still in search for their first league win of the campaign.

More to follow.

Hibernian

Starting XI

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinn
  • 5PorteousBooked at 59mins
  • 4Hanlon
  • 27CaddenSubstituted forAllanat 45'minutes
  • 7Magennis
  • 22Doyle-HayesSubstituted forGogicat 82'minutes
  • 3Doig
  • 11Newell
  • 10Boyle
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 12Wood
  • 13Gogic
  • 16Stevenson
  • 19Gullan
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan

St Mirren

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 5McCarthy
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 15ReidSubstituted forMainat 62'minutes
  • 44MillarBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMcAllisterat 82'minutes
  • 43RonanSubstituted forErhahonat 62'minutes
  • 6Power
  • 3Tanser
  • 7McGrath
  • 9Brophy

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 8Flynn
  • 10Main
  • 16Erhahon
  • 17McAllister
  • 20Dennis
  • 26Lyness
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
13,501

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 2, St. Mirren 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, St. Mirren 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle McAllister (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alan Power.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Newell.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 2, St. Mirren 2. Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Tanser with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexandros Gogic (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Magennis with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Conor McCarthy.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Conor McCarthy.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Allan.

  15. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Eamonn Brophy tries a through ball, but Scott Tanser is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Alexandros Gogic replaces Jake Doyle-Hayes.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Kyle McAllister replaces Matthew Millar.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  19. Post update

    Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Curtis Main.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian6330126612
2Rangers5401104612
3Hearts633095412
4Motherwell531185310
5Celtic5302163139
6Aberdeen62226608
7Dundee Utd521224-27
8St Johnstone613234-16
9St Mirren6042512-74
10Dundee5032411-73
11Ross County6033513-83
12Livingston501429-71
View full Scottish Premiership table

