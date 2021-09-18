Match ends, Hibernian 2, St. Mirren 2.
Hibernian blew the chance of going clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as St Mirren staged a dramatic comeback to draw at Easter Road.
Eamonn Brophy had given the away side the lead with a powerful drive.
But Paul McGinn's exceptional volley levelled the score before Martin Boyle converted from the penalty spot.
However, a late lapse from the hosts allowed Joe Shaughnessy to nod in a costly equaliser.
Hibs move top of the table on goal difference while being level on points with Rangers and Hearts, with the former playing Motherwell tomorrow at Ibrox.
St Mirren move up to ninth, but are still in search for their first league win of the campaign.
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number7Player nameMagennisAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
5.71
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number23Player nameAllanAverage rating
8.16
St Mirren
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlnwickAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number5Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number15Player nameReidAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number44Player nameMillarAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number43Player nameRonanAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number6Player namePowerAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
9.01
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number16Player nameErhahonAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number17Player nameMcAllisterAverage rating
7.08
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Macey
- 6McGinn
- 5PorteousBooked at 59mins
- 4Hanlon
- 27CaddenSubstituted forAllanat 45'minutes
- 7Magennis
- 22Doyle-HayesSubstituted forGogicat 82'minutes
- 3Doig
- 11Newell
- 10Boyle
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 12Wood
- 13Gogic
- 16Stevenson
- 19Gullan
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
St Mirren
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Alnwick
- 22Fraser
- 5McCarthy
- 4Shaughnessy
- 15ReidSubstituted forMainat 62'minutes
- 44MillarBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMcAllisterat 82'minutes
- 43RonanSubstituted forErhahonat 62'minutes
- 6Power
- 3Tanser
- 7McGrath
- 9Brophy
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 8Flynn
- 10Main
- 16Erhahon
- 17McAllister
- 20Dennis
- 26Lyness
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 13,501
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, St. Mirren 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle McAllister (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alan Power.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Newell.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 2, St. Mirren 2. Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Tanser with a cross.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexandros Gogic (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Magennis with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Conor McCarthy.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Conor McCarthy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Allan.
Post update
Offside, St. Mirren. Eamonn Brophy tries a through ball, but Scott Tanser is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Alexandros Gogic replaces Jake Doyle-Hayes.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Kyle McAllister replaces Matthew Millar.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Curtis Main.