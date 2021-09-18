Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Shaughnessy's late header gave St Mirren their fourth draw in six games

Hibernian blew the chance of going clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as St Mirren staged a dramatic comeback to draw at Easter Road.

Eamonn Brophy had given the away side the lead with a powerful drive.

But Paul McGinn's exceptional volley levelled the score before Martin Boyle converted from the penalty spot.

However, a late lapse from the hosts allowed Joe Shaughnessy to nod in a costly equaliser.

Hibs move top of the table on goal difference while being level on points with Rangers and Hearts, with the former playing Motherwell tomorrow at Ibrox.

St Mirren move up to ninth, but are still in search for their first league win of the campaign.

More to follow.

