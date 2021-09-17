League Two
NewportNewport County15:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Walsall

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green7511148616
2Harrogate6420137614
3Northampton741264213
4Leyton Orient7331136712
5Hartlepool740386212
6Rochdale7322119211
7Bradford7322108211
8Swindon732286211
9Exeter724195410
10Colchester62317619
11Port Vale72327619
12Carlisle72327709
13Barrow722310918
14Salford72237618
15Sutton United62226608
16Tranmere722323-18
17Walsall722379-28
18Stevenage722379-28
19Newport7223710-38
20Crawley6213710-37
21Mansfield7214913-47
22Bristol Rovers7214510-57
23Scunthorpe7133411-76
24Oldham7106414-103
