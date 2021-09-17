Port Vale v Harrogate Town

Port ValePort Vale15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|8
|6
|16
|2
|Harrogate
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|7
|6
|14
|3
|Northampton
|7
|4
|1
|2
|6
|4
|2
|13
|4
|Leyton Orient
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13
|6
|7
|12
|5
|Hartlepool
|7
|4
|0
|3
|8
|6
|2
|12
|6
|Rochdale
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|2
|11
|7
|Bradford
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|11
|8
|Swindon
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|6
|2
|11
|9
|Exeter
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|5
|4
|10
|10
|Colchester
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|1
|9
|11
|Port Vale
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|6
|1
|9
|12
|Carlisle
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|7
|0
|9
|13
|Barrow
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|9
|1
|8
|14
|Salford
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|6
|1
|8
|15
|Sutton United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|16
|Tranmere
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|-1
|8
|17
|Walsall
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|18
|Stevenage
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|19
|Newport
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|20
|Crawley
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|21
|Mansfield
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|7
|22
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|7
|23
|Scunthorpe
|7
|1
|3
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|6
|24
|Oldham
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|14
|-10
|3
Take a sneak peek at this year's Strictly Come Dancing contestants
The road to Twickenham (and Strictly) starts here on Rugby Union Weekly
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.