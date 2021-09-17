Championship
FulhamFulham15:00ReadingReading
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham75111751216
2West Brom7430136715
3Bournemouth7430136715
4Coventry750285315
5Stoke7421108214
6Huddersfield7412139413
7QPR73311510512
8Blackburn7331118312
9Cardiff7322118311
10Birmingham7322107311
11Middlesbrough72328809
12Bristol City72328809
13Luton7232911-29
14Preston7223810-28
15Millwall714279-27
16Derby714246-27
17Barnsley714269-37
18Reading72141317-47
19Sheff Utd7133911-26
20Swansea713348-46
21Hull712449-55
22Blackpool7124511-65
23Peterborough7115717-104
24Nottm Forest7016512-71
View full Championship table

