HullHull City1Sheff UtdSheffield United3

Hull City 1-3 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp and John Egan goals see off struggling Hull

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments8

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp celebrates scoring against Hull City
Billy Sharp scored his 114th goal for Sheffield United to give them the lead against Hull City

Billy Sharp scored on his 300th appearance for Sheffield United and missed a penalty as struggling Hull were easily beaten at the MKM Stadium.

Sharp finished off a sweet move by heading in Morgan Gibbs-White's perfect right-wing cross to put the Blades in front.

Although Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram superbly saved Sharp's spot-kick just before half-time, the visitors took control after the break.

Two John Egan headers - both from corners - killed off any hope of a Hull comeback despite Keane Lewis-Potter's consolation, their first goal in more than 10 hours.

The win extends Slavisa Jokanovic's side's unbeaten run to five games, while the Tigers slipped into the relegation zone.

Without a win and a goal since the opening day of the season, Hull created little in the way of clear-cut chances in the first half with Matt Smith sweeping high over the bar from the edge of the box and Di'Shon Bernard nodding a header into the side-netting from a George Moncur corner.

By contrast, Sheffield United, with eight goals in their previous two games, consistently looked more dangerous as Ingram smartly stopped a shot from just inside the box from the the effervescent Gibbs-White before denying Rhian Brewster from distance.

He had no chance with Sharp's opener though as the striker rose in between two defenders to head home Gibbs-White's sumptuous cross on 17 minutes.

Ingram did exact some revenge on Sharp two minutes before half-time when he threw himself low to his right to parry away Sharp's well-struck effort after the striker had been brought down from behind in the box by Jacob Greaves.

But the Blades shook off that disappointment in the second half and doubled their lead on 50 minutes when Republic of Ireland defender Egan headed in firmly from compatriot Conor Hourihane's corner as Egan cleverly span away from Mallik Wilks on the penalty spot to find space.

Egan's intelligence was again evident at a set-piece as Hourihane picked out his near-post run with Egan squeezing in his effort from a tight angle under pressure from Wilks and Richard Smallwood.

The Tigers did their best to rally with George Moncur's close-range effort well blocked by Ben Davies' boot before 20-year-old academy graduate Lewis-Potter swept in Tyler Smith's excellent low cross at the far post for his third goal of the season.

Smith then had a late goal chalked off for offside but at least Hull avoided a club record seventh league game without a goal.

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 2Coyle
  • 24Bernard
  • 4GreavesBooked at 43mins
  • 3Elder
  • 20SmithSubstituted forCannonat 45'minutes
  • 6SmallwoodBooked at 57mins
  • 7Wilks
  • 18MoncurSubstituted forSmithat 70'minutes
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 27MagennisSubstituted forHoneymanat 45'minutesBooked at 48mins

Substitutes

  • 10Honeyman
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 13Baxter
  • 14Cannon
  • 16Longman
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 22Smith

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Baldock
  • 12Egan
  • 22DaviesSubstituted forBashamat 85'minutes
  • 33Norrington-DaviesBooked at 53mins
  • 24HourihaneSubstituted forGuédiouraat 65'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 4Fleck
  • 7Brewster
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 23Osborn
  • 10SharpSubstituted forMcBurnieat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Basham
  • 9McBurnie
  • 16Norwood
  • 18Foderingham
  • 20Bogle
  • 25Guédioura
  • 29Ndiaye
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
14,451

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hull City 1, Sheffield United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Sheffield United 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

  4. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewie Coyle (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mallik Wilks with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Osborn.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Chris Basham replaces Ben Davies because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Richard Smallwood tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Richard Smallwood tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Oliver McBurnie replaces Billy Sharp.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Osborn.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Hull City 1, Sheffield United 3. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyler Smith.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Lewie Coyle tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Tyler Smith replaces George Moncur.

  18. Post update

    John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mallik Wilks (Hull City).

  20. Post update

    Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry860295418
2Fulham85211751217
3West Brom8440136716
4Bournemouth8440136716
5Stoke8431108215
6Huddersfield8422139414
7QPR83411510513
8Blackburn8341118313
9Cardiff8332118312
10Middlesbrough833298112
11Luton83321011-112
12Birmingham8323108211
13Bristol City824288010
14Sheff Utd8233121209
15Preston8233810-29
16Derby815246-28
17Barnsley815269-38
18Reading82241317-48
19Millwall8143710-37
20Peterborough8215817-97
21Swansea813449-56
22Blackpool8125512-75
23Hull8125512-75
24Nottm Forest8026512-72
View full Championship table

