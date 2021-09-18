Match ends, Hull City 1, Sheffield United 3.
Billy Sharp scored on his 300th appearance for Sheffield United and missed a penalty as struggling Hull were easily beaten at the MKM Stadium.
Sharp finished off a sweet move by heading in Morgan Gibbs-White's perfect right-wing cross to put the Blades in front.
Although Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram superbly saved Sharp's spot-kick just before half-time, the visitors took control after the break.
Two John Egan headers - both from corners - killed off any hope of a Hull comeback despite Keane Lewis-Potter's consolation, their first goal in more than 10 hours.
The win extends Slavisa Jokanovic's side's unbeaten run to five games, while the Tigers slipped into the relegation zone.
Without a win and a goal since the opening day of the season, Hull created little in the way of clear-cut chances in the first half with Matt Smith sweeping high over the bar from the edge of the box and Di'Shon Bernard nodding a header into the side-netting from a George Moncur corner.
By contrast, Sheffield United, with eight goals in their previous two games, consistently looked more dangerous as Ingram smartly stopped a shot from just inside the box from the the effervescent Gibbs-White before denying Rhian Brewster from distance.
He had no chance with Sharp's opener though as the striker rose in between two defenders to head home Gibbs-White's sumptuous cross on 17 minutes.
Ingram did exact some revenge on Sharp two minutes before half-time when he threw himself low to his right to parry away Sharp's well-struck effort after the striker had been brought down from behind in the box by Jacob Greaves.
But the Blades shook off that disappointment in the second half and doubled their lead on 50 minutes when Republic of Ireland defender Egan headed in firmly from compatriot Conor Hourihane's corner as Egan cleverly span away from Mallik Wilks on the penalty spot to find space.
Egan's intelligence was again evident at a set-piece as Hourihane picked out his near-post run with Egan squeezing in his effort from a tight angle under pressure from Wilks and Richard Smallwood.
The Tigers did their best to rally with George Moncur's close-range effort well blocked by Ben Davies' boot before 20-year-old academy graduate Lewis-Potter swept in Tyler Smith's excellent low cross at the far post for his third goal of the season.
Smith then had a late goal chalked off for offside but at least Hull avoided a club record seventh league game without a goal.
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ingram
- 2Coyle
- 24Bernard
- 4GreavesBooked at 43mins
- 3Elder
- 20SmithSubstituted forCannonat 45'minutes
- 6SmallwoodBooked at 57mins
- 7Wilks
- 18MoncurSubstituted forSmithat 70'minutes
- 11Lewis-Potter
- 27MagennisSubstituted forHoneymanat 45'minutesBooked at 48mins
Substitutes
- 10Honeyman
- 12Emmanuel
- 13Baxter
- 14Cannon
- 16Longman
- 17McLoughlin
- 22Smith
Sheff Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Olsen
- 2Baldock
- 12Egan
- 22DaviesSubstituted forBashamat 85'minutes
- 33Norrington-DaviesBooked at 53mins
- 24HourihaneSubstituted forGuédiouraat 65'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 4Fleck
- 7Brewster
- 27Gibbs-White
- 23Osborn
- 10SharpSubstituted forMcBurnieat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Basham
- 9McBurnie
- 16Norwood
- 18Foderingham
- 20Bogle
- 25Guédioura
- 29Ndiaye
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 14,451
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
