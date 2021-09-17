Championship
HullHull City12:30Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: The MKM Stadium, England

Hull City v Sheffield United

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 2Coyle
  • 24Bernard
  • 4Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 6Smallwood
  • 20Smith
  • 7Wilks
  • 18Moncur
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 27Magennis

Substitutes

  • 10Honeyman
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 13Baxter
  • 14Cannon
  • 16Longman
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 22Smith

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Baldock
  • 12Egan
  • 22Davies
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 8Berge
  • 4Fleck
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 24Hourihane
  • 23Osborn
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 6Basham
  • 7Brewster
  • 9McBurnie
  • 16Norwood
  • 18Foderingham
  • 20Bogle
  • 29Ndiaye
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham75111751216
2West Brom7430136715
3Bournemouth7430136715
4Coventry750285315
5Stoke7421108214
6Huddersfield7412139413
7QPR73311510512
8Blackburn7331118312
9Cardiff7322118311
10Birmingham7322107311
11Middlesbrough72328809
12Bristol City72328809
13Luton7232911-29
14Preston7223810-28
15Millwall714279-27
16Derby714246-27
17Barnsley714269-37
18Reading72141317-47
19Sheff Utd7133911-26
20Swansea713348-46
21Hull712449-55
22Blackpool7124511-65
23Peterborough7115717-104
24Nottm Forest7016512-71
