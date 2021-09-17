Hull City v Sheffield United

HullHull City12:30Sheff UtdSheffield United
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ingram
- 2Coyle
- 24Bernard
- 4Greaves
- 3Elder
- 6Smallwood
- 20Smith
- 7Wilks
- 18Moncur
- 11Lewis-Potter
- 27Magennis
Substitutes
- 10Honeyman
- 12Emmanuel
- 13Baxter
- 14Cannon
- 16Longman
- 17McLoughlin
- 22Smith
Sheff Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Olsen
- 2Baldock
- 12Egan
- 22Davies
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 8Berge
- 4Fleck
- 27Gibbs-White
- 24Hourihane
- 23Osborn
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 6Basham
- 7Brewster
- 9McBurnie
- 16Norwood
- 18Foderingham
- 20Bogle
- 29Ndiaye
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match report to follow.