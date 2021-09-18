Championship
LutonLuton Town3SwanseaSwansea City3

Luton Town 3-3 Swansea City: Swans claim point after remarkable second-half fightback

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Joel Piroe scores his fifth goal of the season to earn Swansea a point

Swansea City fought back from 3-0 down to claim a point at Luton Town in remarkable fashion after a thrilling contest at Kenilworth Road.

Luton blew Swansea away in the first period as Luke Berry volleyed in and Elijah Adebayo struck twice.

Russell Martin's team were on course for an embarrassing defeat, but bounced back spectacularly after the break.

Jamie Paterson and Olivier Ntcham both scored from distance before Joel Piroe levelled in stoppage time.

Luton had seemed certain to end a four-game winless streak after dominating the first period, with Adebayo scoring from the spot and then from close range.

But after Martin made three changes at half-time, Swansea improved markedly on their desperate first-half display and clawed their way back into it through Paterson and Ntcham's first goal for the club.

Even so they looked destined for a fourth league defeat of the season until Piroe's near-post drive rounded off a classic game of two halves.

Swansea drop to 21st despite claiming a draw that felt like a victory, while Luton are 13th after letting victory slip from their grasp.

The Hatters had needed stoppage-time equalisers to avoid defeats in their last two games, but seized the initiative here from the outset.

Swansea, as ever under Martin, tried to play from their own penalty area, but crumbled under the pressure of the home side's high press.

It took only seven minutes for Luton to make the breakthrough, with Swansea's failure to clear Harry Cornick's long throw punished emphatically by Berry, who crashed in his third goal in as many games from 12 yards.

Kyle Naughton was then fortunate to get away with a loose pass on the edge of his own box as Adebayo fired over, but the Swansea defender was caught out once more a minute later as he tangled with Cornick and referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot.

Adebayo despatched the spot-kick emphatically, drilling the ball high into the top corner of Ben Hamer's net.

Rampant Luton scored a fine third goal as Kal Naismith's diagonal pass sent James Bree into space and his measured cross was tapped in at the far post by Adebayo.

The former Walsall striker ought to have completed a first-half hat-trick as Swansea were undone next by a ball over the top, but lifted his shot over Hamer and narrowly wide of the far post.

Luton were very fortunate not to go down to 10 men before the half hour when Henri Lansbury clattered Ryan Manning after the Swansea wing-back had tried to slow down the taking of a free-kick.

Luke Berry volleys Luton in front after Swansea could not deal with Harry Cornick's long throw

If Swansea felt hard done by there, they could have no complaints about the scoreline, with their first chance coming - and going - in first-half stoppage time as Paterson volleyed wide after good work from Ethan Laird.

Martin sent on Ntcham, Piroe and Ben Cabango at the break, and his team rallied immediately as Michael Obafemi's volley kissed the crossbar before Paterson rattled the woodwork with a fierce drive.

Luton should have had a fourth on the counter-attack when Cornick went through one-on-one, but hit the post. It was to prove a very expensive miss.

Ntcham squared for Paterson to claim his second goal of the season with a deflected 20-yard drive which looped over the line after Simon Sluga parried.

Ntcham then struck from even further out, thanks in part perhaps to a slight deflection, before Piroe beat Sluga at his near post in the second minute of added time.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin:

"I am so proud of the players. The intensity, the courage in the second half to come from the worst position in football, 3-0 down at half-time and being totally dominated - I am not going to lie about that.

"To come back from that in the manner they did was incredible, outstanding. I am so grateful to the players for digging deep and sticking to what we want to be despite a realty difficult first half.

"We will learn from the first half and make sure it doesn't happen again.

"The fans - really they sucked the ball into the net. They played their part today. The guys on the bench, the staff, the way we celebrated - you can see the togetherness we are trying to cultivate."

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Sluga
  • 15Lockyer
  • 16Burke
  • 4NaismithBooked at 47mins
  • 2Bree
  • 8BerrySubstituted forClarkat 61'minutes
  • 23LansburyBooked at 28mins
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 32Osho
  • 11AdebayoSubstituted forReaat 90'minutes
  • 7CornickSubstituted forJeromeat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 6Rea
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 18Clark
  • 19Pereira
  • 35Jerome
  • 40Francis-Clarke

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Hamer
  • 2Bennett
  • 26Naughton
  • 46R WilliamsSubstituted forCabangoat 45'minutes
  • 27Laird
  • 4DownesSubstituted forPiroeat 45'minutes
  • 8Grimes
  • 3ManningBooked at 28mins
  • 28WalshSubstituted forNtchamat 45'minutes
  • 12Paterson
  • 9Obafemi

Substitutes

  • 1Benda
  • 5Cabango
  • 6Fulton
  • 7Smith
  • 10Ntcham
  • 17Piroe
  • 22Latibeaudiere
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
9,721

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home16
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 3, Swansea City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 3, Swansea City 3.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Ben Cabango tries a through ball, but Ethan Laird is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Laird with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Kyle Naughton.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 3, Swansea City 3. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ethan Laird.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ethan Laird.

  10. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Clark (Luton Town).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Glen Rea replaces Elijah Adebayo.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Henri Lansbury.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Laird (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.

  15. Post update

    Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 3, Swansea City 2. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Cabango.

  18. Post update

    Ethan Laird (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Paterson (Swansea City).

Comments

Join the conversation

110 comments

  • Comment posted by tumasek20, today at 15:43

    Surely with 63% possession and three nil down after 23 minutes, the faults have mainly to do with the tactics.

    • Reply posted by Si W, today at 15:52

      Si W replied:
      The scary thing. If we had less of the ball we could be 5-0 down

  • Comment posted by Si W, today at 15:42

    The owners had four goals in mind when buying the swans, rob the club blind, kill all moral left in the dressing room, lose the support and make the job one of the hardest positions to fill.
    Take a bow, you've achieved your goal.

  • Comment posted by not you , today at 15:43

    Russell Martin raves about possession but the scoreline at the end of most recent games reads Swansea 0. When Leicester won the premier league their possession was a mere 44.8%, says something doesn't it?

  • Comment posted by Adrian Hughes, today at 15:21

    65% possession and no shots. Swansea are going to bore their fans into League 1.

    • Reply posted by Swansea, today at 18:05

      Swansea replied:
      Seemingly not.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 15:46

    League One clubs sussed out Russball, hence the 13th place. How he managed to get a 3 year contract at a club that had 2 playoff seasons beggars belief. Who appointed him, Cardiff fans!

  • Comment posted by Gwyrangon, today at 15:39

    The blame for the mess we're in now rests squarely on the shoulders of those who sold the club to the Americans who were never going to invest.

    • Reply posted by King Michael, today at 16:00

      King Michael replied:
      You’re spot on with this.

  • Comment posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 15:27

    3-0 luton adabayo

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 15:11

    Woohoo!!! COYH

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 11:40

    COYH

  • Comment posted by swansjack, today at 17:00

    Well done Swansea city and Russel Martin you shut the armchair moaners up , who said Swans cant score goals , great comeback lmao.

    • Reply posted by Swansea, today at 18:06

      Swansea replied:
      Spot on mate,

  • Comment posted by Welsh Gaz, today at 16:57

    HATS off to the Swans on their come back....!

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 15:24

    Woohoo again! Knees up Luton Town

    • Reply posted by Swansea, today at 18:06

      Swansea replied:
      3-0 and you ... 😂

  • Comment posted by tumasek20, today at 16:16

    I just fail to see the point of 70% possession when they do nothing with it. Look at the shots Luton have had with just 30%. It's what you do with the possession that counts in the end. Luton have done something with theirs; Swans have not!

  • Comment posted by ml, today at 15:43

    Getting sacked in the morning!

    • Reply posted by Si W, today at 15:54

      Si W replied:
      They won't sack because of compo claim...

  • Comment posted by not you , today at 15:30

    Championship level is too high for Russell Martin so why did the board go for someone who hasn't managed at that level?

    • Reply posted by indiana, today at 15:33

      indiana replied:
      He’s so out of his depth it’s unreal,cheap appointment for our rubbish owners though,and that’s all that matters to them

  • Comment posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 15:12

    1-0 berry

  • Comment posted by moochel33, today at 17:21

    As a Luton fan I can only say fair play to Swansea and we got what we deserved. Sticking 11 men in the box for the entire second half was only going to end one way.

  • Comment posted by Jack88, today at 16:56

    If I didn't laugh I'd cry. I kept checking the score to see if we'd gone 4 or 5 down yet... what is this!?

    • Reply posted by cyril392, today at 17:43

      cyril392 replied:
      To be honest, we should have been 4 or 5 down. The biggest factor in getting a point was the fact that Luton didn't have enough game-management know-how, and sat too deep in the last 20 - oh yeah, and we actually hit the target with some shots. The result shouldn't conceal the fact that an average C'ship side wiped the floor with us for the best part of an hour.

  • Comment posted by notgoingout-reprise, today at 15:42

    2 playoffs in 2 seasons with the manager getting no financial backing

  • Comment posted by indiana, today at 15:25

    Think Russell Martin is clueless,on our way to league 1 at this rate

    • Reply posted by Swansea, today at 18:08

      Swansea replied:
      Really ? Sofa comfy ?

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth8530146818
2Fulham85121871116
3West Brom8440147716
4Coventry851296316
5Stoke84221110114
6Blackburn8341118313
7Huddersfield84131311213
8QPR83321612412
9Bristol City8332109112
10Cardiff8323119211
11Birmingham83231010011
12Derby824267-110
13Luton82421214-210
14Reading83141518-310
15Sheff Utd8233121209
16Middlesbrough8233910-19
17Preston8233911-29
18Millwall8152810-28
19Barnsley815269-38
20Blackpool8224712-58
21Swansea8143711-47
22Peterborough82151017-77
23Hull8125512-75
24Nottm Forest8116712-54
View full Championship table

