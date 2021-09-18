Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Nottingham Forest 2.
Caretaker manager Steven Reid guided Nottingham Forest to their first Championship win of the season at in-form Huddersfield.
In their first match since Chris Hughton was dismissed, Forest deservedly ended a 13-match winless league run stretching back to last season against a disjointed Town.
Brennan Johnson sprinted away down the wing from his own half before crossing into the goalmouth for Lewis Grabban to put the Reds in front with a diving header.
And the visitors doubled the lead after the break when Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls saved smartly from Ryan Yates only to deflect Joe Lolley's follow-up into his own net.
Forest are searching for their 14th permanent manager since June 2011, but looked a different side in the first game after Hughton's sacking on Thursday.
Having scored just five league goals this season under the former Brighton manager, the visitors began positively under Reid and capped a good opening half-hour with Grabban's header, teed up precisely by Johnson's dramatic burst.
The in-form Terriers kicked off with four wins from five in the league, and finally sprung into life after falling behind, going closest when Josh Koroma played in Harry Toffolo, whose shot was smothered by Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba.
Yet they struggled to muster chances throughout the game as Forest defended resiliently, particularly after catching the Terriers cold with a second goal at the start of the second half.
Tom Lees had their best chance to halve the deficit, but headed narrowly wide from Sorba Thomas' corner.
Forest stayed bottom of the table after their first away league win since 2 April, but moved within three points of safety, while Huddersfield dropped to seventh.
Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan told BBC Radio Leeds:
"In the first counter-attack that they had we didn't stop and didn't manage well in our defence.
"There was just one player in the box. and they use one bad attack from us to create one goal and that made the game more difficult as they were more defensive.
"In the first five minutes of the second half we made one mistake which allowed them to score and that made everything even more complicated.
"After that we were playing against 10 or 11 players close to their box."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 21Nicholls
- 4PearsonSubstituted forTurtonat 45'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 32Lees
- 26Colwill
- 16Thomas
- 6Hogg
- 8O'Brien
- 3Toffolo
- 24Sinani
- 10KoromaSubstituted forHolmesat 58'minutes
- 25WardBooked at 16minsSubstituted forOdubekoat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo Mínguez
- 7Odubeko
- 19Holmes
- 20Turton
- 22Campbell
- 23Sarr
- 42Bilokapic
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 30Samba
- 4Worrall
- 3Figueiredo
- 26McKenna
- 2SpenceSubstituted forRichardsonat 79'minutes
- 22Yates
- 37GarnerBooked at 68mins
- 15Lowe
- 23LolleySubstituted forMightenat 61'minutes
- 20JohnsonSubstituted forColbackat 79'minutes
- 7Grabban
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 6Mbe Soh
- 8Colback
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 33Taylor
- 45Richardson
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 17,462
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Nottingham Forest 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jayden Richardson.
Post update
Foul by Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jack Colback replaces Brennan Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jayden Richardson replaces Djed Spence.
Post update
Hand ball by Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Duane Holmes tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Levi Colwill.
Post update
Hand ball by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).
Booking
James Garner (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
