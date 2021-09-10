Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Efe Ambrose helped Livingston to a sixth-place finish in the Premiership last season

St Johnstone have signed Nigerian centre-back Efe Ambrose following his release from Livingston.

The 32-year-old former Celtic and Hibernian defender has made almost 200 Scottish Premiership appearances and moves to St Johnstone after the departure of captain Jason Kerr.

The Perth club have not disclosed the length of Ambrose's deal.

Callum Davidson's men bid for their first league win of the season when they host Rangers on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.